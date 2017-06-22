To what extent is current alt right populism an Anglo-American phenomenon?

That is the topic of my latest Bloomberg column, here is part of the argument:
More generally, the U.S. is an environment where new products — and here I mean of the non-political sort — get started relatively easily. People are willing to take more chances with their consumption, and so this is a fertile environment for startups, which then spread to the broader world.
As for Britain, the traditional aristocracy is remarkably weakened, voting along class lines has disappeared and, most observers agree, if it were really up to the House of Lords, Brexit wouldn’t be happening.
On top of these factors is English, by far the world’s leading language for scientific and philosophic and political discourse, for blogs, for Twitter, and for many other kinds of dialogue. We shouldn’t be surprised if new ideas are more likely to surface and take hold in the English-speaking world.
To be sure, some evidence suggests the influence of President Trump is actually causing Western Europe to become more liberal. But don’t confuse style and substance. Another five to 10 years of deindustrialization, terrorist attacks and migrant crises might lead to a “home brew” version of Trumpian ideas in continental Europe, albeit cloaked in a more intellectual and more aristocratic garb. There is a running joke going around along the lines of “If fascist ideas come to [Country X], they will come in the form of anti-fascism.” Once the properly European version of the product comes to the fore, it might do very well indeed.
To what extent is alt-left failure an anglo-American phenomenon? Ask the citizens of Venezuela or Cuba. Watch as Europe collapses.
This is why libertarians are the only people with viable solutions to today’s problems. The left offers the same tired socialist brew that has failed over and over, and the right offers warmed over nationalism and ethnocentrism. The left wants social control and the right wants social exclusion.
Only libertarianism offers a positive vision of the future that is both liberating AND socially inclusive.
That is pretty funny, if you give it half a second of thought. The first joke is that Chavezism is the only thing left of alt right.
The second, Chavezism and Trumpism are demonstrations of the Horseshoe Theory:
Trump would like to tell Ford and Apple what to do in a Chavez style, or slap arbitrary tariffs on German cars, he is just constrained by our institutions.
Chavezism is just what happens when you give a leftist the authority that leftists want government to have.
“This is why libertarians are the only people with viable solutions to today’s problems. ”
Is it a viable solution if you can’t get more than 3% of the vote?
“The left offers the same tired socialist brew that has failed over and over, and the right offers warmed over nationalism and ethnocentrism.”
One is a failure, the other, we just can’t try for whatever reason.
“the other, we just can’t try for whatever reason.” You woukd prefer it more like Germany 1933-1945 or more like the Confederarion?
*would Confederation
Or Israel, 1948 – current.
Does “socially inclusive” include all the people who can out-breed, out-thug, and out-vote you?
He’s not writing about me. I’m German-Irish.
It’s human nature to fear and hate those whom you (here the elites) have screwed. .
They would deport Anglo-Americans and replace Anglo-Americans with Mexican, etc. illegals and Muslim “refugees.” The elites/ruling class hate them because they don’t live up to expectations. They are not buying the nightmarish schemes. They are harshing their buzzes.
And, then there is the incompetence. The worst political class in US History: liberals were smug, entitled, corrupt, and incompetent. Peter Berkowitz: “…incompetence ranging from mismanagement of the economy and immigration to botching diplomacy and the conduct of war; politicization of the administrative state as illustrated by IRS targeting of conservatives during Obama’s first term; and the elite media’s use of double standards in reporting and opining about left and right. Underlying it all is the corruption of liberal education, which has become boot camp for progressivism, and of graduate and professional schools, which provide advance training in the progressive exercise of power. To play the vital role contemplated for them by our constitutional system, intellectual and political elites have a long way to go in regaining the people’s trust.”
And, they think we are stupid.
Idiot intellectuals don’t have a clue.
I’m laughing my ossoff in NY.
‘voting along class lines has disappeared’
Yet party leadership in the case of the Tories certainly hasn’t. Representing a group of people with as much disdain for the plebs as any Roman senator.
And really, the lack of any upper class is striking in the linked analysis – ‘The Conservatives, to all intents and purposes, were the party of the middle class and Labour that of the workers. The dividing lines were so notable that you could predict, with a reasonable degree of accuracy, how someone would vote just by knowing their social grade.’ So who was the party of the upper class? And when did England’s upper class start voting Labour?
Seriously, this seems to support the idea that voting has only changed among those that used to vote Labour – ‘As this campaign starts, the Conservatives hold a 22% lead amongst middle class voters and a 17% lead amongst working class ones.’
Further, one could note that this split – ‘In electoral terms, age is the new class. The starkest way to show this is to note that Labour is 19% ahead when it comes to 18-24 year-olds and the Conservatives are ahead by 49% among the over 65s.’ is pretty much the difference between those UK citizens who grew up as EU citizens, and those who didn’t.
Further, you do realize that the April date of this article shows that the recent vote isn’t included in this at all – you know, the vote where May lost her majority? After all, this is the very first line of the linked article – ‘But as the campaign begins, new YouGov analysis of over 12,000 people shows the demographic dividing lines of British voters.’
Stale information sloppily presented, seemingly expecting no one to notice – a true Marginal Revolution hallmark.
Since the demographic transition to an older population is the biggest trend in Western societies (more so in Europe than North America), it’s not surprising political parties would stake out turf along those lines.
What I find surprising is how the parties of the old (Republicans and Tories) adopted policies that seem suicidal given their core constituencies: entitlement reform in the US, the dementia tax in the U.K.
Well, as the election showed, May paid for the dementia tax idea heavily, utterly losing her comfortable majority.
‘Once the properly European version of the product comes to the fore, it might do very well indeed.’
Why the animus towards Le Pen and Wilders? Because they are in a bit of doldrums at the moment? Come on, have more faith – after all, it took 16 years for Trump to go from failed presidential candidate to actual president. Le Pen and Wilders are at least as convinced as Trump was concerning how to make America great, by represent the only salvation of their nation. True fascists are fans of the will triumphing, after all – give this new generation more time for find the proper key to bring about a glorious 1000 years. Especially seeing how the Germans still appear uninterested in trying to do that again.
What about Canada? No sign of an alt-right party emerging there.
That’s because they’re sucessfully co-opting the conservative party. The leadership race that just concluded featured several candidates loudly pandering to the crowd, and concluded with a guy whose campaign manager works at the Rebel.
Aren’t Poland and Hungary kind of exceptions to the idea that this is an Anglo-American phenomenon? What about Modi? Your pal Edward Luce was just calling him a fascist on your podcast the other day, as I recall. Duterte? Erdogan? What are those guys but populist alt-righters who use a mix of authoritarian, nationalist, and identitarian attitudes to appeal to rather lower middle class elements in their respective countries?
The alt-right’s detestable, but it largely exists because PC culture has shut the door to mainstream outlets for entire classes of legitimate grievances. Unless you’re painfully cavalier about ignoring reality, the fact is that different racial groups participate in violent crime at extraordinarily different rates. Maybe, maybe, maybe this is something that should be considered when making policy. Ot at the very least quantified. But mainstream political thinking has if anything moved further away from this position.
For example the Obama Justice Department stopped tracking perpetrator race in national violent crime surveys. And in most Western European nations race or immigrant status is explicitly censored as it related to prison populations. It might be helpful to know, e.g. that ipso facto Korean immigrants are less prone to violence than Algerians. Or that 50-year-old Algerian doctors with children are less violent than 22-year old Algerian high school dropouts with no documented work history. I still believe in mostly open-borders, and high immigration, but let’s at least be rational about it.
Instead the mainstream just keeps digging it’s heels in further. Any legitimate criticism even tangentially contrary to PC “wisdom” is treated as nothing short of white nationalism. So it’s not surprising that frustrated voters turn to clowns like Donald Trump or Boris Johnston. The fool’s the only person in the royal court able to interject unpopular truths.
Too late. You're already out here with the rest of us detestables.
This doesn't follow from the premises you apparently accept. High immigration ipso facto is going to be from areas of high dysfunction to areas of low dysfunction. Another alt-right premise is that people, not Magic Dirt or "institutions" make countries, so high immigration means you are just importing There to Here–quiet, competent Danes and Swiss have no incentive to emigrate.
I’ll concede that many people self-described as or historically associated with the “alt-right” are intelligent, sensible and respectable thinkers. Even if I don’t agree with everything they say. Steve Sailer, Razib Khan, Moldbug, Nick Land, Half Sigma, Peter Frost, et al. And back before alt-right went mainstream, commenters like this were the definitely the core, even if blatant racists hung out at the periphery.
You're setting up a straw man by blithely discarding institutions as "institutions". There's a reason that North Korea's different than South Korea, and that's "institutions". Or why East Germany was far more dysfunctional than West. Or why the Bahamas is a pleasant first world country and Haiti is a smoldering ruin. Singapore went from a lawless third-world banana republic to the wealthiest country in the world because of institutions. Argentina went from the wealthiest country on Earth to a banana republic without any change in its population. Rhodesia, the breadbasket of the world, collapsed into Mugabe's Zimbabwe, because its government changed, not because its people did.
Nearly 1 in 10 Swedish born people already live abroad. Even an advanced, developed, peaceful democracy is still going to produce a lot of natural emigrants. And even beyond not anywhere close to 100% of people in high-dysfunction areas bring that culture. A huge source of fleeing immigrants come from "market dominant minorities", e.g. Jews, Malay Chinese, Igbos, Coptic Christians, White Africans, Parsis, German Cubans, etc. Rather than contributing to their homeland's high dysfunction, they're often the only people who are making things work. All of these examples make fantastic immigrants. They universally have higher cognitive capacity, better economic productivity and lower social pathologies than the median American or Western European.
Perhaps that was a partial factor, but certainly the other part was a bankruptcy of traditional conservative solutions. If you can't govern, all you can do is be anti-left, and anti-solutionist.

A good example of this is today's AHCA. Would anyone like to come forward and argue why it is good for America? Or is it merely anti-ACA and anti-left?
Perhaps that was a partial factor, but certainly the other part was a bankruptcy of traditional conservative solutions. If you can’t govern, all you can do is be anti-left, and anti-solutionist.
A good example of this is today’s AHCA. Would anyone like to come forward and argue why it is good for America? Or is it merely anti-ACA and anti-left?
Poland, Hungary, Czechia, Russia & rest of Eastern Europe and, as you mention, Japan, have a good deal of “alt-right populism.” Here’s an old clip from Macedonia:
There is probably a lot more traditionalist and “alt-right” thought in places like Europe and South America than English-dominated media tells us about.
Your article assumes Europe is the UK here and Nate Silver noted below that the nationalist candidates in Western Europe have had poor runs lately and the centerist Candidates are cleaning up. So the issues of UK and US might protect the good Center candidates in the rest of Europe.
1) It is true the class lines are are breaking down a lot lately so we don’t know where this ends up the next decade.
2) Nationalism could backfire in the long run and Trump could self-destruct. In terms of alt right populism, in California we had Prop 187 victory in 1994 and look what happened to our state politics.
3) Trump is not governing like a populist. He is enacting the very traditional Paul Ryan policies while pretending to not to agree with it.
4) In the case of foreign policy, I still don’t understand why a US Democrats doesn’t go strong peace candidate. (I am noticing Bernie and Kaine are getting louder here but not a strong voice.) Trump military is amping up war everywhere in the Middle East with no real direction or stated goals. At this point, what is going on in Syria? And the Qatar and Saudia Arabia diplomatic bickering could have longer term consequences.
Popcorn time!
What exactly is alt right?
A) online trolls who say anything to get a reaction
B) far-right-wingers, neo-Nazis, white supremacists
C) anyone who voted for Trump
D) anyone who argues for free speech
E) conservatives, moderates and libertarians
F) all of the above, since they’re basically the same thing, am I right?
My liberal friends talk a lot about the alt-right but my conservative friends mostly haven’t heard of the term. Does that not seem odd?
No, it sounds like willful ignorance. Did you read the wiki page and just not like it?
How old are these conservative friends? I think of the “alt-right” being a phenomenon of younger conservatives who think they are being edgy and contrarian (or, as in A), a bit trollish) by playing upon white nationalist or racist themes while also demonstrating little or no interest in religion. That said, this tendency has always existed on the right but was merely relegated to the fringes.
Here is an article from Breitbart published in March 2016, several months before the phenomenon started receiving much coverage in the mainstream media: http://www.breitbart.com/tech/2016/03/29/an-establishment-conservatives-guide-to-the-alt-right/
Yes. An impoverished and desperate populace tends to try radical gamblings, be they the Bolsheviks or the Nazis.
British-American political traditions make almost impossible the success of a Bolshevik-like movement, so a Nazi-like movement becomes the sole expression of radical protest and dissatisfaction. Radical ethnocentrism is the future of England and the United States. In a few years, both the Magna Carta and the Constitution will have been thrown at the dustbin of history.
This is a worldwide phenomenon. Not only are there plenty of Europeans on board there are the people who refer to the 白左, or white left. And I am sure, as much as it has spread on the internet in China, it has likely spread elsewhere as well. The kanji mean the same thing in Japan after all.
And, rather obviously, there’s Russia.
In Europe, populism is a euphemism for anti somebody, usually Jews or foreigners. In America, a nation of immigrants, you’d have to be anti everybody. Instead, populism in America is a euphemism for ignorance. H.L. Mencken: “As democracy is perfected, the office of president represents, more and more closely, the inner soul of the people. On some great and glorious day the plain folks of the land will reach their heart’s desire at last and the White House will be adorned by a downright moron.”
“In America, a nation of immigrants, you’d have to be anti everybody”
looks like they are giving it a try
At any point can a “nation of immigrants” become a nation of natives? Or is there some categorical imperative by which we must continually seek out ever more exotic people to import in service to this “nation of immigrants” mantra?
The country was 88% Anglo-European descent and 11% African descent as recently as 1970, at which point the percentage of Anglo-Europeans began dropping to the current 64%, all in service to this “nation of immigrants” Ellis Island-schmaltz. I don’t see how this ends well.
Rayward is almost a caricature. Wealthy, white, lives in a protected enclave, immune to his preferred policies. Driven by hatred for the victims of his preferred policies, and projects his hatred on to his victims.
That’s probably two-thirds of MR commenters.
I don’t know about Tyler, but Bryan Caplan lives in a neighborhood with a $500K entry fee.
“Driven by hatred for the victims of his preferred policies, and projects his hatred on to his victims.”
It is funy how the far-right keeps betting in the self-victimization while it keeps preying on innocent people.
If anything, I think the alt-right has more force in mainland Europe than in US; the election of Trump was simply a peculiarity of the US political system: a) the bipartidism means that the alt-right and the classical right are in the same party (unlike the FN and the Republicans in France, the FPO and the OVP in Austria, the People’s Party and the Liberal Party in Denmark, etc. – and in all these cases, the alt-right had more votes than the classical right in some recent election, like Trump had more votes than Cruz in the primaries), facilitating the transfer of votes in the “last round”; and b) the electoral college
Trump and Brexit may well have caused the rest of Europe to reconsider and put populist nationalism on hold. However, referring to the professional bureaucracies in these European countries as liberal doesn’t feel right. A less open and less dynamic administrative state does not sound liberal to me, however more desirable to nationalism it may be.