Globalization is more robust and stable than you think

The most surprising result from the research on trade and distance is that the ability of trade patterns to surmount barriers of distance has not in fact increased over time. You might think that with the internet, highly efficient ports and powerful multinationals, geographic distance would predict trade patterns less well over time, but that has not been the case. As one study noted, according to a meta-analysis, “trade decreases with distance by at least the same amount today than thirty years ago.”
Again, to put that into concrete form, the tendency of the U.S. to trade with Canada or Mexico, relative to trading with Australia or Turkey, is at least as pronounced as it used to be.
The pessimistic reading of trade clustering is that human beings simply have not spread their wings very far. But these days, I find the gravity equation to be a comfort. Given that our ability to trade across great distances has not outraced our ability to trade nearby, I am not expecting any kind of a major trade snapback or correction. The evolution of trade, rather than throwing out fragile, delicate spokes, has instead made some fairly hardy connections, sturdy enough it seems to survive Trump’s rhetoric.
What would be much more interesting is to compare trade’s relationship to distance before and after wide adoption of freight containerization as a shipping method. After all, a significant amount of America’s total rail freight involves moving containers from ports on one coast to ports on the opposite coast.
Plus, container ships make distance almost irrelevant, as noted here – ‘Global sourcing dynamics are similarly changing. As China’s low-cost competitiveness wanes, Southeast Asia and India are emerging as fitting suitors for U.S. offshore activity. This brings the Suez trade into play. On the horizon, the west coast of Africa looms as another source-from and sell-into magnet.
Shippers are even looking beyond the east and west coasts, especially as capacity tightens and sustainability mandates mature. Great Lake and Gulf Coast ports provide direct access to the North American hinterland, which is attractive for importers and exporters looking to shorten overland drays and reduce transportation costs.’ http://www.inboundlogistics.com/cms/article/top-10-us-container-ports/
In other words, cotton apparel that used to be shipped from China to the West Coast (call it 11,000 km) could be supplanted by cotton apparel shipped through the Suez Canal to Hampton Roads to LA (call it 30,000 km) because India is cheaper. Comparing trade statistics within the containerization age does not really say much, to be honest, particularly concerning how robust and stable globalization is.
Particularly when one considers that the distance between the places that produce something like coffee or tea, and the markets that drink it in places like Europe and North America, have essentially remained unchanged over the last century.
Nicely put. @prior. I was thinking as well that containerization might have something to do with this and that it would be better to look before the adoption of freight containers in the 1950’s and ’60’s.