Today’s American men are weaker than their dads

A new study in press at the Journal of Hand Therapy (yes, a real thing) finds that millennial men may have significantly weaker hands and arms than men the same age did 30 years ago.
Researchers measured the grip strength (how strongly you can squeeze something) and pinch strength (how strongly you can pinch something between two fingers) of 237 healthy full-time students aged 20 to 34 at universities in North Carolina. And especially among males, the reduction in strength compared to 30 years ago was striking.
This surprised me:
But today, older millennial men and women are roughly equal when it comes to grip strength.
Here is the full story, by Christopher Ingraham, via Sonal Chokshi.
It may be true in America, but, if not for filial piety, I could totally beat my father.
Yes hopefully a 58 year old Zanesville language arts teacher could beat up his 90 year old dad. You also have a far more rampant imagination too.
The real question is whether you or Ray Lopez has more wrist strength (wink).
What a turn: Feminism wins not through female advance but through males becoming total p***ies.
If you want a hint- feminism is about setting up an filter that weeds out self-proclaimed deadlift alphas from the truly desired corner office alphas.
I am sure kids today split, with athletes and gym rats on one side, the sedentary on the other.
Our 20-something has taken up boxing. This surprised me.
This isn’t shocking. A lot of modern day health issues could be fixed with a proper regimen of strength training. Taleb is wrong about some stuff but he’s not wrong about deadlifting.
Starting Strength and The Intelligent Investor should both be required reading in high school.
https://www.amazon.com/Starting-Strength-Basic-Barbell-Training/dp/0982522738/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1490227934&sr=8-1&keywords=starting+strength
There’s no reason that teaching basic compound lifts, like squats, deadlifts and bench press shouldn’t be a part of American physical education. Many are too intimidated to try weightlifting because they were never taught. Or if they do they only avoid free weights and compound movements, which are much less beneficial. Think the leg curl machine instead of deadlifting. High intensity resistance training has enormous health benefits. Much more so than other exercises if you consider the amount of time investment required. All it takes is two sets of squats a week to reap significant strength gains. The equivalent health benefits would require hours of long-slow-distance cardio.
Going off just the life results of my high school football team the runners have vastly out achieved the lifters to the point where it is hard to rule out causation.