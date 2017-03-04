Mumbai Razes Apartment Building, I Raise Questions

A story in The Times of India unwittingly illustrates the problems of construction in Mumbai. It is headlined, 11-storey illegal building near tracks finally razed. Many newspapers carried the story and all of the ones that I read took a righteous tone. ‘Finally this illegal monstrosity has been demolished’, they said. The authors appeared to regret only that the city had taken so long to act.
The building was not illegally constructed on public property or park land nor on a historical landmark. There were no safety claims, as far as I could find, although people worried about the safety of the demolition job given the nearness to the railroad. The photo at right shows a before and after picture. The after does not look better to me than the before.
Not everyone was pleased. The locals, presumably mostly residents (or perhaps hired thugs), tried to stop the demolition:
The BMC began demolition of the structure in June 2016, but owing to severe resistance from locals and no adequate police protection, the work had to be stopped abruptly.
The demolition resumed in August 2016 with the help of around 80 labourers. Though locals again threatened the labourers, the BMC continued the work amid police protection.
Eventually, however, the building was razed to the ground. But here is where it gets interesting. Amazingly, this is not the first time a building on this site has been demolished. According to another report this is in fact the third demolition. Now either the developer is an idiot or it must be so costly to construct a building legally that it’s worth the very real risk of demolition to construct it illegally.
I understand the frustration that people feel when the law is flouted but the real question stories like this raise is, What kind of law makes it so expensive to construct new apartment buildings in a city that by some measures is the most unaffordable in the entire world?
Insufficient bribery payments.
Yes, that is part of it.
Abdul Rehman Motiwala, the owner’s son, said, “We have permission for four floors and tenants are staying there already. When we approached the court, the then BMC public prosecutor had demanded a bribe from us and we got her arrested. I think somebody is seeking revenge for that.”
Although that doesn’t get to the fundamentals of the law.
Thiago
If your comments about India are not always so vituperative, perhaps they would be read more seriously .
Thiago,
I more or less agree with you. I am an Indian. Born, Living and will die here. Things are indeed pathetic.
Achieving higher profit margin and then managing local officials by bribing them. If the apartment is demolished 3 times, may be the developer has sold same property 3 times. Most probable risk is demolition. Rarely a building will collapse and people will die. In that case, there is a jail term.
Trump was a very successful real estate developer in Manhattan — the NYC government red tape to do anything there is always difficult, especially for large buildings.
Would luv to know the details of how Trump navigated that local government maze (inside deals, political donations, kickbacks, indirect/direct bribes, etc).
Also, the Mob is still alive in NYC — especially in construction companies & labor unions. Big construction projects don’t happen without the Mob getting a piece of the action somewhere. How did Trump deal with the Mob ?
The legal ways of dealing with NYC red tape are more or less as you suggest: political donations, hiring lawyers with inside connections, hiring expediters to deal with the Buildings Department, etc. I don’t recall–I have lived in NYC for over 50 years and practice real estate law here–that Trump was ever accused of anything illegal. (You may say that the real scandal is what’s legal, not what’s illegal, but that’s a separate topic.)
There would be a lot of intermediaries between a developer and any mob connection: developer/general contractor/subcontractor/union.
Fifty-year New York real estate attorney that’s also an expert on the mentality of herbivores and their interactions with humans. Truly a renaissance man!
