Is the 100-year Argentine bond good news or bad news?

Mr Costa explained that long-duration bonds are the best way for real money investors to place bets on Argentina, given that they are unable to leverage themselves like a more nimble hedge fund. “If you are an investor with a constructive view on Argentina, what you want is duration,” he said.
Argentina sold $2.75bn of the debt with a coupon of 7.125 per cent, equating to an annual yield of 7.9 per cent, according to a statement from the Argentine finance ministry late on Monday. The bond attracted $9.75bn in orders from investors.
But don’t focus on the 100 years:
Given the bond was sold at a yield of almost 8 per cent an investor would recoup their initial investment in around 12 years.
Yields could fall by at least 150 basis points, moving more in line with other major economies in the region such as Brazil — implying capital gains on such bonds in the double digits. “Those are pretty good returns. At a rate of 8 per cent or higher, it’s a buy,” Mr Costa said.
The bad news is what you must endure to have a crack at the 8 percent:
Argentina has defaulted on its sovereign debt eight times since independence in 1816, spectacularly so in 2001 on $100bn of bonds — at the time the world’s largest default — and most recently in 2014 after clashing with Elliott Management, an aggressive hedge fund.
But Mr Macri’s government “cured” the latest default in 2016, and times have changed, said Joe Harper, a partner at Explorador Capital Management, an investment fund focused on Latin America. “The policy pendulum in Argentina has shifted to the centre, and the country’s next 100 years will be very different than the last century.”
Here is the full FT story, by Benedict Mander and Robin Wigglesworth.
“This time its different”
“times have changed” has fewer syllables.
The wax in the ears of Argentinians that is blocking out the siren call of Evita will melt much sooner than 100 years.
“The policy pendulum in Argentina has shifted to the centre, and the country’s next 100 years will be very different than the last century.”
I still remember when Menen, the reasonable Peronist, was taken by gullible Americans such as Lawrence Summers as definitive proof that Argentinians are better then Brazilians. Then the teacher’s pets broke their country. But I am sure this time is different.
“and most recently in 2014”
It is correct to call “default” to what happened at 2014? If I understand, Argentina “defaulted” in the same debt that has already defaulted in 2001 – it is only considered a new default because the owner of the debt insisted in trying to recover the value
It’s no news. Unlike default on corporate debt, which can be negotiated as a one-off, default on sovereign debt cannot because the sovereign can’t be forced to relinquish its cash flow; thus, default on sovereign debt tends to be a continuing renegotiation rather than a once-and-for all negotiation with all claims settled. So whether it’s a 20-year bond or a 100-year bond makes little difference. Of course, that explains why corporations usually attempt to pay off their debt as quickly as possible, while sovereigns don’t. I’m reminded of the approximately $3 trillion US government debt owed to the social security trust fund. Does anyone actually expect that debt to be repaid? Where would the US government obtain the cash to repay the debt? That’s right, by incurring more debt, swapping one debt instrument (an IOU) for another (a bond). Indeed, the debt owed to the social security trust fund has no fixed maturity date, so it might as well be a 100-year bond. This all makes sovereign debt seem rather ominous. Yet the greatest financial crisis in the past 100 years was triggered by corporate debt not sovereign debt.
“Indeed, the debt owed to the social security trust fund has no fixed maturity date…”
Actually, it does.
https://www.ssa.gov/OACT/ProgData/specialissues.html