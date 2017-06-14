Indifference Curves!

The latest video in our Principles of Microeconomics course at MRUniversity is on indifference curves (earlier videos covered marginal utility and budget constraints). In at least one way this video is better than any we have previously done.

As always, these videos go great with our beautiful textbook Modern Principles of Economics.

1 Dick the Butcher June 14, 2017 at 12:34 pm

I’m anxiously anticipating the post on the “Indecent Curve.”

2 y81 June 14, 2017 at 1:46 pm

I wonder how Cowen and Tabarrok’s presentation of this topic differs from Mankiw’s, given that they both use pizza and coke as the two commodities being traded off.

