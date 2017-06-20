The true Thomas Bayes

Rational or irrational?
Thomas Bayes was a Presbyterian minister.
Bayes’s first publication was a theological work, entitled Divine Benevolence ([Bayes], 1731). Since no author appears on the title page of the book, or anywhere else, it is sometimes considered to be of doubtful authorship. For example, the National Union Catalog of the United States ascribes authorship to Joshua Bayes. However, Thomas Bayes was the author of this work. Bayes’s friend, Richard Price refers to the book in his own work A Review of the Principal Questions in Morals (Price, 1948, p. 248) and says that it was written by Thomas Bayes. In Divine Benevolence Bayes was trying to answer the question of the motivating source of God’s actions in the world.
The essay dealt with how to handle the problem of evil in the world. It is also believed that Bayes was an Arian.
That is from a D.R. Bellhouse paper (pdf), with a relevant pointer from Asher Meir.
It’s priors all the way down.
It’s interesting to speculate whether George Boole (of zeroes and ones logic) was inspired by non-Western thought. His father-in-law was George Everest, the surveyor-general of India (for whom Mt. E. is named), so he had personal connections to the land that came up with the idea of zero developed.
Everest was the uncle of Boole’s wife, Mary, not her father. However, she claimed that indeed he provided an influence of Indian thought on Boole.
Sailer, see Egglash’s Ted: https://www.ted.com/talks/ron_eglash_on_african_fractals/transcript?language=en#t-787000
And the most interesting thing I found out about it was historical. In the 12th century, Hugo of Santalla brought it from Islamic mystics into Spain. And there it entered into the alchemy community as geomancy: divination through the earth. This is a geomantic chart drawn for King Richard II in 1390. Leibniz, the German mathematician, talked about geomancy in his dissertation called “De Combinatoria.” And he said, “Well, instead of using one stroke and two strokes, let’s use a one and a zero, and we can count by powers of two.” Right? Ones and zeros, the binary code. George Boole took Leibniz’s binary code and created Boolean algebra…
Right. So Islam is (once again) the source of all knowledge – including integral calculus. I’m guessing you’re an Evergreen State grad. Riot on dude. Riot on.
PS. There is no zero. Unless you believe it’s meaningful to say that you’re holding zero suns in your hand.
Oh, you are very much mistaken, Thanatos. My late mathematician father once gave a public speech, and a young woman asked him, “Professor Rosser, is zero a real number?” He replied, “One of the finest, my dear, one of the finest.”
Not only is it a real number, but it is the only number that is both real and imaginary in and of itself, since of course complex numbers are both real and imaginary, but only as a result of adding a real number to an imaginary one.
As it is, Boole helped resolve the crisis in British algebra in the early 1800s, which substantially had to do with how to deal with both negative and imaginary numbers. But you cannot deal with either of them without recognizing the profound reality of zero.
A curious link between Bayes and Boole is that both were Unitarian in their theological views, with this a serious matter for Bayes, who was officially a Presbyterian minister. They differed in Bayes being a Newtonian while Boole was a Leibnizian, as noted by Sailer above. For Bayes, a motive for his theorem was a concern for how one progressed in the face of new events toward an understanding of God, and he had previously studied infinite series in his effort to defend Newton’s calculus against the critidism by Bishop Berkeley that derivatives were simply ratios of “ghosts.”