Kevin Hassett has been nominated to chair the Council of Economic Advisers

A very good pick, and I will remind you once again it is “Advisers” rather than “Advisors.”
Here are previous MR entries on Kevin Hassett.
by Tyler Cowen on April 7, 2017 at 8:02 pm in Current Affairs, Economics | Permalink
If only the Dow were at 36,000, I could retire.
Boom!
I read MR everyday and have been doing so for many years. Fantastic book and other reading recommendations. Also read a few of your books Tyler. My favorite being ” The Theory of Market Failure.” I am not a libertarian so I disagree with you often but never before have I been shocked. Your description of Hassett as ” a very good pick” for CEA chair is surprising. Since I have tremendous respect for you I will assume that there is something about his work that I am missing. Like most people I know him from the infamous and unfortunately titled book he co-authored . Thanks in advance for your response
Jason Furman, the last CEA chair, also praises him, see Twitter. Those who know Kevin pretty much all agree.
What book is that Martin Bingham? The Dow to 36k book or the Magic Mountain book? Here are my thoughts: Hassett seems a partisan economist, as are most, but he doesn’t seem unreasonable, like that present Trump economist from California.
(Wikipedia): Kevin Allen Hassett is an American economist. He is best known for his work on tax policy and for coauthoring Dow 36,000, published in 1999. … Nobel laureate Paul Krugman argued on his faculty website that the book contained basic arithmetic errors and was “very silly”.[11] Economist and blogger Nate Silver described the book as “charlatanic” and suggested on empirical grounds that the authors had failed to notice that at the time of writing stock prices were “as overvalued as at literally any time in American history”.[12]
The short pamphlet (book} “The Magic Mountain: A Guide to Defining and Using a Budget Surplus” by Hassett and Hubbard (1999) has this: “The principal difficulty in this approach is determining current spending and capital spending. Some items (such as infrastructure projects) are easy to categorize, while others—for example, investment in human capital (educational services)—are trickier. Eisner (1986) estimates that if the federal government used a current account method to calculate the deficit or surplus, the deficit would then be 30–50 percent lower. ” Interesting that Hassett et al imply the budget, properly accounted for, would be lower than assumed. Further, there’s a suggestion to balance the budget you need to look at Social Security, which is sound logic (and I supported Bush II on this, but he failed unfortunately). If Hassett can persuade Trump to make Social Security ‘means based’ that would be tremendous to reign in the size of government (Stockman failed to do this during the Reagan Revolution, unfortunately).
Bonus trivia: my family, in the top 1% (minimum net worth 9 M), gets Social Security to the tune of around $40k a year. It’s LOL funny to me, but hey, we’re not complaining, money is green. We’ll take free cheese too if we qualify. Bring it on.
In most fields a book like 36000 would destroy your credibility, it is not about. Right and Left, it is about right and wrong and he has been consistently wrong.
Once again, let us remind you that advisor and adviser are both acceptable.
Labour or labor, defense or defence, judgement or judgment? You say tomato, I say toe-mah-toe.
Mainstream though right leaning. Could be worse. One thumb up.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-office/2017/04/07/president-donald-j-trump-announces-intent-nominate-personnel-key
Fake news, or alternative facts?
Dow 36,000 fame. Just before the crash.
Boom!
But the Dow is now 20k+ and climbing. Hassett was not wrong, just early (which is the same as being wrong if you’re a trader, but not if you’re an investor).
Bonus trivia: what are the chances that when a market is overvalued–and everybody agrees, based in AAII investor surveys, that the market is overvalued, as in 1999/2000–that the market will be even higher a year hence? Answer: about 66%. That is, two-thirds of the time the market continues to rise. What are the odds, when the market is at a low, and everybody agrees (based on AAII investor surveys) that the market is low, as in early 2009, that the market will stay low a year hence? Answer: about 10%
Dow to one million. Yes, you read that right. Bet on it. Call it the Lopez Constant.
Even guys like Buffett and Munger have done things that if someone without much cash had done they would have wound up completely broke. The people who in 1999 though 36000 was not outlandish and stayed in the market through the intervening years did ok. The people who were outraged and fled the market did not. First group, here in 2017, are not criticizing young Mr Hassett. And I am leaving out the people who jumped in somewhere in the 4 or 5 years after the market low, not caring about 36000, they would have been happy with 12000. Right? Good points, Ray. I once was at a harness race where the odds on place were worse than the odds on show for one of the better trotting horses. I did not put any money down I wanted the other betters to have a little happiness. God has been kind: I understand the Straussian reading of the Music Man in a way I would not have if I had done otherwise.
Compounding at 4% (plus dividends, but not reinvesting the dividends), the Dow will reach 1 million around the year 2116. My great-grandchildren, if I had any, would be happy.
(I am the author of “Dow 36000 and All That,” a negative review of Dow 36000, published in 1999.)