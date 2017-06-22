The new Charles C. Mann book, *The Wizard and the Prophet*

I am of course excited about this, as his 1491 and 1493 are two of my favorite books:
The Wizard and the Prophet: Two Remarkable Scientists and Their Dueling Visions to Shape Tomorrow’s World
Here is the Amazon summary:
In forty years, Earth’s population will reach ten billion. Can our world support that? What kind of world will it be? Those answering these questions generally fall into two deeply divided groups–Wizards and Prophets, as Charles Mann calls them in this balanced, authoritative, nonpolemical new book. The Prophets, he explains, follow William Vogt, a founding environmentalist who believed that in using more than our planet has to give, our prosperity will lead us to ruin. Cut back! was his mantra. Otherwise everyone will lose! The Wizards are the heirs of Norman Borlaug, whose research, in effect, wrangled the world in service to our species to produce modern high-yield crops that then saved millions from starvation. Innovate! was Borlaug’s cry. Only in that way can everyone win! Mann delves into these diverging viewpoints to assess the four great challenges humanity faces–food, water, energy, climate change–grounding each in historical context and weighing the options for the future. With our civilization on the line, the author’s insightful analysis is an essential addition to the urgent conversation about how our children will fare on an increasingly crowded Earth.
I pre-ordered mine but a moment ago.
He would make a great guest on Conversations with Tyler!
Most of the world is headed for replacement or lower fertility rates, with an occasional exception like backward Afghanistan.
The main exception at present is sub-Saharan Africa. Around 2012, the UN discovered to its dismay that many African governments had been undercounting both population and births. Therefore, fertility in Africa was actually much higher than the UN had assumed in its previous forecasts and was falling much more slowly than expected. The UN’s latest forecast (2015) is that the sub-Saharan population will octuple from a half billion in 1990 to four billion in 2100.
Unfortunately, during the decades when the world stopped worrying about African overpopulation an attitude grew up that it would be racist to recommend to Africans that they take responsibility for doing what the rest of the world has largely done and control their fertility.
Maybe if we allowed contraception, family planning and abortion services with our aid dollars.
Somebody doesnt want to slow that population growth. And it’s not Nancy Pelosi. Heh.
“Maybe if we allowed contraception, family planning and abortion services with our aid dollars.”
Fake news, it’s only the third that anyone has a problem with. And it’s entirely within one’s rights to say X is a problem without endorsing every possible solution to it, why don’t we just not send any food the next time there’s a famine?
Old news possibly (depending on the current administration’s own future policy decisions), but most definitely not fake – ‘The policy originally enacted from 1984 to 1993 spoke to abortion only, not family planning in general. However, in 2001, the policy was re-implemented and expanded to cover all voluntary family planning activities, and critics began to refer to it as the “global gag rule.” These critics argue that the policy not only reduces the overall funding provided to particular NGOs, it closes off their access to USAID-supplied condoms and other forms of contraception. This, they argue, negatively impacts the ability of these NGOs to distribute birth control, leading to a downturn in contraceptive use and from there to an increase in the rates of unintended pregnancies and abortion. A study of nations in sub-Saharan Africa suggests that unintended pregnancies increased and abortions approximately doubled while the policy was in effect. Critics also argue that the ban promotes restrictions on free speech as well as restrictions on accurate medical information. The European Parliamentary Forum on Population and Development presented a petition to the United States Congress signed by 233 members condemning the policy. The forum has stated that the policy “undermines internationally agreed consensus and goals.”‘ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mexico_City_policy
Wrong. They are holding up aid money to a wide range of health services orgs that provide a lots of services if they think the orgs may perform abortions or even tell women about other orgs that do provide abortion.
When this happened under Bush, it did not achieve its goal. “Millions of women went without contraception they wanted and, in many cases, had already been using. Rates of unintended pregnancy rose in some of the world’s poorest populations. So did abortion rates, as they usually do when women have no way to prevent pregnancy.”
http://www.slate.com/blogs/xx_factor/2017/05/15/donald_trump_holds_8_8_billion_in_global_health_aid_hostage_under_expanded.html
Unfortunately? An attitude grew up? You’re a man ahead of your time Sailer. The 1950s. Google Capricorn Africa Society and see my post on the diamond dealers trust network.
The framing is wrong. “We can’t count on innovating – cut back” vs “we’ll innovate our way out of this” is a false choice. We could easily support 10 billion people, with current technology, no innovation required, simply by increasing crop yields, which are nowhere near their theoretical maximums in the West, let alone the third world. The only big challenge will be getting the food to the areas of Africa which may prove unable to feed themselves.(All Africa would need to get to in terms of agriculture is roughly the level of India to feed it’s projected 3-4 billion people.) If parts of it can’t, some kind of Cura Annonae will be required.
Agreed. It’s not difficult to do the basic sums on current arable/pasture area and yields and reach optimistic conclusions. Once you allow for convergence in African and Asian yields, continued yield improvements, or even (gasp!) bringing land back into cultivation, then you start to realise the “Prophets” get their money by shaking down the credulous.
You’re quite right we haven’t reached a Malthusian dilemma yet, but you underestimate the developed countries public distrust of science, aka the anti-GMO movement. An interesting link here was the one that described how the average Westerner views science, stuff they can’t understand they tend to run away with and speculate (e.g., GMO genes will not get digested by your body, but turn you into a GMO yourself, aka ‘you are what you eat’–seriously, these Luddites think like that).
reply was meant for @Jason Bayz
Yeah. And remember; these attitudes come overwhelmingly from the “I f**king love science” and “reality based” community. Along with opposition to nuclear power. The irony is hilarious.
I assume, like the good hypocrites they are, they would simply change their tune if faced with real hunger. They can only afford to be such poseurs because food is such a minority of their expenditures.
I don’t think the problem is either global climate change or overpopulation. We’ll adapt to either one if it’s gradual. Maybe an epidemic here or a famine there, but there will always be an equilibrium which won’t be too bad if we approach it slowly enough. If you practice replacement-level birth control (China demonstrated that’s possible at scale over time) you get a nicer equilibrium than the crowded miserable equilibrium you get if you allow Nature to take its course. An S-shaped curve with a maximum slope of 1C average temperature rise per generation or 1 foot of sea level rise is a big deal but not a destroyer of major civilizations. (Sorry about that, Maldives.)
The problem is the sudden crisis. For example, if a small rise in average temperature causes sudden large methane releases that in turn cause a higher rise and even larger methane releases — a positive feedback loop that rapidly and profoundly changes climate. If we have to deal with 10C or 10 meters change over 1 year, there will be mass disaster similar to a large meteor strike. Our major civilizations and governments would survive, but most of the people won’t.
There’ve been unusually strong earthquake swarms under Yellowstone in the past few days. If the worst-case Yellowstone caldera explosion occurs, we’ll feel pretty dumb for fretting about small stuff while ignoring the big one.
No, Global Warming will be blamed for the eruption.
How many people are reading TC’s alert to this title in Phoenix, Arizona, today?
Certainly, Mann seems to have discounted the very latest warnings from the astrophysical community that a NEO with our name on it could slam into the wrong ocean or continent at any moment, any hour, any day, week, month, year, decade, or century.
Saludos de.Mexicali, México, a 50C.
122 in retard units
A population of 10+ billion in 40 years is not at all unreasonable at all looking at current trends. But I’m not convinced we’ll get there. I am expecting Nigeria and other high population, high fertility rate, countries to show a rapid decline in fertility, similar to what has been seen in India and Pakistan, and I don’t expect birth rates in developed countries to recover. So while not unlikely, 10+ billion by 2057 is not a done deal. All we can really be sure of is we can’t be sure.