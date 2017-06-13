Game theory + Qatar cut-off = uh-oh…

That is the topic of my latest Bloomberg column, here is one excerpt:
Typically, if you put a major military base in a country, there is a general expectation you will not actively work to subvert the sovereignty of the host government. But right now the U.S. is violating that understanding.
Now imagine you are the leadership of Singapore, which faces political pressure from a much larger China and Indonesia. Singapore also hosts a significant American military base. You will think twice about the benefits you once expected from this arrangement. Kuwait and Bahrain, too, will be reconsidering their options. Other vulnerable countries with American military bases include South Korea, Kosovo, Greece and Djibouti. Yet other nations, such as Taiwan, do not host American military forces, but rely in part on the potential for American military assistance.
In sum, many more countries will feel less secure, and many of these countries will most likely court additional favor with their local or regional hegemons, which are typically less liberal influences than the U.S. In the Middle East and Gulf, for instance, Turkey and Iran stand to gain in influence.
Do read the whole thing.
It’s funny how Trump is turning so many libertarians into imperialists.
American is an Empire, any proposed policy that does not take it into account is not realistic.
And economists into political pundits.
He treats this as a bad thing, I think it’s great. America First!
Less that than Trump’s actions are driving people to pick a side whereas before they didn’t feel the need to.
Cowen’s a libertarian and thus a free trade guy. The international trade system is presently undergirded by the U.S. military and its capacity for force projection just as it previously was by the military of the British Empire. Withdraw the U.S. military from the rest of the world and international trade starts to look very different, particularly in Asia. China and others will fill the vacuum and set the terms of trade instead of the U.S. and the West. TL;DR: no U.S. “empire,” no Davoisie global trade system.
Does it really surprise you that, when it comes to choosing between globalism and isolationism (or localism, or America First-ism, or whatever the hell we’re calling it this week), Cowen’s a globalist?
IOW, this much-vaunted “free trade” isn’t so free after all. And all these non-serious countries that we pledge to fight to the death for aren’t actually sovereign and it’s just a ridiculous and expensive pretense.
The intricate negotiations around “Brexit” belie the same conclusion: countries impose all sorts of rules, tariffs, exceptions, subsidies, etc. that are haggled over and traded back and forth, and the end result is a thousand page treaty that everybody calls “free” trade.
there is no such thing as free trade and never has been. it is equally as hallucinatory an idea as the free market. economic affairs are not free exchanges, and have never been, and can never be. commerce is always performed in an environment and a context. the environment and context are foundational and definitional. the ability for 2 parties to possibly agree on a transaction is predicated on having enough consent to operate within that environment and context that the economic activity can take place at all.
Deprived of the resources of its Empire, America will fall. Trump is America’s Gorbachev.
Obama was America’s Gorbachev.
Trump is America’s Yeltsin.
Trump’s successor will be our Putin. :smug:
Trump’s successor will be our Putin.
Quite possibly, yeah.
“Trump is America’s Yeltsin.”
Because he is very corrupt.
‘“Trump is America’s Yeltsin.” Because he is very corrupt.’
And yet no corruption in sight. Trump is probably the only person in DC that isn’t corrupt. And THAT is why we need a special prosecutor because we have to hunt for witches and set up perjury traps for innocent people.
Yep, and the reason Kenneth Starr had to investigate a president’s sexual life is that Bill Clinton was too chaste. It is sad seeing you buying, line and sink, your regime’s propaganda.
The world is divided into two kinds of people. Those who think/claim Bill Clinton was impeached for having sex and those who read the charges and saw the multiple felonies he committed.
What I don’t understand is why anyone who wants to hide behind this fiction that all Bill did was have sex with that woman would make that claim and leave themselves open to being proven horribly and stupidly wrong. Are you simply so naive that you think the world doesn’t know about Bills crimes and misdemeanors? Or is it simply a case of you don’t know what you don’t know? Help us understand that…
“No corruption in sight” opines Gone with the Wind. Really? Actually this looks so far like it is by far the most corrupt presidency in US history, not even close. We have just had some state AGs bringing suit against Trump for violating the emoluments clause. We have never had this happen, ever. Indeed, some of his more questionable foreign policy moves seem to be in response to blatant monetary payoffs, including this incompetent and stupid Qatar business.
Why has he been so willing to undo the more neutral policy of previous presidents and tilt so hard to Saudi Arabia? Does this have to do with a bunch of Saudis spending a reported $270,000 dollars on staying at the Trump Hotel in Washington? And then we have his strong tilt to China after being so critical of them. How much does this have to do with them granting a bunch of trademarks to his daughter’s company? Unfortunately, this looks to be just that crude.
Remember that not only has he not made public his tax returns and lied about why not (he claimed it is because he is being audited, but Nixon released his while he was being audited), but he has been sued literally thousands of times for cheating people he was doing business with and found guilty more times than not in those suits. This is a lying crook we are talking about, a screamingly blatant one. And then we have his just plain out refusal to put his holdings in a blind trust or sell them off or anything, turning over management of them to his sons, one or another of whom has actually inappropriately shown up in meetings he should not have. We simply have never seen any president be accused of violating the emoluments clause of the Constitution, but Trump seems to be violating it right and left, and his actions in this Qatar matter look to be right up there. He belongs in jail, frankly.
“Actually this looks so far like it is by far the most corrupt presidency in US history, not even close”
About 6 months too late Barkley.
Barkley:
Are those state AG’s Democrats? Is this more of the Democrat dirty tricks? Talk about corruption.
Not making your tax return is not corrupt nor illegal and in fact it is wise. As for him lying you failed horribly to prove that, any tax consultant would tell you that until the audit is over you don’t make waves. So no lie, no harm, no foul.
Of course the state AGs are Dems, one from MD one from DC. So what? The fact remains that they have a case and that we have never seen such a suit ever in US history before, and lots of people have spoken about and worried about Trump’s obvious violations of the emoluments clause of the Constitution from even before he was sworn in ,including some GOPsters, even if they did not bring the suit. The hard fact is that we have never seen a previous prez even remotely close to being in trouble on this as we do the current one, who seems to be violating it repeatedly, including to the point of doing stupid things for foreign governments paying him money, outright in-your-face blatant corruption, which is exactly the isssue the emoluments clause was put into the Consgtitution to prevent, foreigners buying out our presidents.
Of course there are all kinds of reasons why private citizens should not want to release their tax returns. But that is not what Trump is any more. It has been a norm of presidents and in fact candidates since Nixon to do so. He is the first not to do so, on top of which he has lied about why he has not done so. Given that there is a lot of evidence that he may be in serious hock to Russian oligarchs, this may be why he has not done so, and if this is why he has been tilting to the Russians all over the place, well, yet another violation of the emoluments clause.
You are really out of it, aren’t you? .
“Deprived of the resources of its Empire”
The US was getting paid in some way? The British empire levied taxes on trade to and from it’s territories to support it’s overseas forces. The US pays out of pocket.
The US was getting paid in some way?
Not directly. The ROI for the U.S. has been in the second-, third-, and fourth-order economic effects of U.S. hegemony. Keep in mind, though, those benefits have primarily, though not exclusively, accrued to the U.S. investor class.
America’s control over its semicolonies allow it to have higher standards of living than its produtivity would allow.
So nothing like the British empire then? The British empire wasn’t rich because of trade, it was rich because of it’s large tax base. The fact that trade was largely what was taxed is because of the technical limitations of the time not because it’s trade was especially valuable or unique to them. Overseas military operations are a net loss to the US regardless of what ever minor, second order benefits are gained from trade.
“semicolonies”
Would that be large groups of ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ?
“Would that be large groups of ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ?”
Countries the American regime subject to its will. Iraq, Japan, where American soldiers keep raping schoolgirls, Pakistan and Saudi Arabis, where Americans support Sunni Fundamentalism, etc.
“The British empire levied taxes on trade to and from it’s territories”: what do you have in mind, and when?
Sorry, TMC, try and name one instance of corruption from the Obama administration. Oh yeah, I remember, he refused to release his tax returns and had Iranians handing him bags full of cash in the Oval, right after they helped make up his phony birth certificate that our current prez so accurately raised questions about the vaiidity of. You are clearly brilliant, TMC.
Sad, sad troll seeks partisan hackery. Do not feed it!
Free trade has nothing to do with the Americas military bases. America doesn’t impose its will on trade using them, and if China were to start threatening other countries, America could much more effectively harm China with trade sanctions or nuclear weapons. Anyone who thinks we’ll be fighting a conventional war with China needs his head examined.
No, what it’s really about is jobs for Tyler’s class of academics and government workers. All those kids who majored in international relations, what are they going to do to get that upper middle class wage their professors promised? Learn to code and compete with engineers? Get their hands dirty and manage a restaraunt? Hahahaha.
I’ve been disappointed by Trumps lack of swamp draining, maybe this will do it.
Indeed. I look forward to someone giving a detailed plausible scenario where the US pulling back somewhat causes “international trade to look very different.” I’ll wait. I’m sure someone will show their work.
Free trade has nothing to do with the Americas military bases.
ROTFLMAO.
The strength and force projection capability of the U.S. military, particularly the Navy and the Air Force, ensures the safe operation of global shipping lanes. When I say it undergirds the global system of trade, I mean the actual physical movement of goods. Since 1991, and arguably since 1945, the world’s oceans have been a de facto American lake. We rule the waves. Global shipping by sea occurs in an environment we dominate and whose security we largely guarantee.
This is why, for example, the Chinese throwing their weight around in the South China Sea has the globalists so twitchy.
More broadly, all those international institutions that you right-wingers hate and fear so much–the UN, World Bank, etc.–are, on their own, completely toothless. They have no military forces of their own, independent of their member states, with which to back up all their innumerable little rules. The entire system of “international law” with its thick web of treaties and compacts and agreements–the whole post-World War II order–relies on the presence and capability of the U.S. military to prop it up.
Withdraw the U.S. from the world, and that order fragments. Sure, some of form it will continue in Europe and North America, but the rest of the world will revert to the pre-World War I status quo of regional powers jockeying with each other and calling the shots in their neighborhoods. The regime of international standards and laws will weaken and fray, becoming increasingly optional for regional powers on the rise.
The Davos crowd wants the U.S. to continue playing global cop because it ensures the continued existence of a global system that they dominate and profit from. If the U.S. withdraws from that role, their power diminishes. They lose their influence over rising powers like China. Such powers can once again start playing more and more by their own rules and, if possible, leverage their neighbors into doing so as well.
“Turkey and Iran stand to gain in influence.” And do what? It is their intent to create the caliphate and to force world war because they believe they will win/survive and install Islam as the world religion. Therefore it seems odd to me to take their side simply because you suffer from Trump derangement syndrome.
Perhaps the answer to the question is easy. Qatar asked for an American base in their country because they are filthy rich in a dangerous part of the world and incapable of defending themselves. The U.S. agreed because it gave them a base in the center of this dangerous part of the world where they could try tamp down the threat(s). But since that day Qatar has embraced the radical Muslims and naturally the U.S. wants to “tamp” down that effort as well. Should they NOT try to bring Qatar back into the fold???
“Should they NOT try to bring Qatar back into the fold???”
Of course.
Plus we benefit more from backing Saudi Arabia and Egypt than from tiny Qatar.
Really Bob from O? Just exactly what have either Saudi Arabia or Egypt EVER done for us? Oh, the Saudis did used to host some military bases for us, but not much lately. Qatar has been carrying the load on that one.
So, in 1973 the Saudis trashed our economy by imposing an oil export embargo on us because the US supported Israel during the Yom Kippur War. Then they supplied 15 out of the 19 terrorists who attacked us on 9/11. Sure, there has been some sharing of intel, which we are not privy to, but offhand their record of supposedly doing things for the US is pretty slim. I grant they gave G.W. Bush good advice not to invade Iraq and then did provide him some basic support when he did. But this is pretty thin gruel, frankly. And, of course it was their intel people who sent Osama bin Laden to Pakistan in the first place, another great favor they did for us.
As for Egypt, it is the second largest recipient of US military foreign aid in the world after Israel, many billlions of dollars worth. At least the bloody Saudis pay for all the stuff we give them. What do the Egyptians do for us? Frankly not a damned thing. Oh, there is the matter that they signed the Camp David Accord 40 years ago and have kept it. That was when we started giving them all that aid, so they have done big favors for Israel. But, I challenge you to name one damend thing they have done for the US beyond that, one. Go ahead and try. Ooops, nothing there.
Is there any reason to think Qatar is more in bed with radical Muslims than Saudi Arabia?
Yes!
Wow, you are probably the most out-to-lunch of many in that category commenters on this thread, GWTW. Neither Turkey nor Iran has declared any intention of creating a caliphate or forcing the world to install Islam as a world religion. What insane source did you get this looney bin stuff from? I would note that while they may both be supporting Qatar against this wild craziness from Saudi Arabia, one is Sunni and the other is Shia. Just which version of Islam do you think that they are plotting to impose and which of them gets to have the caliph?
As for “embracing radical Muslims” it is only because you are a sucker for propaganda that you believe that whom the Qataris are embracing are any more radical than whom the bloody Saudis have been embracing. You should be ashamed of yourself for posting such blatantly stupid and ignorant nonsense.
“They all hate us anyhow, so let’s drop the big one now…”
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=1jd1XgTcgY8
Or he is reminding American libertarians that they are also Americans. Undermining other gov’ts isn’t libertarian. If you want fewer bases overseas then do that but undermining other countries while you also have bases in them is basically sawing off the tree branch you’re standing on.
Perhaps some libertarian Americans are also noting that Russia’s agenda is not a worldwide adoption of Ayn Rand’s dictums.
Fair enough. I just want to point out that Switzerland is a tiny country surrounded by, historically, some pretty formidable neighbors. Part of this was accomplished by Switzerland adopting policies of neutrality so as not to antagonize its neighbors. Has Qatar done the same? If not, do we think the presence of US troops has made the government act as if it has license to do as it pleases? I would not be surprised if that was the case at all.
This is a call to behave.
“local or regional hegemons, which are typically less liberal influences than the U.S.”: maybe. And will the Qatar episode really worry anyone any more than, say, the fate of Gadaffi?
I think it’s kind of a one-two punch here. The Obama administration screwed over Gaddhafi, sure, but that’s mostly about our interactions with hostile countries. It told Iran and North Korea, for example, that sweet American assurances exchanged for a termination of their nuclear programme would mean absolutely nothing . . . but I don’t think they were inclined to put much stock in American promises anyway. Gaddhafi was in the unusual position of (1) having just seen us destroy Iraq over their nuclear weapons program and (2) not having a meaningful deterrent (e.g. the ability to turn Seoul into a sea of flame).
As far as allies, though, Obama betrayed the Egyptian military at the first opportunity to support the Muslim Brotherhood. That was an important signal about the reliability and value of American friendship (viz. that Perfidious America will screw you over at the first opportunity for perceived momentary advantage). Together with the antiwar movement, it must surely have prompted other countries to downgrade the expected value of American promises of friendship and military assistance. Trump moving against Qatar arguably extends and amplifies that message — “arguably” being dependent on just how bad whatever they were doing was. Singapore’s interests are not necessarily congruent with ours, but I have difficulty imagining anything they would want to do that would be seriously adverse to American interests. That is not the case with Qatar.
“(1) having just seen us destroy Iraq over their nuclear weapons program”: which appears to have been non-existent anyway.
All countries make foreign policy mistakes – it’s human nature. But only the USA seems to have a policy of making foreign policy mistakes.
I think Don Boudreaux has become totally unhinged over Trump, and Scott Sumner is suffering from an understated form of the same syndrome.
I think the problem is Qatar felt too secure and thought there could be no consequences for their actions. This also serves as notice to Singapore, South Korea, NATO and elsewhere that if you want American protection you need to play ball. Or To put it another way, freedom isn’t free.
This has little to do with Trump. And is not “sudden.” This has been predicted. When the US was an oil and gas importer it had to make concessions. It had to demonstrate resolve, allegiance, etc. to its allies. It had to guarantee oil and gas flows. Now that the US is a net oil and gas exporter (oil for the first time in 20 years, gas in 60 years!) the shoe is on the other foot. If the Gulf states want to be guaranteed safe export of their oil and gas, if Singapore, Korea, Japan want to be guaranteed safe import of oil and gas, well, the US has leverage that it has not had in a very long time. My guess is that this, more than anything else, heralds the end of TGS.
Definitely not sudden, Trump didn’t align the foreign policies of half a dozen middle east countries is a short overseas trip. Whether it was US lead or Saudi lead I don’t know but this has been in progress behind the scenes for months or more.
All due to Bush’s 2005 energy act.
Underrated.
More Nixon than Bush, perhaps.
“Facing fears of a broad energy shortage, in the shadow of an embargo by Arab oil producers, the Nixon administration and Congress laid the foundation of an industrial policy that over the span of four decades developed the technologies needed to unleash American shale oil and natural gas onto world markets.”
– https://www.nytimes.com/2015/01/21/business/economy/washingtons-role-in-oil-prices-recent-fall.html
Meh. I’d wager that the vast majority of the spending in that bill was virtue signaling garbage to placate the greens. No doubt George P. Mitchell was marginally helped by some random government spending, but fracking got traction when Bush, an oilman, was able to get the government out of the way.
The result has been inexpensive energy for the masses for almost a decade. Increasing human welfare, something a green would never understand.
Alain–
“However egregious the provision might be, that description discounts the significant technological changes in both hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling that led to a surge in drilling from Texas to Pennsylvania, underway long before 2005.”
https://www.eenews.net/stories/1060023558
Um, sorry Brian, but you are dead wrong about the US net import situation regarding petroleum.
It is true that net imports of crude petroleum have fallen substantially to about a third of what they used to be. So now we are only net importing oil at the rate of about 4.000 mbd as compared to a peak of nearly 12,000 mbd some years ago. That is still quite some distance from being a net exporter. Sorry about that, Brian.
So, no, this is not some long in place plan, this is sucker Trump doing something stupid because he has been paid off and bamboozled by his son-in-law and a lot of silly stuff like sword dances and glowing globes. Really.
thought there could be no consequences for their actions
Which are what? And in what ways are those actions worse than those perpetrated by the holier-than-thou countries now ganging up to sanction Qatar?
About the rest, I agree with you. I think the US military should pack up everywhere it’s in right now (I didn’t even know there was a presence in Singapore; whatever the hell for?) and go back home. Have fun with all your post-traumatized veterans.
I didn’t even know there was a presence in Singapore; whatever the hell for?
Location, location, location.
From https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Strait_of_Malacca:
From an economic and strategic perspective, the Strait of Malacca is one of the most important shipping lanes in the world.
The strait is the main shipping channel between the Indian Ocean and the Pacific Ocean, linking major Asian economies such as India, China, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea. Over 94,000 vessels pass through the strait each year,[4] carrying about one-fourth of the world’s traded goods, including oil, Chinese manufactured products, and Indonesian coffee. About a quarter of all oil carried by sea passes through the Strait, mainly from Persian Gulf suppliers to Asian markets. In 2007, an estimated 13.7 million barrels per day were transported through the strait, increasing to an estimated 15.2 million barrels per day in 2011. In addition, it is also one of the world’s most congested shipping choke points because it narrows to only 2.8 km (1.5 nautical miles) wide at the Phillips Channel (close to the south of Singapore).
I am all for complete, unilateral free trade. But I do not want subsidized “free” trade. If importing products from China requires multiple military bases around the world let Walmart build those bases and incorporate it in to the price of their products.
Its a slight misnomer to say that the US has a military base in Singapore. There is a logistics facility and plans to base US warships out of facilities owned and controlled by Singapore. But there are no US bases.
Anyway, the point holds that the election of Trump (as well as his behavior) reduces the reliability of US security assurances (however those assurances are made).
That’s what I thought. The big bases in East Asia are in Japan and South Korea. The U.S. quietly maintains a navy presence in Subic Bay in the Philippines which both sides avoid calling a “base” for political reasons and has even lower-key arrangements in other parts of that country and in others.
Every country in the middle east supports terrorism at some level but there is a very strong feeling of “us vs. them”. So it’s one thing to support terrorists that attack outsiders, it’s very different to support terrorists that attack or destabilize other middle east countries. Qatar was funding groups against the governments of Egypt and Saudi Arabia. That’s a very dangerous game to play, especially when you’re small and share a border with one of those countries.
Egypt and Saudi Arabia are the two most important Arab countries and are semi-allies of the US. We rely on them for things no one else can provide.
Qatar is a (increasingly pro-Iran) Grand Duchy of Fenwick with oil.
I repeat: neither Egypt nor Saudi Arabia does anything worthwhile for us. Neither hosts a military base, and we have been paying Egypt billions of dollars a year in military aid so they do not attack Israel. The Saudis have jacked us over on oil supplies, terrorism, and a lot of other stuff as well. Name one thing either one of them is doing for us right now besides dragging us into a stupid and unnecessary war in Yemen and an unnecessary conflict with the nation that hosts our largest and most important military base in the region.
No, Qatar is not the Duchy of Fenwick.
“Qatar is a (increasingly pro-Iran) Grand Duchy of Fenwick with oil”
Jesus, you’re a fucking moron.
Qatar has gas, not oil.
c-spin,
Yes, Qatar’s wealth largely comes from its natural gas production and exports, but it also does have oil as well and produces it and exports it, about half a mbd per day. Why is it that so many people here make so many just plain ignorant statements with such great certainty?
It’s Saudi Arabia that thinks there will be no consequences for its actions, and Trump is giving them a blank check. Of all the countries from which to desire restricting access to travelers, that should be the one, but they greased a deal. Granted, there has been a pro-Saudi tilt in the foreign affairs community since Desert Storm, but this is getting ridiculous. They are even worse than Qatar and yet they are going to starve out these people?
“Granted, there has been a pro-Saudi tilt in the foreign affairs community since Franklin Roosevelt.” We have courted the Saudis since the 1940s.
“They are even worse than Qatar and yet they are going to starve out these people?”
Qatar funds both Hamas and Al Queda’s tv station. The Saudis may fund imans who spread poison but the effect on terrorism is more indirect.
Saudis are horrible, Qatar is probably worse.
Funny, if you mean Al Jazeera, it actually does good reporting and isn’t an obvious propaganda arm, like, say, Fox or Breitbart.
Still, it’s Saudi Arabia that had 19 attackers on the planes for 9/11. It doesn’t get more direct than that. People seem to forget that fact, and the most militant Wahhabism comes from there. But they nominally want to play ball with oil, and money talks, so they get a pass.
“it actually does good reporting ” Yes it does.
“and isn’t an obvious propaganda arm,” Yes it is.
“like, say, Fox or Breitbart.” You are an idiot.
Not as big of an idiot as you are,TMC. You are really a joke,although a sort of nauseating one.
There is also a double-deference problem. Qatar acts more aggressively knowing that, as an ally, they’ll normally get the benefit of the doubt.
“Typically, if you put a major military base in a country, there is a general expectation you will not actively work to subvert the sovereignty of the host government.”
Bizarre. In the long sweep of history, the general expectation is that you would certainly be trying to subvert the sovereignty of the host government, indeed your placement of troops there was exactly the establishment of a colonial relationship of one sort or another.
Thank you. Cowen’s use of sovereignty is Orwellian.
Well, his goal is to make people worry about literally anything possible, because Hillary got her ass kicked in the historic 2016 election.
If he has to invert the meaning of words, that is not a problem.
Next up: will the skyrocketing stock market drive everyone to bankruptcy?
TOJ,
Did you ever praise Obama for having a stock market way more than double during his presidency? I do not remember that, offhand. Oh, and maybe she got her “ass kicked,” but HRC did beat Trump in the popular vote by more than 2%, and Trump is now 24% in the hole in popularity, by far the worst performance ever seen by a new president. Great stuff that, TOJ.
it’s not, because he almost certainly did it unconsciously. Orwellian newspeak is intentional. Tyler’s is conditioned.
Well… In the sweep of history, yes. In modern history, if a small country asks the US to ‘please leave.’ The US will leave. The dynamics seem to be slightly different now, as the US has accepted an international norm of avoiding any explicitly colonial appearing relationship.
Haha, good point. Particularly appropriate in the case of South Korea, where the US military presence explicitly subverts the sovereignty of the host government. Until 1994, South Korean troops were under US command, which is kind of like the opposite of sovereignty (and yes, arguably this leaves Carter on the hook for the Kwangju Massacre, under the Yamashita principle — but we’re not going to hang Carter for war crimes). After 1994, we gave peacetime command to the South Korean government, but retained wartime command over their troops. We were going to give them wartime command in 2014 (?), but I think that got delayed.
I think what he is getting at is that hosting a US military base is usually proof against bullying from local rivals, i.e. Kuwait vs.Iraq post-1991, South Korea vs.North Korea/China, Europe vs. USSR/Russia. Clearly, the US is not averse to subverting the host nations sovereignty itself.
In the current scenario, Qatar looks to be in danger of losing sovereignty to KSA/UAE, with the US being purely a bystander.
Unfortunately the US is not purely a bystander. Trump has actively encouraged this abysmally stupid move against Qatar by some nations that are doing a big fat nothing for the US. Frankly it looks like blatant corruption, Trump personally paid off in hotel revenues, along with a lot of ego tripping and flattery. This is just shameful and disgusting.
Since joining Bloomberg Cowan has had to play ball. Bloomberg demands continual anti-trump reporting and Cowen, like all members of the staff except perhaps McArdle, does as he is told.
Also Trump is awful so smart people like Cowen point that out all on their own.
Remind me again why we spend hundreds of billions of a dollars a year to play military police for the world? Let Saudi Arabia spend out of its sovereign wealth fund to be military police of the Middle East. Honestly, what percentage of the US voting population is Jewish?
Be careful what you wish for. How are you going to drive your Hummer without a reliable supply of cheap gas, eh?
You’re missing the thread: that gas ain’t “cheap.” It apparently requires billions of dollars in military deployments to defend everybody else’s borders.
God forbid we stop paying medieval, inbred monarchs for the privilege of burning their hydrocarbons and looking at alternatives.
Yeah, but that price has never been made visible to the average consumer. It’s been a huge subsidy to the US energy consumers … time to pay up.
U mad cuz u agreein wit Alt-Right.
So when you measure European healthcare costs do you include the 100% government subsidization of medical school? Those are counted as education costs in Europe but in the US doctors pay for medical school and the cost gets passed on and counted as healthcare costs.
That would be economically accurate. If gas would be more expensive without US soldiers defending Qataris who sit around and pretend to run businesses then it goes on the tab.
I probably purchase about 150 gallons of gasoline a year. Not a big expense for me even if it skyrocketed to $10 a gallon.
When we bring the military home, we won’t have to fuel Hummers anymore.
Saudi Arabia is not the Jewish Zion. There is another country for that.
“Honestly, what percentage of the US voting population is Jewish?”
What has that have to do with anything?
Our involvement in the MidEast pre-dates our concern with Israel. FDR played patty cake with Ibn Saud and we restored the Shah in 1953. Pre-1967, France, not the US, was Israel’s patron.
We could defend Israel with an airbase in the Negev and the 6th Fleet in the Med.
It’s primarily jobs for the boys but Israel benefits from keeping the Middle East divided. The last thing it wants is for Saudi Arabia to be replaced by a modernizing regime that could buy weapons and actually fight.
Shouldn’t we just face that a non-contiguous Palestine will never happen. And it’s obvious the Shia rule in Iran has never cared about the Sunnis in Palestine. And that the Sunnis in Saudi Arabia are too politically impotent to do anything about it. So American interest in oil and gas, which is canbefound now in America, seems to miss the mark in these negotiations even if gas pressure is problematic for the middle class.
Hezbollah is a Shiite political party and resistance movement. And Saudi Arabia’s right hand man looks to be Pakistan. How is it again that a nuclear armed Iran is more dangerous than a nuclear armed Pakistan? There is a civil war being fought and it’s being fought in Syria, and that’s all I have to say about that.
Because every time a regional conflict erupts the flotsam and jetsam of their failed states washes up on our shores and we feel obliged to pick it all up and haul it off to places like central Ohio and dump it there; which in turn pisses off the locals.
We invade the world, because we invite the world.
Qatar should know that they need to pick sides, as should Singapore etc.
I don’t understand Tyler’s logic. The US must tolerate duplicitous behavior from nations with US bases or those countries will engage in duplicitous behavior.
Informing Quatar that they must not support groups openly hostile to US interests seems more like common sense then a failure of American policy. Expecting other nations that allow US bases to at least remain neutral in their dealings does not seem like a radical concept.
South Korea does face tough choices. The US has an interest in containing North Korea. But South Korea is a hostage with a gun to it’s head. What is in the best interest of the region may have horrible consequences for South Korea. There is no great solution. However absent the US, South Korea must submit to blackmail or face the same potential horrible consequences of standing wit the US. Which would Tyler suggest they follow?
Indeed, Tyler seems to be using “game theory” as shorthand for “crude single-variable analysis that ignores crucial factual differences.”
Well, at least it’s consistent with his earlier “you hate freedom and are a coward if you don’t love refugees” rhetoric.
Nukes
DanC,
Your question is flamingly stupid. Saudi Arabia has been aggressively pushing an unnecessary and stupid conflict with Iran in Yemen and elsewhere. The Iranians recently made an offer to have direct negotiations and reopen diplomatic relations. This is crazy garbage being pushed by the egomaniacal and out-of-control Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He should be shut down and this conflict shoujd stop.
So, Qatar and nobody else should be forced to pick sides in this stupid conflict. This is disgraceful, and it is shocking and embarrasing that our corrupt president has been such a sucker for this drivel coming out of Saudi Arabia.
BTW, there are several other Arab states that are also not “taking sides” in this, including fellow GCC members Kuwait and Oman. But the Saudis are not pulling this outrageous and unacceptable garbage with them. This is just hypocritical garbage. As for Trump, the question is which is more the point, that he is stupid or that he is corrupt, although he is clearly both big time.b
I still can’t grasp who are the bad guys in this Qatar vs. Everybody… they all look like bad guys (including Trump).
Excellent post. Your best at Bloomberg, and one of the best ever at Bloomberg. Reason does have a place in the national discourse.
Except for this closing statement: “All of a sudden, the stakes are frighteningly high.” Really? I think that became clear when Trumpy McDumpy became our so-called President.
Doesn’t it seem reasonable that if we agree to defend a country then that country shouldn’t support policies that our country opposes?
Do we have a mutual defense treaty with Qatar? Or just basing rights?
I think your game theory is analyzing the wrong situation here. I bet Singapore or South Korea can understand that their nations are different and now would be a good time of join Trump for cake at Mar-A-Lago weekend. (That and China is much more of rational actor than the Middle East.) Also the closing down of US military bases is not a bad thing for the average person in the US as our workers are hurting by the US over-supplying military support for our Allies.
My problem with the Middle East with Qatar and Saudia Arabia game theory is each side seems to be making the wrong game theory decision in which SA gets Egypt support and continues to bomb Yemen while Qatar moves closer to Turkey & Iran. (And better yet Saudia Arabia calling Al Jazeera Fake News!) This is still in the early stages of continued game theory errors but isn’t that how Europe 1914 ended up in World War 1? It was just a lot nations making really bad game theory decisions that it was better to be part of the war instead of backing away?
If Trump were better at his job, he’d be having long phone conversations with each of our allies and assuring them that our abandonment of Qatar will, in no way, impact the American security guarantees for their country.
Instead he’s probably continuing to behave rudely and crudely, scaring our allies.
His failure to enthusiastically endorse Article 4 while in Europe was a bad move.
I’m fine with him pressuring NATO to take its own defense more seriously but he also needs to start behaving more like the leader of the free world and less like a reality TV host.
I don’t want to live in a world where every country feels the need to develop nuclear weapons as a deterrent because they can’t rely on US security guarantees.
Qatar was actually funding terrorism. So was Saudi Arabia. I think Singapore feels relatively certain they don’t have to worry much.
We should have a series called ‘school for thinktank libertarians.’ Start with simple things, like how gay marriage has nothing to do with freedom, and everything to do with getting more money to lawyers via divorce courts (should anyone be dumb enough to take the state up on the offer). Who knows, perhaps we can rehabilitate them…
Oh great, a homophobic piece of stupid manure shows up here. Go eff yourself, August.
“isn’t that how Europe 1914 ended up in World War 1?”
Yes.
Past time for the MidEast to have a reckoning.
From a WSJ editorial today: “It is a striking and dangerous contradiction: Qatar invests billions of dollars in the U.S. and Europe and then recycles the profits to support Hamas, the Muslim Brotherhood and groups linked to al Qaeda.”
How is Singapore, Kuwait, Bahrain, South Korea, Kosovo, Greece, Djibouti and Taiwan similar that they should “think twice about the benefits” of hosting American military bases.
Mike W.,
Sorry, but the Muslim Brotherhood is not a terrorist group, despite the claims to the contrary by Egypt and Saudi Arabia. They led a democratically elected government that the US backed but that was overthrown by the current military dictatorship, who has been going all out to suppress them. They ran a somewhat oppressive government in Egypt, although not obviously more so than the current regime, but go ahead and name a terror attack made by them, just one. The fact is that abjured violent action some decades ago.
Hamas is a more complicated matter, but they rule Gaza and most of their terrorismm is directed at Israel, more in the form of half-baked rockets than people suicide bombing and the like. So, fine, Israel certainly does not like Qatar supporting them, and I think Qatar should stop that one. But what does Hamas have to do with Saudi Arabia?
As for supporting groups linked to al Qaeda, Saudi Arabia has had such links as well, some of them worse than the Qatari ones. The WSJ is just repeating half-baked lying propaganda coming out of Saudi Arabia and Egypt.
How is this nearly as bad as O bringing down Libya after GWB negotiated a deal to get rid of advanced weaponry from Qaddafi?
Pfft. The whole history of American foreign policy since the 1940s is the US cutting and running when times get tough or undermining leaders that they suddenly decide are “horrors” not democratic.
It’s nearly as bad, but, yes, Libya was also bad and could have used a mention in the article as another example. However, Obama is not President now, even though all the Obama-Trump voters got their wish in electing the President most likely to continue his foreign policy.
John,
At least one thing about Obama and Libya is that he realized that it was a major botch and said so publicly, stating that it was the greatest failure of his presidency. That said, it is not obvious what Obama should have done or how it was going to come out a whole lot better. The Arab Spring triggered an uprising in Libya against Qaddafi that was based in the eastern Cyrenaica region whose largest city is Benghazi, with that region long alienated from the rest of the nation. You had a move by the Arab League to support the revolt that went to the UN, with both the British and the French supporting it strongly, and even the Russians and Chinese standing back and letting it go through.
At the time the US took this sort of midldle position that led to the weird episode of “leading from behind” that was so widely mocked. But in fact there were basically two alternatives,neither of which is obviously superior: attempting to block the move in the UN and opposing any support for the Libyan rebels, or going in full force with boots on the ground and all that. On the first, it is unlikely our opposing the resolution would have halted the massive foreign support the rebels would get, as both the Brits and French and a lot of Arabs would have supported them even if we had not, although that might have had the actual victory by the rebels put off some. But they probably would have won anyway, leading to something like we see now. At the other extreme, well, maybe Ambassador Stevens would have not been killed if we had gobs of US troops there, but lots of them would have gotten killed,and it is unlikely we would have succeeded in imposing a unified government. This was an almost inevitable mess no matter what we tried to do.
In contrast,Trump is engaging in a completely avoidable mess that did not need to happen. He should have just told the bloody Saudis to stuff it and do not do it rather than encouraging them. In that regard this resembles the stupid war of choice that George W. Bush engaged in when he invaded Iraq, although hopefully this will not turn out as badly as that did.
Very though provoking article. Trump approaches a lot of games as if they are in limited time. Wonder if that is a reflection of his particular business background.
Qatar’s enemy-of-my-enemy value diminished as Sunni clients lost to Assad, I think
supply tantrums like this should be healthy for Penn, ND, etc – not suggesting this is a motive for Trump’s hazing Qatar, probably only an ancillary boon. I would think the importance of Qatar to the world LNG market would also slow some transitions from coal to gas, marginally. hopefully Russian and C. Asian pipes to E. Asia will reduce the importance of these troublemakers
coal must get a sweet bump from US gas’s increasing exportability and effective demand via LNG port terminals, pipelines to Mexico, and new gas plant activation in response to the low prices of recent years
A showdown between the Shia and the Sunni with 15,000+ American troops currently in the region. We need to de-escalate the situation.
Tyler I continue to be astonished by how fragile you believe the international system to be. The most important fact about America’s allies is that they all need us more than we need them. They will appease us, the distant hegemon, in order to preserve our support against potential local hegemons. One of the most robust empirical results of the international relations literature is that “balancing” is far more common than “bandwagoning.” The allies have little choice but to put up with Donald Trump in the short run. In the long run they should all be spending more on defense anyway.
Also please be careful which countries you refer to as “allies.” Japan is an ally. It has a formal mutual defense treaty. Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Jordan are clients without formal promises.
There are a few factual errors regarding Singapore in the article.
There is no US military base in Singapore. The US makes use of our bases under an arrangement once dubbed “places not bases”, and there is a small permanent US presence that handles logistics. However, Changi Naval Base (where the US bases the LCS and performs maintenance on US carrier battle groups) and Paya Lebar Airbase (from which the US covers the South China Sea with P-8 Poseidon spy planes) are in theory open to any friendly armed force to visit and use, and in practice have hosted Chinese, Indian and many other forces. Of course, the fact that these bases were upgraded to the specific standards of US warships and planes (at 100% Singaporean taxpayer expense) was just a happy coincidence.
There is no alliance between Singapore and the US, nor any public security guarantee. Despite being offered Major Non-NATO Ally status several times, Singapore has steadfastly refused to accept as part of a policy of strategic non-alignment. It is dangerous for small countries to take sides, for precisely the reasons you state in the article. When a small country chooses to become a piece on a superpower’s side of the chessboard, it is only a pawn to be defended when convenient and sacrificed without hesitation when not. Far better to play all sides, which is what our independent foreign policy that walks a line between all major powers aims toward. At the same time that we host a US military presence and criticise China over its refusal to accept international law over the SCS, we became a founding member of the AIIB and strongly support Chinese diplomatic and economic initiatives like One Belt One Road.
We are serious about not relying on foreign powers for our defence. Unlike Qatar, thanks to universal conscription and a strong economy we have an armed force that is fully the equal of any of our neighbors, built at immense cost of resources, time and liberty. That is simply the ante if we are to have a truly independent and sovereign foreign policy. We don’t rely on anyone but ourselves against Indonesia or Malaysia. China is a different matter, but that is more properly a problem for the whole ASEAN region, and one reason why we strongly encourage and support US engagement with the region.
Not a base in the sense that people would normally interpret. Rather the US making use of Singapore facilities.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2015/feb/18/us-to-base-four-warships-in-singapore-as-china-flexes-military-muscles
Not unlike the US Marines in Darwin conducting joint exercises with Australian and… Chinese forces.
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-australia-usa-defence-idUSKBN17K09N