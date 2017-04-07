What can we learn from the history of The Machinery Question?

Recently I read was Peter Gaskell’s Artisans and Machinery, from 1836 (later reprinted).
So much of his discussion of handloom weavers could come out of an Atlantic Monthly article from 2015, albeit with different historical references. However today’s stories typically claim that automation favors tech skills, whereas Gaskell argues power weaving put the skilled workers out of jobs and empowered the less skilled machine supervisors.
Just as Bill Gates called for the taxing of robots, back in the early 19th century many people called for the taxing of machinery. Gaskell believes this would help labor in the short run but in the longer run actually stimulate more innovation — to avoid some of the tax by lowering capital costs — eventually making labor’s lot all the worse.
Gaskell dives into sociology and suggests that the earlier, less technology-intensive workers were more religious, more devout, and less likely to make political trouble. Distinctions of rank were in fuller force, and children were less likely to be pressured to work outside the home. Insofar as the man worked inside the cottage as a sole proprietor, this encouraged an ethic of individual responsibility. Society was truly decentralized, and those were “the golden times” of manufactures. The downside is that such individuals were less likely to be literate, and of course output was lower, including food output, and prices were higher.
Since women and children also could work the new power looms, that increased the supply of labor and put downward pressure on wages and on male wages in particular. Collectively speaking, it would have been better to preserve division of labor within the household, and keep male wages relatively high, and female household production relatively high.
One of the more charming sections of this book was the chapter on how factories spur too much of the animal passions, as men and women are working together long hours and will eventually…dine with Mike Pence. Furthermore, factory work leads to new norms where women can have premarital sex and still expect to marry someone else later on, without much fear of a reputational penalty. Premarital sex then rises all the more, and then the looser norms are passed down to the children, worsening the problem all the more. Eventually England will end up with the sexual norms found in the “warmer climates.”
Overall, Gaskell paints a picture of a world where there are positive social externalities from having individual males tied to pieces of land. Along those lines, he offers a kind of Georgist critique of the countryside, where too much land has been tied up in speculative enclosures.
Given ongoing mechanization, only in the long run can a society find a “healthy and permanent tone” once again. He is optimistic about the long run, but not about the transition.
I don’t exactly agree with all of these perspectives, but I was impressed by the intricacy and also clarity of the analysis in this book, which usually does not receive significant mention in the history of economic thought.
Here are various copies of the book. Even Maxine Berg doesn’t cover Gaskell much.
Any other old books (pre-1900) you might recommend?
For those less interested in a google search, archive.org is always a fine source – https://archive.org/details/artisansandmach01gaskgoog
You´re a joke. Please revisit the link you provide and check who “carefully scanned” the book.
Great post, fascinating. It is sometimes impossible to ignore downsides of modernity.
Hey man, as long as we’re distracted we’ll get through it.
Like treating women as fully equal citizens, with the same rights as men. Apparently, this results in ignoring the collective good.
‘Collectively speaking, it would have been better to preserve division of labor within the household, and keep male wages relatively high, and female household production relatively high.’
Ok, no surprise that collectively, barefoot and pregnant in the kitchen is the sort of thing that a GMU econ professor prefers, or at least is willing to present as an opinion dressed in objective clothing, when it comes to woman and their place in household production, but loyal readers are undoubtedly curious where they should stand on the collective benefits of child labor.
‘Eventually England will end up with the sexual norms found in the “warmer climates.”’
Such a hilariously wrong prediction – England hasn’t even ended up with the sexual norms found in the cooler Northern European climes.
‘Overall, Gaskell paints a picture of a world where there are positive social externalities from having individual males tied to pieces of land. ‘
Just like Jefferson, right? ‘Yeoman’ seems to be the technical term for that lovely chimera – ‘historical – A man holding and cultivating a small landed estate; a freeholder.’ https://en.oxforddictionaries.com/definition/yeoman Though who knows, in today’s America, maybe the proper term is ‘suburbanite.’
‘I don’t exactly agree with all of these perspectives’
Except for what you wrote as your perspective, of course.
‘which usually does not receive significant mention in the history of economic thought’
Likely because economists aren’t all that interested in romanticism or politically tinged fiction – Gaskell’s work is not exactly obscure in that connection. For example (so much for Lenten promises), in connection with this piece of fiction, also coincidentally written by someone named Gaskell – ‘As well as relying on her own experience, Gaskell is thought to have used secondary sources on which to base the setting of the story, including Kay’s The moral and physical condition of the working classes involved in the cotton manufacture in Manchester (1832) and Peter Gaskell’s The manufacturing population of England (1833). Other details to which Gaskell paid particular attention to ensure the realism of the novel include the topography of both Manchester and Liverpool (including the rural environment detailed in the first chapter, and references to road names and prominent buildings), the superstitions and customs of the local people and the dialect. In the earliest editions, William Gaskell added the footnotes explaining some of the words specific to the Lancashire dialect, and after the fifth edition (1854), two lectures of his on the subject were added as appendices. It is widely thought that the murder of Harry Carson in the novel was inspired by the assassination of Thomas Ashton, a Manchester mill-owner, in 1831.’ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mary_Barton
Oddly, it is quite possible that some obscure economist named Marx may have read Peter Gaskell’s work too, but really, who cares about such a dedicated critic of the best of all possible economic systems in the best of all possible worlds?
But then, that is only the opinion of someone that took a GMU Victorian Literature class from one of those dreaded left wing academics infesting what is currently called the College of Humanities and Social Sciences. And really, who remembers PAGE these days anymore anyways? – http://ahistoryofmason.gmu.edu/exhibits/show/prominence/contents/ncc
Oops – too many Gaskell works to keep straight. Gaskell’s ‘Artisans and Machinery’ is a different book than that that was used by Gaskell, which was Gaskell’s ‘The manufacturing population of England.’
Still quite likely that Marx was aware of both works, though, considering that Gaskell was not precisely obscure in that era.
Actually it would be a surprise as his colleagues would no longer speak to him. However for the rest of us, barefoot and pregnant in the kitchen is exactly the sort of thing we should prefer. Everyone would be better off. Remember that women’s satisfaction and happiness has been on a decline since we started to push them to put on a pair of high heels and get out of the kitchen.
Child labor is a more interesting question but clearly the pendulum has swung too far the other way and we keep too many young boys in schools for too long where they are just bored and disruptive when they could be acquiring life skills and earning in the real economy.
Such a hilariously wrong prediction – England hasn’t even ended up with the sexual norms found in the cooler Northern European climes.
The bastardry rate in the UK would suggest otherwise.
‘Actually it would be a surprise as his colleagues would no longer speak to him.’
At least one of his eminent (not emeritus) scholar colleagues that I know of still would, unless he has changed a lot in the last 3 decades.
