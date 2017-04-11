China train fact of the day

The first China-bound cargo train carrying British products left London on Monday for an eastern Chinese city, highlighting another historic moment in the China-initiated Belt and Road Initiative.
The cross-continent freight, loaded with 32 containers carrying products including milk powder and soft drinks, left from east London’s DP World gateway for the Chinese city of Yiwu amid cheers and applause.
The front of the red locomotive was seen with a sign board that reads “First London-Yiwu Train.”
The 12,000-km journey will pass through nine countries in 18 days. During the trip, the train’s locomotives have to be changed due to different railway gauges in the countries.
Here is the article, via George Chen.
Interesting, but it seems really weird. London is a famous port city. Shipping with actual ships would seem far more economical.
Maybe it takes longer than 18 days by ship?
According to the fine article:
“The cost for the current freight batch is almost the same as the sea transportation,” said Lam, whose company uses 10 out of the 32 containers, “But it is twice faster than through the sea route.”
So faster, but slightly more expensive.
Good catch. I didn’t notice the article continued past the picture.
If they’ve never done it before…..
….there’s probably a reason.
There is no great powdered milk stagnation. Plus lots of bilateral confidence!
If the engines have to be changed due to different gauges won’t the freight cars have to also be reloaded.
That would sure cut into the economics of that journey.
Trains are very much a fascination of the left side of the bell curve set.
I would like to see the “change over” stations and the loading/unloading process.
One part of that process on the Trans Siberian: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FqFn9Jushn0
gracias
I was curious about that as well.
I will speculate, that the freight cars needing the least amount of contact with the rail for efficiency can be fitted with wheels that can accommodate rail gauge variations. The locomotives, however, need the most effective contact with the rails to have efficient transfer of power?
Or, they are obfuscating local national railroad workers’ union control over train passage across national rails?
It looks like they do either exchange the wheel trucks under the rail cars (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bogie_exchange) or just re-load the containers onto different cars.
If they are container cars, you just have to move the container to a different flat bed with a crane.
Freight cars with either replaceable trucks or variable gauge trucks are available; electric locomotives with variable gauge are also used on passenger lines. However, diesel locomotives are harder to accommodate with either method, so it’s easier to swap the whole engine.
I think there’s already a large number of people who travel from London to Beijing by train (via Siberia) as a long vacation.
Yet, the Chinese refime ives on borrowed time.
regime lives on borrowed time.
Another instance of China reaching out, as America builds walls. The little China man pursues trade, as the big American man hides. Of course, a rail line connecting London and China is a metaphor, just as the scared American building a wall is a metaphor. Evangelicals elected our president, and separatism is their providence. As China invests in productive capital, America speculates in real estate and financial assets. Who are the capitalists?
Great Wall of America doesn’t sound good? Why can’t we have one too?
Time for a reboot of Murder on the Orient Express!
Somewhat O/T:
http://www.barrons.com/articles/why-chinas-debt-bomb-has-not-exploded-1491885214
They’re going the wrong way. They should have floated as soon as they reached that magical inflection point where they stopped having to hold down their currency and started having to support it. They could have accepted market outcomes and taken their lumps as a necessary step toward joining the international community, but instead they’re doubling down on Reality With Chinese Characteristics, in essence virtually guaranteeing there will be few consequences now at the expense of exacerbating possible consequences later, and in pushing the issue off on the next Five Year Plan demonstrating once again how little men really know about what they imagine they can design.
If they can’t find enough growth to rescind these measures soon, they’re going to start feeling as permanent as the Chinese Communist Party’s rule, and the pressure to move capital out will only grow if it becomes apparent more restrictions are on the way and citizens begin to react to the writing on the wall.