Scott Sumner’s 25 best movies of the new millennium

Top 25 of the Century

First Tier: Mulholland Drive Nobody Knows 2046 Lord of the Rings In the Mood for Love Three Times* Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall his Past Lives Spirited Away* Inland Empire Second Tier: Oldboy Melancholia Winter Sleep Once Upon a Time in Anatolia Three Monkeys The Wailing Mountains May Depart Happy Hour Third Tier: The Piano Tuner of Earthquakes Poetry Yi Yi* Japanese Story Dogville Memories of Murder Mother Her

Here is the link, that is not even the main point of his post. Scott’s list is much better than the NYT “weak tea” effort.