John List’s summer institute in field experiments

The Summer Institute on Field Experiments (SIFE) is a highly selective and innovative program at the University of Chicago that brings together the brightest young economists in the world and companies interested in using rigorous field experiment methods and behavioral economics to design solutions to problems they face. Organization partners will share their business challenges, and the Institute’s academics help them to scientifically test new ideas and solutions. The third edition of SIFE will take place at the University of Chicago, July 9-13 2017.
More information can be found here: https://economics.uchicago.edu/content/sife2017
John List is an expert in charitable giving, and has published many academic articles on the subject. One is about using the lottery to finance public goods. While Bill and Melinda Gates have their own motivations for charitable giving, those at the other end of the income scale have more stressful motivations. I am thinking of the United Way campaigns in many small and medium sized cities and towns, the most likely recipient of charitable donations from the secretary or medical assistant. I recall the fund raising campaigns in my office, in my building, on my block, the goal being 100% participation of everyone in the office, building, or block. Looking back at the stress it must have put on the secretary or medical assistant, those at the United Way who do such things ought to be ashamed to use shame in order to get someone with a low income to give. Such are the economics of giving. Selling lottery tickets to people of modest income to finance public goods, indeed.