Can It Happen Here?: Authoritarianism in America*

That is a forthcoming volume edited by Cass Sunstein. The contributors include Cass, myself, Timur Kuran, Duncan Watts, Martha Minow, Bruce Ackerman, Jack Goldsmith, Geoffrey Stone, and Noah Feldman, among others. Self-recommending, if anything ever was…
My essay, by the way, says no, it cannot happen here. Counterintuitively, American government is too bureaucratized and too feminized to be captured and turned toward old-style fascism. I encourage you to pre-order.
Trump forgive you if you’re wrong.
I wonder about black people’s opinion about “can it happen here?” I think they would punch Tyler in the face no?
I think with Hillary losing the election we really dodged a bullet this time to be honest.
I’m a long way away… but it looks very much to me like a case of ‘out of the frying pan into the fire”. But, hey, as you burn, you can always say, at least it’s not Hilary taking us down… i hope it makes it better for you
We have a president who at least respects the constitution and doesn’t setup insecure, easily hackable E-Mail servers with which to conduct state Business.
No, he has his son-in-law ask the Russians for the use of their secure facilities instead.
Assuming a seemingly bewildered Kisylak was telling the truth to his Moscow superiors – ‘Jared Kushner, Mr Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, was revealed to have proposed setting up the secret line in a meeting with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador, at Trump Tower in December.
The back channel was intended to connect Michael Flynn, who was at the meeting and later became Mr Trump’s first National Security Adviser, with Russian military leaders, the Associated Press reported. It came as the nascent Trump administration was developing its Syria policy before his inauguration. The communications would have used Russian diplomatic facilities and bypassed the US intelligence services.
Such a system was never established and after Rex Tillerson became Secretary of State the idea was reportedly dropped as Mr Trump’s team decided to communicate with Moscow through more official channels.
The discussion of a back channel involving Mr Kushner was first revealed by the Washington Post late on Friday. US officials reportedly learned about it by monitoring Russian communications. Mr Kislyak was said to have been “taken aback” by Mr Kushner’s proposal.’ http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/05/27/jared-kushner-discussed-back-channel-talking-russia-syria/
Fire, frying pan – the only reason the American government learned of this back channel is by spying on the Russians, by the way. Naughty American intelligence agencies treating the Russians as if they did not have America’s best interests at heart. Either candidate is pretty much the same, though in distinctive fashion, when it comes to communication security involving government (one assumes, though can never be certain with Mr. not quite completely up to date with his security and legal paperwork Flynn) business.
Oh come on, did he not lay it on thick enough for you?
Of course he did – but I love repeating all of the truly entertaining facts concerning Trump, using even the slightest excuse.
Like this, from calculatedrisk – ‘For fun, here is a graph comparing S&P500 returns (ex-dividends) under Presidents Trump and Obama:
At this point, the S&P500 is up 7.5% under Mr. Trump compared to up 11.9% under Mr. Obama for the same number of market days.’
Here is the graphics link – https://4.bp.blogspot.com/-G2zxbra6hr0/WVEfITpRCOI/AAAAAAAArgc/5JWJB61cqK0Kh1tXGnsjKm1VsN-cA6u5QCLcBGAs/s1600/SP500ObamaTrump.JPG
Just in case someone missed the snark first time around.
Besides, that e-mail server thing applies to the Bush Administration, not a no longer likely (or even possible, in my opinion) Clinton administration – ‘During the 2007 Congressional investigation of the dismissal of eight U.S. attorneys, it was discovered that administration officials had been using a private Internet domain, called gwb43.com, owned by and hosted on an email server run by the Republican National Committee, for various official communications. The domain name is an abbreviation for “George W. Bush, 43rd” President of the United States. The use of this email domain became public when it was discovered that J. Scott Jennings, the White House’s deputy director of political affairs, was using a gwb43.com email address to discuss the firing of the U.S. attorney for Arkansas. Communications by federal employees were also found on georgewbush.com (registered to “Bush-Cheney ’04, Inc.”) and rnchq.org (registered to “Republican National Committee”). Congressional requests for administration documents while investigating the dismissals of the U.S. attorneys required the Bush administration to reveal that not all internal White House emails were available. Conducting governmental business in this manner is a possible violation of the Presidential Records Act of 1978. Over 5 million emails may have been lost.] Greg Palast claims to have come up with 500 of the Karl Rove emails, leading to damaging allegations. In 2009, it was announced that as many as 22 million emails may have been lost.’ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bush_White_House_email_controversy
Not everything is snark – history is so easily ignored when talking about administrations using private e-mail servers to conduct government business.
“too feminized” ! – I can only assume you don’t know many women, then.
My experience is the urge for authoritarianism is stronger there.
I too am curious what is meant by a feminized bureaucracy. I suspect that it is not (merely) the portion that is women.
My experience is that women like more formal formal rules and regulations than men; but they are not particularly enthusiastic by strong leaders, “state of exception”, “to make an omelet we have to break some eggs”, etc.
Maybe women from whatever country you are from. Brazilian women believe in victory. When the war situation was developing not necessarily to Brazil’s advantage, there were rumors about Brazil making oeace with Paraguay. A Brazilian woman, who had sent her seven sons to war (one of them eventually became Brazil’s first president), said she would have all her sons buried in Paraguay rather than see them again without honor. “Come back with your shield, or on it.”, as the Ancient Greek women would say. Regarding vision, there is no difference between Brazilian men and women (and seriously I feel rather puzzled seeing how many American adult men – well, it is the internet, so they can be dogs for all I know – still seem to believe women have cooties): both believe in the final victory of the Brazilian people.
@Thiago: in official history 100% of people support war, even the archetypal mother of seven sons.
‘American government is too bureaucratized and too feminized to be captured and turned toward old-style fascism’
Wow – but then, there was this group who thought their nation had become unable to attain true glory unless radical measures were taken to restore the nation. Removing the parasites and degenerates and union members and the social democrats and the socialists and the communists that had acquired power after the nation had been stabbed in the back.
I’m confident that there are more Americans than currently imagined who are fired with their vision to overturn a government which is too bureaucratized and too feminized, not capture it. A triumph of the will is what they hope for, not accommodation.
I love the “well-motivated” government assumption. How can he say this after 2003? What an idiot!
“too feminized” I thought there was a recent article posted to MR which purported to find that 46-ish% (I don’t recall the exact number) of females identify as being far left.
In my estimation females are therefore more likely to adopt a “creationist’ rather than ‘spontaneous order’ interpretation of the economy.
Surely a revealed bias in favour of central planning would suggest an authoritarian (as opposed to libertarian) political philosophy?
This isn’t a ‘gotcha moment’, frankly I am not one to condemn another over word selection.
TC can you elaborate on how the feminization of American politics provides a bulwark against authoritarianism?
Maybe (since Fascism seems to be the boogey of the hour) he thinks women tend to be less swayed by the “vivere pericolosamente” way of thinking. They (maybe the argument goes) are more cautious and won’t favor the kind of brutal (and “heartless”) changes a regime based on war glorificarion and strenght cult needs to take root. Maybe he means the American state has been too much dedicated to “nice”, “feminine”, “nurturing” endearvous such as, say, welfare, healthcare, consummer protection, environmental protection and education to be in the Fascism business.
I love “well-motivated” government assumption. How can he say this after 2003? What an idiot!
Can it happen here? If it does, how will we know? That’s the problem with questions like that: it’s not as though the Pope will announce that it has happened in America. It’s much more likely that we will look back in time and realize it already happened here and we didn’t even know it. It’s the many small things, the cumulative effect of which is that it happened here. Indeed, one can observe many small things that have happened and conclude that it has already happened here. People adapt to change by shifting their point of reference. What may have seemed outrageous in the past becomes ordinary in the present.
*Did It Happen Here?: Authoritarianism in America during World War II*
