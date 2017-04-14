Are there too many speed bumps?

Probably yes. That is the topic of my latest Bloomberg column, here is one excerpt:
Another economic approach would consider whether the private sector, when trying to accommodate customer demand, finds that speed bumps help or hurt business. That’s a kind of market test of the concept, and indeed I often see speed bumps in shopping mall parking lots, to slow down traffic and ease the risk of accidents, including to pedestrians. The mall and parking lot owners have decided that the benefits of greater safety will attract more customers than the inconveniences of driving more slowly, and other possible costs, will put customers off. That is a seat-of-the-pants cost-benefit test, and it suggests some role for the bumps in the broader world.
That said, my personal impression is that these private-sector speed bumps are smoother and gentler than the ones I often find in neighborhoods. When it comes to local roads, the residents are actively trying to keep outside drivers away, whereas the shopping mall and parking lot owners seek the best overall environment for commercial reasons. As a tentative conclusion, I think some speed bumps are a good idea, but many are too obstructive, and perhaps they are too numerous as well; this view is supported by some recent research.
Another angle of the speed bumps debate is how much it revolves around issues of symbolic value, and that in part explains why the discussion can become so heated.
By its very design, a speed bump is a deliberate obstruction with maximum transparency as such. It is sending a message that the social goals of safety or neighborhood quiet are sufficiently important that it is worth slowing people’s progress when they travel. There are many regulations that try to make our lives safer, but most of them are hidden, with nontransparent costs, such as auto-safety regulations as applied through crash tests. A speed bump, in contrast, can work only if people notice it each time. So to the extent a society accepts speed bumps, it is visibly advertising the notion that limits to fast transportation — a symbol of progress — are acceptable in the name of safety and cozy locality.
Do read the whole thing.
Speed bumps in Mexico (“topes”) seemed insanely frequent & severe to me, as a US driver. They’re not just on side-streets, to prevent cut-throughs and rushing through residential areas – but on major roads & highways.
A local explained that lacking the budget for other effective speed-limit enforcement/ticketing, they were considered a necessary evil to prevent reckless speeding, despite the discomfort & heavy wear on vehicles.
Does Mexico have too many speed bumps?
Speed cameras don’t create a record of all comings and goings. They take pictures only of license plates that are breaking a speed limit. I haven’t heard the privacy argument used as critique; it’s rather that drivers viscerally hate speed cameras. What appeals about speed bumps is that they can be used Only In My Backyard. People want to be able to drive freely when they’re getting to places, but they want traffic calmed next to their own home. But speed humps are only part of the answer. It’s strking how widely traffic deaths vary between countries and between regions (Delaware 2.5x Massachusetts per mile driven, NYC roughly double the rate of London). Solutions are mostly quite well understood. Maybe the complacent attitude in the US is in the refusal to take action that might upset drivers, or stop them behaving as they are have become habituated.
‘refusal to take action that might upset drivers, or stop them behaving as they are have become habituated’
Precisely, in contrast to Germany. (And one assumes France, Spain, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Austria, Belgium, etc.)
‘The mall and parking lot owners have decided that the benefits of greater safety will attract more customers than the inconveniences of driving more slowly, and other possible costs, will put customers off.’
As if the greater safety brought by a lower speed is an inconvenience to those who do not care about others.
Germany has comparably far fewer speed bumps (and those that exist tend to be designed to be considerably more irritating than American style asphalt piles), but that might just be due to the fact that any car driver that injures a pedestrian is essentially automatically charged with more than a mere driving violation. Safety is taken very seriously here, which is why car drivers are held to be at least partially liable whenever an accident involves a bicyclist or pedestrian (motorcycles are kind of a grey zone, legally). But since Germans learn from elementary school on how to handle traffic rules and the importance of everyone following those rules, the idea that greater speed is an inconvenience sounds very strange to a German driver, at least in a shopping area.
On the autobahn, and the numerous 130 kph maximum Bundesstrassen, lacking both pedestrians and bicyclists, other rules apply.
(One can assume that the pedestrian and bicycle rules are fairly European wide, at least in places like Spain, France, Austria, Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands, Sweden, etc. The autobahnen ares unique in Europe, obviously.)
Was this a deliberate troll of one of your former commentators?
Pedestrian deaths have shot way up since 2014, maybe due to smartphones.
http://www.unz.com/isteve/more-bad-news-walking-has-gotten-more-lethal-lately/
