Robert E. Kelly on the German-Korean unification parallel

Internationally: today’s external patron (the United States) of the free Korean half is weakening, while the external patron (China) of the communist half is strengthening. The opposite was true of the United States and West Germany, and the Soviet Union and East Germany, in 1989. Today’s northern patron (China) is trying to push further into the Asian continent, while yesterday’s eastern patron (the Soviet Union) was looking for an exit from central Europe. Chinese peninsular intervention is therefore easier, while U.S. support for South Korea’s unification terms will be more difficult.
Here is more Robert E. Kelly on Korea.
I myself wondered why the early coverage (Friday) of this video referred to the woman as a nanny and not his wife. I just assumed someone had investigated and confirmed that she was in fact a nanny. But nope, it turns out that, gee, an Asia expert has a Korean wife. How could anyone have possibly known? That’s the only problem I saw with it. And to be fair, I don’t think anyone would have made the nanny assumption to be intentionally be offensive, just out of ignorance.
Kind of sad to be famous for your children crashing your Skype conversation. Worse, there are probably any number of pushy mothers hiding in the wings, waiting for the right moment to push their toddlers into their father’s board meeting.
It is a strange world where North Korea is so pathetic and crippled that no one dreams of it collapsing. It is a national-level version of the corporate poison pill defense. I assume that North Korea’s friends are behind a part, probably a large part, of former-President Park’s trouble. Despite the people of North Korea suffering so much, South Korean intellectuals have always had this weird soft spot for them.
“I assume that North Korea’s friends are behind a part, probably a large part, of former-President Park’s trouble. Despite the people of North Korea suffering so much, South Korean intellectuals have always had this weird soft spot for them.”
They probably forced her to make corrupt dealings. By the way, the Brazilian left insists that the CIA hired and trained the judge who indicted former president Lula and is investigating Mrs. Roussef’s administration scandals because the gringos want Petrobras’ oil. Thankfully, no politician is to blame because the devil forced them to do whatever it is they insist they haven’t done.
When she was elected no one had a problem with a little corrupt dealings. It is not as if anyone thought Korean politics was clean. She is a very rich woman for the daughter of a man who spent his entire life in public service.
The mob came out on the street, all at once, as if it was orchestrated. At about the same time she annoyed the North Koreans.
Can’t read the paper. Isnt the situation different, though? I thought most South Koreans weren’t that jazzed about reunification (except for the threat of nuclear annihilation, naturally)? And North Korea is a pretty big headache for China, too.
What’s the logic behind Korean unification anyway? Other than the nation/state disease that says bigger is always better. There’s probably people in South Korea that would favor that country being split into two or more countries. In the case of Germany, it was only unified for a short period of time to begin with. There’s nothing inherently wrong with duchies and principalities.
Duchies and principalities have traditionally been run by Dukes and Princes. North Korea is run by the Kim family.
Every decent person should want it to fall. The people of North Korea have suffered like nothing in European experience.
It is just a shame that it is impossible to cope with the consequences of a collapse given the damage inflicted on the North by the Kims.
