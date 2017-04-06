Thwarted Manchestertum markets in everything

A fundraising plan to hold a mock crucifixion of members of the public in Manchester city centre has been cancelled after Church of England clergy raised concerns it was blasphemous and unsafe.
Organisers of the Manchester Passion Play, which will tell the story of Christ’s crucifixion in the city’s Cathedral Gardens on Saturday, offered “the full crucifixion experience” for £750.
The offer, posted on the Manchester Passion 2017 Crowdfunder site, was removed after members of the play’s organising committee, which includes C of E clergy, expressed concerns it was potentially dangerous and blasphemous.
Reverend Falak Sher, a canon at Manchester Cathedral and chairman of the organising committee, said he vetoed the idea when it came to light.
He said: “When I saw it I did not like it, I thought it was disgraceful. The whole message of the cross is hope and love. When I saw this I was not very happy and asked the committee to take this one down.
“We didn’t like promoting the event in this way for £750. I thought it was not a very positive message when dealing with a message of love and hope.”
And yet the article gets better, and indeed draws upon economic analysis:
Stewart-Clark, who runs a business importing timber, said that the event had grown since it was first conceived to include a cast of 120, and 80 stewards. “The whole thing just got bigger and bigger and, of course, with that comes the infrastructure cost,” he said.
“Instead of being a £20,000 play it became a £55,000 play and the burden on raising money then falls on us. We were trying to think up some ideas, just bouncing around what would be good, and someone came up with the idea of letting people be crucified for £750.”
Stewart-Clark said that he did not think the idea was blasphemous, but that it was on “the grey line” and tasteless. “You have clergy wanting to play it safe and businessmen like me trying to raise the funding,” said Stewart-Clark. “There was a difference of opinion and what was a small disagreement has got out of all proportion.”
I enjoyed this sentence:
He said that he had never known anyone to fall off such a cross.
And this one:
Stewart-Clark said there were plenty of other bad fundraising ideas that were scrapped, including charging people a fee to sit next to the bishop to watch the play.
Here is the full article, interesting throughout, and with a photo of the initial fundraising ad. For the pointer I thank John B.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9knToyK-wUs
Had to be posted here
What is this? Clickbait? Why don’t you tell us what the video is, or do you want people to click on it? re t a d
Without clicking on it (and I don’t intend to), I’ll point out that in Mexico during Easter it’s common to have mock crucifixions, where real nails are hammered through hands. Hope they get tetanus shots.
Your loss, genius.
‘“the full crucifixion experience”’
Well, maybe the nailing part ( http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2126024/Christians-NAILED-crosses-gruesome-Good-Friday-enactment-Jesuss-death-Philippines.html ) but it is reasonable to assume the spearing part will not be included for the low, low cost of 750 pounds.
‘The Jews therefore, because it was the preparation, that the bodies should not remain upon the cross on the sabbath day, (for that sabbath day was an high day,) besought Pilate that their legs might be broken, and that they might be taken away.
Then came the soldiers, and brake the legs of the first, and of the other which was crucified with him.
But when they came to Jesus, and saw that he was dead already, they brake not his legs:
But one of the soldiers with a spear pierced his side, and forthwith came there out blood and water.’ Church of England approved translation, https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John+19%3A31-34&version=KJV
And to separate the holy from the profane, it is surprising that a keen eye such as Prof. Cowen’s did not pick up on the public choice economics aspect involved, namely ‘Stewart-Clark, who runs a business importing timber.’ Crucifixes don’t come cheap, after all, particularly when a businessman is ‘a managing trustee of the Passion Trust, which helps groups organise passion plays,’ is seemingly in charge of fundraising.
Clearly, religious faith is just another ploy of disguising self-interest behind a veil of higher purpose, though I do not seem to recall the GMU econ dept. putting any research emphasis on that aspect of political economics.
https://twitter.com/JPY_Kurdish/status/819379956790820868?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.theblaze.com%2Fnews%2F2017%2F01%2F12%2Fmuslim-in-cathedral-reportedly-recites-quran-verse-that-christ-isnt-gods-son-and-folks-are-upset%2F