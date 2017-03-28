MRU Complacent Class video on “The Missing Men”
by Tyler Cowen on March 28, 2017 at 7:59 am in Books, Economics, Education | Permalink
I think I have been seen someone sporting that hairstyle. Is there a reward?
So, Tyler, since your interview with Noah Smith, should not these videos be labeled “The Fearful Class Not Feeling Sufficient Urgency”? Oh, I know: that is way too long compared to just inaccurately calling these people “complacent.”
Good times create weak men. Weak men create bad times. Bad times create strong men. Strong men create good times.
Peace times lead to people focusing on making things better and better, and in time give insufficient attention to risks.
Eventually, someone calculates a way to get ahead mainly by screwing mostly everyone else. This either leads to societal decline or reinvigoration of rational attentiveness for some additional period of time.
Men without a pre-disposition to do bad things for stupid reasons may, at all times, for good reasons, be motivated to do bad things for good reasons. Often, the first have already had the opportunity to prove their strength doubly. First, the ability to do refuse to do bad things for stupid reasons. The second group only has the opportunity to demonstrate the second category: doing bad things for good reasons.
Yesterday one of my clients encouraged a young man to move on from sleeping under a stairway. One of the lost men. My client’s conclusion is that these men are victims of failed families.
If he works hard enough, he may even be able to sleep under a bridge or a viaduct some day. It is the American system itself that has failed. Americans feel helpless, morose, frightned and angry. They know they have been betrayed by the government and Big Business and their children have been sold into bondage. Oppressed so hard they can not stand, this is an explosive situation. Russian specialists believe the United States are already collapsing and will become separate states. Professor Paul Krugman pointed out that the USA may already have become a failed state. American intelectual David Kupelian says tht America is a bizarre, lawless society.
Yes, United States and Somalia are so similar 😉 I agree with last sentence though.
When your only point of comparison is your own history or own ideals, the Patriot Act era, for the fact of being the Patriot Act era, has long led many to believe that America will soon collapse on its contradictions in a righteous revolution against a tyrannical state, with honestly little concern as to whether what comes out of the ashes will be united or not.
Such revolutionary concerns or principles are certainly not without merit. Especially when the world can be summed up in a map of the USA and your own ideals or history is the only point of reference.
Without wanting to suggest the least hint of taking it easy on those who are culpable for this period of absolute demolition of the stated principles intended to hold the country together, it should be very obvious that this means a very high share of the population is very amenable to manipulation by foreign powers.
Taiwan and Estonia would both be much easier targets if the USA was preoccupied with actual, or high risk of, civil war.
Among those tending more to the left wing among backpackers around the world, for example, and without any appearance of necessarily wanting to get involved …. in the years after 9-11 it was almost taken as a given that the expected non-repudiation of the Patriot Act would sooner or later lead to revolution.
This coincides with Ted Kennedy and the Democrats opening the flood gates of legal and illegal immigration. The Democrat party planned to use immigrants to expand their power and had no regard for the fact that the burden for this would fall on the citizens and the middle class.
Just look at all the legislatures and presidencies that they Democrats won as a part of this genius strategy! (Maybe they were just going along with the same business principles driving billionaires in Republican camps?)
Aka, basically wanting access to cheaper labour outside of high-advancement-potential areas of activity.
Since 2000, prime-age men and women have had pretty similar employment declines and partial rebounds, so it doesn’t look like a story that’s particularly about men: http://www.pleeps.org/2017/03/25/the-reality-and-myth-of-the-decline-in-mens-employment/
Good point — why the focus on men, specifically?
Yes, but everything tastes sweeter with a dollop of identity politics.
Exactly, it is just as much about women not in the workforce as men. Eric Hurst was on EconTalk last fall focused on men as well and tried to explain the pattern for women was not the same as that of men from 2000 but wasn’t that convincing.
I was skeptical so did a quick search and then commented then:
“I noticed an article in the NY Times from Dec 2014 where economist Robert Moffitt was quoted as saying that the steepest decline, almost identical to males, in work participation for women from 2000 to 2013 were young, without college degrees, unmarried and childless.”
Second, it is a major understatement for Tyler to say “The median wage numbers have some issues.”
I don’t think the stagnant $37,000/year figure includes benefits but wasn’t stated either way. Here is James Galbraith on this topic in 2012:
“The typical story is that median wages peaked in 1972 and have been stagnant and falling since then. As a result, it must be the case that people who are working now are much worse off than they were ten, fifteen, twenty years ago. That’s not an accurate story—at least not up until the crisis in 2008—because over that period the labor force became younger, more female, more minority, and more immigrant. All of these groups start at relatively low wages, and they all then tend to have upward trajectories. So there’s no reason to believe that life was getting worse for members of the workforce in general. On the contrary, for most members of the workforce it was still getting better. Plus they had the benefit of technical change and improvement in the other conditions of life.”
http://economistsview.typepad.com/economistsview/2012/12/i-dont-like-the-stagnant-median-wage-argument.html
The rise in SSDI seems like it might have more than a little to do with what’s going on:
http://apps.npr.org/unfit-for-work/
Once on SSDI, people are really motivated not to lose it, and they adjust their lifestyles in ways that stretch the disability payments while minimizing their chances of getting a job. When on SSDI, it makes sense, for example, live in dirt-cheap rural community with few job opportunities — you’re not looking for a job, you’re looking for cheap housing.
With SSDI for dubious disabilities, we’re getting a kind of preview of a UBI, and it’s not a pretty picture.
Not sold on this “lazy males are harbingers of doom” meme. After all, in the European Union, which all right-thinking people avow is the acme of human political and social achievement, some 23% of the 25 to 34 yo male population is economically inactive.
http://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/statistics-explained/index.php/File:Share_of_young_people_neither_in_employment_nor_in_education_and_training,_by_sex_and_age,_2015%25.png
The comparable figure for the US is 13% https://www.bls.gov/emp/ep_table_303.htm
And yes, BLS’s American Time Use survey does show females spending 2 hours and 15 minutes per day in household activities compared to 1 hour and 25 minutes for men, but really? This proves exactly what? .https://www.bls.gov/TUS/CHARTS/HOUSEHOLD.HTM If Tyler wants to talk about whether or not an increasing number of men are stay-at-home parents why not just look at measures of those numbers rather than proxies? http://www.pewsocialtrends.org/2014/06/05/growing-number-of-dads-home-with-the-kids/ Oh, maybe because they would show those numbers growing rapidly.
No, the real crisis revealed by this video is the hieratical turn that has been taken by economics and the academy more broadly. We have the sacerdotal reading of entrails, the moralizing, the deeming of the good and the bad, naming of the enemy, prophesies of doom. Really, if higher education has replaced the churches as the primary purveyor of religion in the US, shouldn’t we be thinking about how to better enforce the separation of church and state? The one thing this video does convincingly demonstrate is that the time for the government to stop funding higher education.