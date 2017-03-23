Tennis sentences to ponder

[Andre] Agassi pauses when asked if he and his wife [Steffi Graf] sometimes hit a few balls in Vegas – for old time’s sake? “No. It sounds a nice idea. But as soon as you hit the first couple of balls you remember you can do this. But you’re also reminded of what you can’t do. I just thank God I played the game long enough to enjoy lots of good moments. It gave a lot and it took a lot. I think me and tennis are about even now.”
Here is the full interview, interesting throughout.
So, fun was never part of playing the game, only results matter. That is sad.
He didn’t say that.
So Agassi swore blind he was innocent of using Crystal Meth when he tested positive. Then in his autobiography he admitted he had been using.
He is a perfect example of the decline in decency in tennis. If he was sensible he would not play with his wife because swearing at her, accusing her of cheating and lying about line calls is probably not good for marital harmony.
“He is a perfect example of the decline in decency in tennis.”
Decline from McEnroe, Connors and Lendl?? Right.
It was a long way down and Agassi did not do it all on his own.
Although I don’t know what Lendl is doing on that list.