Which books have shaped the thinking of Marc F. Bellemare?

Development
Pranab Bardhan, The Economic Theory of Agrarian Institutions. There was a time when development took theory seriously, and this book came out of that time. This book is a bit uneven (it’s an edited volume), but the introductory chapter by Joseph Stiglitz is probably the single, most important statement peasants in developing countries as rational human beings. In short: Whenever you find yourself thinking that some behavior you observe in a developing country is stupid, think again. People behave the way they do because they are rational. and If you think they are stupid, it’s because you have failed to recognize a fundamental feature of their economic environment.
In addition to its intrinsic interest, this post is a good meta-reflection of what actually influences the thinking of economists, or not.
You did not link to his post. You linked to Google Books of “Rhetoric of the Chinese Cultural Revolution”. You meant to link to http://marcfbellemare.com/wordpress/11002
Does this sentence make sense?;
“This book is a bit uneven (it’s an edited volume), but the introductory chapter by Joseph Stiglitz is probably the single, most important statement peasants in developing countries as rational human beings.”
Regardless peasants certainly do not have a full understanding of how to maximise the productivity of their land (we can see that when we see people still using animals to till their land in developing countries). Very often they are trapped at local optimums, rather than being able to explore wider solution space, most often because of lack of capital.
Anyone who has spent any period of time in the countryside would agree with Stiglitz. There is usually economic content behind apparently irrational behavior such as communal riots and placing the location of a well by the direction flowers fall off the head of a statue of a god. A Communist organizer said one time that given the uncertainties of agriculture in India it made as much sense to rely on a priest’s forecast as on anything else. .
“Governments behave the way they do because they are irrational. and If you think they are rational, it’s because you have failed to recognize a fundamental feature of the electoral process.”
So true. We often complain if laws aren’t sane and just, even though we know those who pass them are just trying to re-elected by a totalitarian-majority or keep the promises they gave for bribes.