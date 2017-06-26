The Seattle Minimum Wage Study, a study supported and funded in part by the Seattle city government, is out with a new NBER paper evaluating Seattle’s minimum wage increase to $13 an hour and it finds significant dis-employment effects that on net reduce the incomes of minimum wage workers. I farm this one out to Jonathan Meer on FB.
This is the official study that was commissioned several years ago by the city of Seattle to study the impacts of raising the minimum wage, in a move that I applauded at the time as an honest and transparent attempt towards self-examination of a bold policy. It is the first study of a very high city-level minimum wage, with administrative data that has much more detail than is usually available. The first wave (examining the increase to $11/hr) last year was a mixed bag, with fairly imprecise estimates.
These findings, examining another year of data and including the increase to $13/hr, are unequivocal: the policy is an unmitigated disaster. The main findings:
– The numbers of hours worked by low-wage workers fell by *3.5 million hours per quarter*. This was reflected both in thousands of job losses and reductions in hours worked by those who retained their jobs.
– The losses were so dramatic that this increase “reduced income paid to low-wage employees of single-location Seattle businesses by roughly $120 million on an annual basis.” On average, low-wage workers *lost* $125 per month. The minimum wage has always been a lousy income transfer program, but at this level you’d come out ahead just setting a hundred million dollars a year on fire. And that’s before we get into who kept vs lost their jobs.
– Estimates of the response of labor demand are substantially higher than much of the previous research, which may have been expected given how much higher (and how localized) this minimum wage is relative to previously-studied ones.
– The impacts took some time to be reflected in the level of employment, as predicted by Meer and West (2016).
– The authors are able to replicate the results of other papers that find no impact on the restaurant industry with their own data by imposing the same limitations that other researchers have faced. This shows that those papers’ findings were likely driven by their data limitations. This is an important thing to remember as you see knee-jerk responses coming from the usual corners.
– You may also hear that the construction of the comparison group was flawed somehow, and that’s driving the results. I believe that the research team did as good of a job as possible, trying several approaches and presenting all of their findings extensively. There is no cherry-picking here. But more importantly, without getting too deep into the econometric weeds, my sense is that, given the evolution of the Seattle economy over the past two years, these results – if anything – *understate* the extent of the job losses.
This paper not only makes numerous valuable contributions to the economics literature, but should give serious pause to minimum wage advocates. Of course, that’s not what’s happening, to the extent that the mayor of Seattle commissioned *another* study, by an advocacy group at Berkeley whose previous work on the minimum wage is so consistently one-sided that you can set your watch by it, that unsurprisingly finds no effect. They deliberately timed its release for several days before this paper came out, and I find that whole affair abhorrent. Seattle politicians are so unwilling to accept reality that they’ll undermine their own researchers and waste taxpayer dollars on what is barely a cut above propaganda.
I don’t envy the backlash this team is going to face for daring to present results that will be seen as heresy. I know that so many people just desperately want to believe that the minimum wage is a free lunch. It’s not. These job losses will only get worse as the minimum wage climbs higher, and this team is working on linking to demographic data to examine who the losers from this policy are. I fully expect that these losses are borne most heavily by low-income and minority households.
I’ve always said if you want a real free lunch improvement in the lives of the working men and women, you should advocate a minimum wage of $100 per hour.
We probably live in a nonlinear world, and effects will be different at each minimum in each local economy.
But certainly this should give pause to anyone who thinks you can just pick a higher number and get a broad benefit.
“If we make being poor illegal, people will stop being poor.”
We don’t do that overtly in America, but that isn’t to say it is stamped out. I think Alex did a piece here on the nickle and dime penalties put on the poor, and how they add up. There was also an article recently about a southern state that arrested people for small crimes, and then sent them to work below minimum wage, which included cleaning crews for the state capital. Or the governor’s mansion?
It’s the like government said “what are people’s complaints about private prisons, and how can we use that as an instruction manual?”
And Seattle’s economy was red hot during the period in question.
Looks like the demand curve slopes downward, who knew?
“I want those people to get paid more.”
Okay.
“And I want people I hate to pay for it.”
Well, now we have a problem.
We can make people at the low-end get more money, but we can’t make them into middle- or high-income earners.
“Increase EITC. Pay for their health care via government. Reduce employment taxes.” Those are readily understood. “Make a third-party value their labor more.” That one is out of our power.
Are you sure the Seattle conception was not “we’ll all pay for it?”
Surely most voters are not themselves minimum wage workers, thus they are more payer than payee.
They just didn’t expect their own marginal decisions (fewer coffees each month?) to work out this way.
In one mental model, the employee is worth a huge amount of money, but the rapacious employer uses power imbalances to squeeze all that out of the employee and pay them little.
In another mental model, different employees have different values, and employers make a conscious decision to use $11 labor over $15 labor.
If you are committed to the first model, there is no way a minimum wage backfires. You are just stopping the employer from exploiting the employee.
But if that model is wrong, and the second model is right, then when you force employers to choose the $15 labor, well, the employer can probably adapt. They get a slightly better quality of employee. It wasn’t the ideal decision for them, but they’ll spend less time dealing with problem employees.
And that employee whose labor is now illegal to offer? He is now unemployed. Maybe he can retrain and become a better employee using his time off. If you spend your time around high-achievers, you will be likely to believe that given a break the employee will pour energy into training and becoming more valuable. If he’s already in his late 20s, though, he’s done all the education he wants. School is torture for him. Either his labor is not likely to significantly increase in value, or any increase in value is going to come from on-the-job training, gaining the workplace experience necessary to make him more valuable to his employer.
Rather than peering into everyone’s lives to determine who really needs this help, just reduce employment taxes and create a wage subsidy. The people are still being supported by the government, but they are providing most of their own support, and are engaged in their community, and are kept out of trouble, and display a behavior for their children that work is normal.
I’m just saying that these increases are usually accompanied by a claim that “your coffee will go up by X cents,” or some such. People who voted thought they wouild buy that coffee and sustain those jobs.
If fewer hours are worked, and employers are not leaving money on the table, it is because those increased prices did actually reduce sales.
Was there any loss of sales documented?
The median reader of thinkprogress buys 0 Big Macs a year. Telling them those prices are going to go up and they’ll be perfectly happy. The poor shouldn’t be eating at McDonald’s anyway!
It’s just another example in the long line of making poor people illegal. Make their food illegal, make their housing illegal, make their income illegal. At the end, you will have no poor people (because they all moved away) and thinkprogress can report on the massive success.
If I were discussing minimum lot sizes as a way to keep out the poor out of my school district, this would be obvious and offensive to them. But if I say your labor has to be worth $15/hour to work in my city, somehow I’m a hero. Even though it has the safe effect: keep out the riff raff.
Now you are confusing me. I thought I had the market analysis in place.
If sales are not reduced, why a reduction in hours? Are you now assuming incompetent managers and previous featherbedding?
It could be less sales. Or it could also be a forced productivity increase. There are many possibilities here. They could have replaced two $11 workers with one $15 worker and $8 machine and made up the difference someplace else: maybe they did increase prices and the customer base absorbed it just fine, but that still resulted in disemployment to the $11 workers.
From a macro POV, that’s not that bad, since productivity numbers will go up. But if it was sold as a way to help the low-value worker, this looks like a botch.
With wage subsidy, while I’m not sure how much of the benefit will go to the low-value employee, I at least know the change will be positive and not negative. I’m sure some surplus generated by a wage subsidy would go to employers, but 1. the point is to help the low-value worker, so the fact that someone else benefits doesn’t bother me too much, and 2. the economy is competitive, so other employers can show up and bid away that advantage. (I’d like hiring to be as easy as possible. Let me go to my state’s DOL website and say “I’m hiring Joe Blow for $8/hour for 8 hours today.”)
This hints at the problems of a future world with even better automation. The better the automation the worse the minimum wage effect. Of course an EITC faces an uphill battle for the same reason.
I’d be interested in a comparison of that study and the recent Berkeley study (http://irle.berkeley.edu/files/2017/Seattles-Minimum-Wage-Experiences-2015-16.pdf). Why such different results?
We seem to have another case of dueling economists…who should a layman believe?
If Professor Tabarrok is going to “farm out” his commentary to Jonathan Meer and Meer says, “…*another* study, by an advocacy group at Berkeley whose previous work on the minimum wage is so consistently one-sided that you can set your watch by it, that unsurprisingly finds no effect.”, shouldn’t one of them explain the differences between the two reports?
Why is the Berkeley report “one-sided” and the NBER report not?
The article that Alex quoted states that the Berkley group is a minimum wage advocacy group. You can’t simply write it off simply because of who wrote it – but it does warrant being skeptical of their methodology.
“I don’t envy the backlash this team is going to face for daring to present results that will be seen as heresy.”
This is the reality of 2017, the triumph of wishful thinking.
What to make of these data? I’m tentatively working on a theory, it sounds crazy, but imagine the concept of a “price floor”, i.e. the government says X cannot be bought or sold for less than $Y. What might that do? All very mysterious.
alex (if I may) – if you’re going to blog about this – as you should – you should also blog about kansas experiment. otherwise you look like an ideologue/partisan hack. just saying/fyi. if you have legit explanation for why kansas was not a disaster, great, i’d love to lean/be enlightened. i don’t recall seeing any reference on MR yet. i appreciate how open-minded MR is in general..
This is some Grade A hackery right here.
Always fun to listen to party-bots when their price-control schemes fail. Again.
A quick google finds an article saying that the Kansas City minimum wage won’t hit $13, where Seattle seems to be having trouble, until 2023. So it’s rather too early to be blogging about research into the consequences of the Kansas City minimum wage hike.
http://kcur.org/post/kansas-city-council-approves-13-minimum-wage-state-lawmakers-try-nullify-hikes#stream/0
How much of a role did workers deciding to work less hours factor into all this? In general, it doesn’t seem like any of these economist pundits want to place any value at all on free time, hence the constant horror at “less hours worked”. There’s probably a much better way to judge the costs and benefits of 9% less hours worked vs. 3% more hourly pay, than labeling it as an “unmitigated disaster”.
The problem is that the workers didn’t get the memo from Robert Reich. They were supposed to spend their increased earnings at their employer’s so that the increase would pay for itself.
The supply / demand curves still work. What a surprise.
oh a study about minimum wage in Marginal rev… i wonder which way the study will find
“The numbers of hours worked by low-wage workers fell by *3.5 million hours per quarter*. This was reflected both in thousands of job losses and reductions in hours worked by those who retained their jobs.”
This begs the question, what were those workers doing for those 3.5 million hours and who/what is doing them now? Are we looking at a forced productivity increase? Perhaps ZPM employee downsizing? Perhaps businesses that were close to the edge of profitability had to shutdown? There are a lot more options, but it is an important question before we declare “the policy is an unmitigated disaster” although I agree that it is a disaster for a lot of people.
It sounds like what you’re saying is, we can have open borders and low wages, or lower immigration and higher wages. I wonder which one people will choose?
