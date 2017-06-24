Let’s thwart China markets in everything

Toothpick crossbow that can shoot iron nails more than 20 metres (65 feet) the latest must-have toy in China https://t.co/z9PkpigjOB pic.twitter.com/duoHeZxoBF

Here is the story, via Mark Thorson.

1 Thiago Ribeiro June 24, 2017 at 3:49 pm

Unbelievable savagery. Dangerous toys are allowed, but a free press is denied.

2 molly June 24, 2017 at 3:54 pm

not bad, but the best china market has got to be mistress-dispelling: http://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2017/06/26/chinas-mistress-dispellers?currentPage=all

3 The Lunatic June 24, 2017 at 6:56 pm

If you want to buy one yourself, it looks like eBay and $7 will do.

4 A clockwork orange June 24, 2017 at 9:00 pm

free Belgium waffles at 12th and 7th.

