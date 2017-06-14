The latest video in our Principles of Microeconomics course at MRUniversity is on indifference curves (earlier videos covered marginal utility and budget constraints). In at least one way this video is better than any we have previously done.
As always, these videos go great with our beautiful textbook Modern Principles of Economics.
I’m anxiously anticipating the post on the “Indecent Curve.”
I wonder how Cowen and Tabarrok’s presentation of this topic differs from Mankiw’s, given that they both use pizza and coke as the two commodities being traded off.