Everybody Lies*

That is the new and fascinating book by Seth Stephens-Davidowitz, with the subtitle Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are. Here is one of many interesting bits:
Urban areas tend to be well supplied with models of success. To see the value of being near successful practitioners a craft when young, compare New York City, Boston, and Los Angeles. Among the three, new York City produces notable journalists at the highest rate; Boston produces notable scientists at the highest rate; and Los Angeles produces notable actors at the highest rate. Remember, we are not talking about people who moved there. And this holds true even after subtracting people with notable parents in that field.
Many of the results in the book are taken from Google data and Google searches. I was a little chuffed to read this part:
A child born in New York City is 80 percent more likely to make it into Wikipedia than a kid born in Bergen County.
[Actually I was born in Hudson County, but grew up in Bergen.] And this:
Of the trillions of Google searches during that time [2004-2011], what do you think turned out to be most tightly connected to unemployment? You might imagine “unemployment office” — or something similar…The highest during the period I searched — and these terms do shift — was “Slutload.” That’s right, the most frequent search was for a pornographic site.
The Coens, for example, don’t even much like Los Angeles and they come up with their top young acting finds out of the Valley: Hailee Steinfeldt and now Alden Ehrenreich.
Alden Ehrenreich, who was so delightful as the cowboy movie star in “Hail Caesar,” has landed what seems like the top role in the movie business: taking over Han Solo from Harrison Ford in what’s likely to be multiple Star Wars movies.
How’d he get discovered? When he was about 13 he made a funny video to play at a bat mitzvah in Pacific Palisades. Another guest was Steven Spielberg.
And don’t forget immigrant Oscar Isaac (originally Isaac Hernandez Estrada, from Guatemala), who was nominated for a Golden Globe for his breakout performance in the Coen Bros’ Inside Llewyn Davis.
Assuming that one has the correct ratio between the two different population to make a meaningful comparison – after all, it is possible that Bergen County, properly weighted, has more children likely to make it into wikipedia. Providing another opportunity for someone else to do the checking of whatever is pasted here.
It makes sense. What makes being born in Boston more likely to result in a scientific career? It must be whom you are sleeping with. If you are more likely to end up in Wikipedia if you’re born in New York it is because you’re more likely to be banging nasty with someone who will help you rise to a position where you could be in Wikipedia.
And conversely if you are demotivated and not going anywhere, you’re probably at home whacking off to porn. Cause and effect may be hard to determine in this case.
One interesting thing is how long one location can stay on top in its field. Palo Alto, CA was where one important version of the vacuum tube was invented over 100 years ago by Lee de Forrest.
Lexington, MA currently has the highest test score public school district in the country. It was also home to a large fraction of America’s top writers about 200 years ago.
I think universities, which tend to be remarkably stable, play a big role in these enduring patterns: e.g., Lexington is a bedroom community for professors employed in Cambridge, like Noam Chomsky and Edward O. Wilson.
“Lexington is a bedroom community for professors employed in Cambridge, like Noam Chomsky and Edward O. Wilson.”
Lexington, Massachusetts is not even the most important Lexington. The first information I got from Google after typing Lexington was that that Lexington, Kentucky is the place to go if one wants a horse. And it is a shame Chomsky and Wilson never teemed up to explain why Universal Grammar is universal.
You have a title for your autobiography: “Against All Odds”.
The pseudo-knowledge or non-knowledge or mis-knowledge derived from this kind of “big data” doesn’t have any utility. Considering it is a waste of synapse activity that could be used for seeking out a good ethnic restaurant or evaluating current trends in public landscape architecture..
David Brooks’s column today considers the difference between public intellectuals and thought leaders, and he laments the dearth of intellectuals today. https://www.nytimes.com/2017/04/11/opinion/this-age-of-wonkery.html?ref=opinion&_r=0 Fame today is more the product of celebrity than accomplishment. Thus, we have celebrity doctors, celebrity writers, and, yes, celebrity economists. Of course, celebrity is the result of promotion, self-promotion and co-promotion: one’s status as a celebrity is a function of like status of one’s colleagues and friends. It’s not a coincidence that “successful” people would reside in the same area. As Brooks points out, today’s thought leaders are more likely seen in an uplifting TED talk, while intellectuals are more likely seen giving a pessimistic prognosis of our future. Optimism sells, pessimism doesn’t. Is Cowen a public intellectual or a thought leader? His new book is both pessimistic (complacency and the Great Reset) and optimistic (better days ahead after the Great Reset). And he has the good sense not to describe the unpleasant details of the Great Reset. Is a life without celebrity a life worth living? Does the absence of a Wikipedia page denote failure? In the media age, is it possible to have a fulfilling life, a successful life, without celebrity? Modesty does not become one who aspires to be a celebrity.