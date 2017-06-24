Let’s thwart China markets in everything

Toothpick crossbow that can shoot iron nails more than 20 metres (65 feet) the latest must-have toy in China https://t.co/z9PkpigjOB pic.twitter.com/duoHeZxoBF
Here is the story, via Mark Thorson.
by Tyler Cowen on June 24, 2017 at 3:11 pm in Education, Law | Permalink
Toothpick crossbow that can shoot iron nails more than 20 metres (65 feet) the latest must-have toy in China https://t.co/z9PkpigjOB pic.twitter.com/duoHeZxoBF
Here is the story, via Mark Thorson.
Previous post: Saturday assorted links
Next post: Marginal tax rates under the Senate health care bill
Get smart with the Thesis WordPress Theme from DIYthemes.
Unbelievable savagery. Dangerous toys are allowed, but a free press is denied.
not bad, but the best china market has got to be mistress-dispelling: http://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2017/06/26/chinas-mistress-dispellers?currentPage=all
If you want to buy one yourself, it looks like eBay and $7 will do.
free Belgium waffles at 12th and 7th.