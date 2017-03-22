The Political Economy of Special Economic Zones, by Lotta Moberg

Here is part of the book summary:
This book examines SEZs from a political economy perspective, both to dissect the incentives of governments, zone developers, and exporters, and to uncover both the hidden costs and untapped potential of zone policies. Costs include misallocated resources, the encouragement of rent-seeking, and distraction of policy-makers from more effective reforms. However, the zones also have several unappreciated benefits. They can change the politics of a country, by generating a transition from a system of rent-seeking to one of liberalized open markets. In revealing the hidden promise of SEZs, this book shows how the SEZ model of development can succeed in the future.
Here is my blurb:
‘What do Special Economic Zones actually accomplish? And what are there drawbacks and limitations? Lotta Moberg’s The Political Economy of Special Enterprise Zones mixes theory and empirics to offer the very best available answers to these questions.’ ― Tyler Cowen, Professor of Economics, George Mason University, USA
Here is Lotta Moberg’s home page. Here is a related article of hers on special economic zones. Here is the Amazon link.