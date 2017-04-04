Mark Koyama review of the Roman economy

Observe that Roman history leaves no traces of great mercantile companies like the Bardi, the Peruzzi or the Medici. There are no records of commercial manuals of the sort that are abundant from Renaissance Italy; no evidence of “class-struggle” as we have from late medieval Europe; and no political economy or “economics”, that is, no attempts to systematize one’s thoughts and insights concerning the commercial world. The ancient world, in this view, only superficially resembled that of early modern Europe. Seen from this perspective, the latter contained the potential for sustained growth; the former did not. Why is this?
The most obvious institutional difference between the ancient world and the modern was slavery. Recently historians have tried to elevate slavery and labor coercion as crucial causal mechanism in explaining the industrial revolution. These attempts are unconvincing (see this post) but slavery certainly did dominate the ancient economy.
In its attempt to draw together the various strands through which slavery permeated the ancient economy, Schiavone’s chapter “Slaves, Nature, Machines” is a tour de force. At once he captures the ubiquity of slavery in the ancient economy, its unremitting brutality—for instance, private firms that specialized in branding, retrieving, and punishing runaway slaves — and, at the same time, touches the central economic questions raised by ancient slavery: to what extent was slavery crucial to the economic expansion of period between 200 BCE and 150 AD? And did the prevalence of slavery impede innovation?
Here is the full piece, Mark is reviewing Aldo Schiavone’s The End of the Past.
Thanks – since Prof. Cowen only occasionally reads the comments, such minor mistakes are only very rarely corrected.
Doesn’t the sentence “private firms that specialized in branding, retrieving, and punishing runaway slaves” suggest that there was the potential for modern economic systems with people creating corporate entities to deal with unmet needs? So the question as to why the Romans didn’t have an Industrial Revolution can’t be that they didn’t understand how to create corporations.
I don’t think these firms were corporations in the modern sense. From what I’ve read, the closest thing to a firm was made up of slaves. Slaves could act as agents for masters and enter masters into legally binding agreements. Masters had legal control over slaves and therefore ultimate responsibility for their acts. Because everybody knew that slaves faced extreme punishment for not acting in the interest of their masters any representations by slaves were taken to be legitimate, including by the law.
Owners of large numbers of slaves could run large businesses particularly if they had some educated slaves, but I don’t think there was any limited liability, joint ownership of much, any concept of corporate personhood as distinct from individuals, boards of directors, or most of what we associate with firms.
The cost of acquiring and securing slaves must have been high, and perhaps as much as simply hiring cheap labor. The Haida, for example, spent a great deal of their time and resources on long-distance slaving raids. But with a total population that was one-third slaves it’s unclear how necessary they were in a society that didn’t have labor-intensive farming or construction.
As for Rome and slavery, while it was undoubtedly brutal and cruel, the Romans themselves considered themselves enlightened compared with other civilizations. The Carthaginians for example were criticized by Rome for their practise of sacrificing infants.
On the other hand, the Carthaginians never had the class division of Plebians/Patricians, and therefore avoided the worst of those social ills.
No class struggle? Not sure he’s talking about the same Roman Republic as the one I’ve read about.
Tiberius Sempronius Gracchus was only a minor footnote in Roman History, no need to bother thinking about him. Also Gaius Marius, who cares about him?
Right on, besides the fact that Romans and Greeks looked down on commerce, so you can’t expect them to write about it on papyrus, which anyway disintegrates in humid weather. It’s a miracle we even have the small output of work we do for famous authors, and only a tiny fraction of everything they wrote.
‘Observe that Roman history leaves no traces of great mercantile companies like the Bardi, the Peruzzi or the Medici. There are no records of commercial manuals of the sort that are abundant from Renaissance Italy; no evidence of “class-struggle” as we have from late medieval Europe; and no political economy or “economics”, that is, no attempts to systematize one’s thoughts and insights concerning the commercial world.’
Almost as if an economist is utterly unable to recognize that the Roman system, 200 BCE to 150 CE, had completely different priorities and interests and frameworks. It is amazing to read a review of Rome’s economy being compared to later European states without essentially any mention (city size and one panegyric excepted) of the immense reach of the Roman world as a single political unit that recognized no boundaries to its growth. Economics was not the reason for that singular reach, nor Roman rhetoric.
To put it in terms that even an economist might grasp, the Romans were able to use power to achieve their goals – behavioral economics would have been laughed at by a legionnaire. Who would have been familiar, along with all of his fellows throughout that time period, with the results of res militaris – the Romans discovered the advantages of mass equipping its military with standardized equipment, and thus created their extensive realm, regardless of the objections of those they conquered. Rome was not expanded through any economic principle of the sort that a devoted defender of capitalism would ever accept. And yet the Roman Empire had a longer sway over more of Europe than any political unit until the creation of the EU. Which in a certain sense is a mirror image of the Roman Empire, as both share a singular focus on creating s state that can be described as Pax.
Surely that only holds when Rome was expanding up until the early 2nd C AD? Then Hadrian started fixing those boundaries and it was all about bounded territory and defense for the next 300 years.
Judging by its ruins, the Roman Empire had a fairly sophisticated economy — e.g., I doubt if any society devoted more of its wealth to professional sports and secular entertainment again until the 20th Century.
Perhaps Rome’s commercial manuals simply weren’t recopied by subsequent scribes as assiduously as some of its other books?
The Roman Empire struggled with inflation. The emperors favourite way to pay for wars and public works was to mint more coins – either from new gold or silver or by debasing the existing coinage.
They tried to prevent inflation by introducing price controls and later restrictions on business – e.g. a town could have two wheelwrights and three bakers.
In addition, in the later period taxes were raised from tariffs on internal commerce, which reduced trade.
I expect that the heavy hand of regulation prevented the development of large commercial companies. Instead what developed in the later period were large mostly self sufficient landed estates. Similar to the aristocratic estates of the medieval period.
Of course these things didn’t come out of thin air.
As both its German and Persian opponents became more formidable Rome’s borders became more expensive to maintain. In addition there were no rich urbanized foreign lands to conquer and pillage. People balked at the extra military expense until there was a crisis. Then you had a lot of civil wars until the entire Roman military apparatus had been devastated and the currency debased.
It’s not like some communist took over and decided to make sweeping economic changes for the lols. Nor were the people who debased the currency unaware of the pitfalls. It’s simply what you did when not paying the ascension donative meant getting your head chopped off.
Rome won an empire because of effective military and politics. It lost an empire when the same broke down.
Of course, the same explanation applies to the antebellum south: cheap (save) labor was the disincentive to investment in productive capital. Southern planters were content to produce raw materials (cotton, sugar cane, etc.) to be shipped elsewhere (the north, England, etc.) for use in producing finished goods. We have seen something similar today: owners of capital are content to invest in speculative assets (financial assets and real estate) rather than in productive capital because the returns from rising asset prices exceeds the return from productive capital. Cowen’s Great Reset, like the War Between the States, will provide the necessary adjustment.
cheap (save) labor was the disincentive to investment in productive capital.
So, please correct me if I am wrong, but what you are saying is that Trump really needs to build that wall?
Welcome to the Alt-Right Ray.
We have slave labour today. It’s called income tax. But all high earners are enslaved for roughly 60% or more of their working lives, and most folks are in denial about it. (I’m not saying here that it’s either a good or bad system).
“We have slave labour today. It’s called income tax.”
I usually don’t correct these talking points, but this is ridiculous. Slavery is people enjoying property rights over other people. You can avoid the income tax completely. You are not compelled to have income. You can even have income and not have it subject to the income tax, which is designed to mostly capture wage income. Many people with lots of money do exactly this. The income tax isn’t even serfdom, let alone slavery.
The only tax would be close would be a head tax, that is payable regardless of whether you have the money or not.
Not even close.
Thanks for laying bare how silly ‘dont tread on me’ libertarianism is, though.
Sort of like saying a slave is free to not be a slave by just not working. Sure, he may die by some means or other – probably at the Masters hand – but hey, he is not compelled to be productive.
The only way to justify the government’s claim to a portion of what you produce (I.e. serfdom) is to claim that the government has some property right in the product of your labor.
And since your labor is yours by virtue of being your body being yours, any claim upon your labor is a claim upon you.
Which is what most people call slavery.
“[E]conomic expansion and growth of the kind that took place between c. 200 BCE to 150 CE was not self-reinforcing. It generated a growth efflorescence that lasted several centuries, but it ultimately undermined itself because it was based on an intensification of the slave economy that, in turn, reinforced the cultural supremacy of the landowning aristocracy and this cultural supremacy in turn eroded the incentives responsible for driving growth.”
The rise of a complacent class.