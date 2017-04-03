China Creates SEZ for Medical Tourism

The Chinese government have set up a special economic zone for medical tourism.
Hainan Boao Lecheng international medical tourism pilot zone, the first of its kind in the country, was approved by the State Council in 2013. It enjoys nine preferential polices, including special permission for medical talent, technology, devices and drugs, and an allowance for entrance of foreign capital and international communications.
The pilot zone also has permission to carry out leading-edge medical technology research, such as stem cell clinical research.
The zone, for example, offers a way to skirt the slow Chinese FDA (and presumably the slow US FDA as well).
Established in 2013, the Hainan program will open up new treatments–including Keytruda–to affluent Chinese residents who can afford the travel and medical costs, while other patients will have to wait for regulators to approve them. In recent years, mainland Chinese patients have increasingly traveled to Hong Kong or elsewhere in the face of lagging drug approvals by the China FDA and high treatment costs.
The zone is too small to have a significant impact on worldwide R&D but China’s original SEZs soon expanded. The SEZ could also encourage some interesting experiments. Keep an eye out for billionaires who travel to the island for a holiday and emerging looking younger and healthier.
I hear the SEZ will offer the *best* dumplings. 😉
http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0472458/
“Established in 2013, the Hainan program will open up new treatments–including Keytruda–to affluent Chinese residents who can afford the travel and medical costs, while other patients will have to wait for regulators to approve them.”
This kind of unbearanle unfairness will make the people rise against their masters. A spectre is haunting China — the spectre of communism. The proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains. They have a world to win. Workers of China, unite!
If you read the article what it looks like is simply that they can bring in foreign FDA approved devices and FDA cleared drugs that have not yet been cleared through the Chinese regulatory system.
From google searches:
The zone offers: “Fast-track approval for new drugs, technology and medical devices
Extending up to three years the time foreign physicians are allowed to practice medicine
Allowing 100% foreign direct investment and ownership in hospitals
Reduction of tariffs on certain medical devices and equipment
The goal is for the Pilot Zone to become a leading medical and wellness destination in the next 7-10 years with first-class healthcare infrastructure and services. It is expected that in the next several years, 10% of overnight visitors to the Pilot Zone will be medical tourists, accounting for 20% of Hainan’s tourism industry revenue.”
From a 2014 article on this special economic medical tourism zone:
“Lu Zhiyuan, director of the Hainan Tourism Development Committee says Hainan Island has a unique advantage for developing medical tourism.
“Hainan Island has very good air quality, very pure water, blue sky and ocean. Currently the pm2.5 in Boao is at 4.”
The Director of The National Health and Family Planning Commission, Li Bin, says China has further advantages in the development of international medical tourism, with its rich resources, quality medical service, low costs, and even Chinese traditional medicines.
“Through developing medical tourism, the health service industry and tourism industry will be linked together. That will be favorable to the country’s economic transformation and upgrading, and it will also provide more job opportunities, meanwhile, it will make Chinese medical institutions take steps to adapt to international demand, so that the overall standard of medical service will be enhanced.”
Li Bin adds that the International Medical Travel Zone in Hainan is taking the lead in the mission the healthy development of the health service industry. The government is allowing several privileges and policies in the trial zone.
Overseas medical institutions will be allowed to set up business within the zone. Other preferential policies will include lower taxes for imported medical instruments and medicines, and some frontier medical programs will be allowed.
Medical tourism, which combines travel with leisure and healthcare, is already popular in some Asian countries and regions like Singapore and Hong Kong.
Former Prime Minister of Australia Bob Hawke says he believes the Bo’ao Lecheng International Medical Travel Zone is promising.
“The island of Hainan is an extremely attractive place, so the concept of bringing together the best western medicine, specialists and Chinese medicine here in this great new center, it’s absolutely a magnificent concept. And I’m absolutely sure it’s going to be an outstanding success, because it has what people need, and it will be great for the economy of Hainan, and it would be good for China.”
I think you are reading too much into the article. I haven’t found additional information other than this article on this zone.
If you are looking for a tan and some traditional Chinese medicine it might be worth a try,
Delete: second sentence from the bottom since I did find a few other articles, which are quoted above.
I think it is also interesting that they advertise the air quality as a prime feature of the zone.