Dave Donaldson has won the John Bates Clark Award

Here is the award citation, here is one excerpt from it:
Donaldson’s paper “Railroads of the Raj: Estimating the Impact of Transportation Infrastructure?” (American Economic Review, forthcoming) investigates the economic benefits from building transportation infrastructure studying the case of railways in 19th century India. This paper is widely viewed as both a methodological breakthrough and substantively important paper in the field. Donaldson assembled a new and rich data set from archival sources about the expansion of railroads in India through the 19th and early twentieth century and the volume of inter-regional trade in the same period. He then uses the data to look the effect of access to railroads on real agricultural incomes. To check that this effect does not come from building railroads where the growth was predicted to be, he uses the fact that a number of proposed lines did not get built or did not get built when they were proposed to be built. Assuming that the proposal was based on what the contemporary experts thought were the areas of greatest demand for transportation, these un-built railroads should also have an effect if they were any good at predicting growth. He finds no such effect.
The second part of the paper builds a quantitative model where the effect of trade on real agricultural GDP is fully captured by one sufficient statistic: the share of expenditure that each Indian district allocates to goods produced in the district. When that share is low, it indicates that the relative price of imports in the district is low, and in turn, that the welfare gains from trade are large. Controlling for shocks to technology (mainly rainfall in this case), he finds that observed changes in real GDP following access to the railroad move almost one for one with the sufficient statistic predicted by the model, thereby making the case that the benefits of the railways is indeed the result of increased trade.
There is much more of interest at the link. Here are copies of the papers, overall I am delighted to see a Clark Award that so prominently features economic history, not to mention India and trade. Donaldson is at Stanford, here is his home page. An excellent pick, but this one was a surprise to me.
“Assuming that the proposal was based on what the contemporary experts thought were the areas of greatest demand for transportation, these un-built railroads should also have an effect if they were any good at predicting growth.”
This seems spurious to me. He may expound in the book. but on the surface there could be hidden causal factors both retarding economic growth and preventing railroad construction in a given area, for example changing patterns of trade or population movement.
You could do a similar analysis of which planned freeways got built in Los Angeles and which didn’t. For example, the Mulholland Freeway along the crest of the Hollywood Hills was planned but never built, for a bunch of reasons, one of which was diminishing marginal returns: the parallel east-west 10 (Santa Monica) and 101 (Ventura) freeways were built so there was less need for a third freeway running in the same direction in between them.
“thereby making the case that the benefits of the railways is indeed the result of increased trade.”
Did anyone expect something else from building railroads? Chuck Berry backbeats?
Well, it’s easy to get confused these days about railroads actually bring to people.
Today, Dems promise that “high-speed rail” will bring about the death of the obviously useless automobile, while providing virtually unlimited high-paying union jobs. There is literally no downside.
“Increased trade”? Are you kidding? Did you think that was on the list?
I’ve always wanted to go from somewhere outside Bakersfield to somewhere outside Fresno at 200 mph and soon* I will be able to!
* “Soon” on a geologic time-scale.
Of course, the Brits didn’t care about trade within India, only trade between Britain and India; ergo, Britain didn’t care about India transportation infrastructure, only transportation infrastructure between India and Britain. Is that relevant to America today? Does the hedge fund manager in NYC care about transportation infrastructure in America? Does the boy wonder in Silicon Valley care about transportation infrastructure in America?
…”This one was a surprise to me.”
Serendipity perhaps besides Alex’s posts from India , even TC has been posting about India and its economic history.
I don’t see what’s so special about this study. It’s well known that during the early days of the railroad, before diminishing returns kicked in, establishing a RR line helped farmers since it allowed them to export their crops to a larger market. It was true in the USA and no doubt India. It was also true with the Erie Canal (which apparently paid for itself in a couple of decades).
Sadly, this proves nothing. There was substantial pressure on the District administration to make existing Railways ‘pay their way’. Indian statistics were highly manipulable. This is a worthless result because it deals with the opposite of a free=market case.
Ah, inspired by your post, here is what I think this paper is all about: it proves the opposite of the below, the opposite that these Indian scholars are claiming, that the British colonial railroad was looting. Now it all makes sense (otherwise the paper is redundant to what is already known about US railroads in the 19th century). Always remember economics is called “political economy” for something. Always follow the money, see which ax is being ground (except for our host TC, who is fair and balanced).
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/History_of_rail_transport_in_India (“While described by some as an example of the benefits of British colonialism, scholars such as Shashi Tharoor and Bipan Chandra describe the construction and operation of railways in India, initially by the British East India Company and subsequently by British companies hand in glove with the British colonial government, as one of the prime examples of British colonial loot. For example, companies were encouraged to overspend on such construction by the high rates of returns that had been guaranteed to British shareholders of these so-called Indian railway companies often based in London. “…each mile of Indian railway construction in the 1850s and 1860s cost an average of £18,000, as against the dollar equivalent of £2,000 at the same time in the US.” The extra costs were claimed from Indian people through added taxes and revenues.[4]”