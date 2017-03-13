Scholarly Publishing and its Discontents*

That is the new book and also free pdf by Joshua Gans. This is an ideal book of sorts. He writes it clearly, says what he wants to, ends it, and then gives it away for free. Here is part of his conclusion:
It is easy at a high level to think about how knowledge could be unbundled, but once a framework is developed, then graduate students who were learning and reading past knowledge would be encouraged to translate their own information into the new framework. The knowledge could be freed from the bounds of journals without undermining all the curation and attribution work that goes with them. And at the same time, a searchable database that is open by design would exist not for articles, pages, or PDFs, but for the knowledge itself.
I’m all for moving in this direction, my main worry is to wonder how much difference it will make. Systems of hierarchy tend to reemerge in some manner or another, no matter what the setting. And if there is one thing we have learned from the internet, it is that free entry can lead to a greater rather than lesser consolidation of interest.
I recall back in the 1990s, when my colleague Don Lavoie was so excited about organizing science by “linkable hypertext,” in a kind of new knowledge utopia, a Habermasian wet dream. It was to be an intellectual paradise. What we got was…the blogosphere. Still a paradise of sorts! And free. But not a scientific paradise. I’m sure some of you in the comments can explain that to the others perfectly well, whether you are trying to do so or not.
Like the Encyclopedia Galactica.
Isn’t this a bit hypocritical? Dean Baker’s published his recent work as an e-book and gives it away free. One way that professors could make college a bit more affordable is to publish their textbooks as e-books and provide them free for students. Of course the professors would have to forego royalties but the price of the texts would come way down. Look at all the first year econ books that compete for that limited market. I’m sure the fine students of GMU use Modern Principles of Economics and the fine students at Harvard use one or more of Mankiw’s books (recent price of the first year text at Amazon is $348). If the economics professors really wanted to provide an “economic” benefit, these books would be e-books. Better yet, they would let their students choose any textbook, including past editions of Samuelson’s valuable tome that I used a great many years ago. That’s the libertarian way.
Open Educational Resources exist, and are proceeding (somewhat slowly?). A new resource is created when a donor finds an author willing to work without royalty (for free or for hire). Perhaps I shouldn’t say that is unstoppable, but over the next 100 years the body of Open work should accumulate. Perhaps sufficiently to change education.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Open_educational_resources
What libertarians I hope have learned is that institutions serve a very useful (civilized) purpose. Colleges and journals and libraries serve as filters for sharing of knowledge. It’s not a perfect filter, but nothing is perfect. It’s like the NCAA basketball tournament getting underway this week, the selection committee filtering the best from the rest, the early rounds filtering the hot teams from the not so hot, culminating in a champion that is accepted as the best using the tournament format as the best available filter. Of course, academics are as familiar with selection committees as basketball players: selection committees for acceptance in undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs, selection committees for evaluating students’ progress and student research papers, selection committees for evaluating the awarding of academic credentials, selection committees for publication of research papers, and selection committees for hiring and promoting academics. Like the filter for selecting the best basketball team, it’s not perfect, but nothing is perfect.
Part of the problem is that technology which gives legs to science also gives them to pseudoscience. Some of the best pseudoscience is very well referenced and properly cherry picked so that even a competent scientist may have to look twice before saying “Waaaiiitt a minute . . .”. If it’s spell-checked, properly formatted, and published in an OMICS journal, how is a layman to know it isn’t even fit to be cited as a Wikipedia reference?