The world’s most rapidly shrinking cities
by Tyler Cowen on June 19, 2017 at 2:18 am in Current Affairs, Data Source | Permalink
Maybe, but the reporting of a population change in a city in North Korea to the nearest tenth of percent ought to set off alarm bells. Estimates of anything in North Korea are hard to come by, so no honest reporting of changes out to suggest that degree of precision, and casts doubt on the reliability of the numbers.
In Agadir, as in many cities in Morocco, the population has been moving out of the cramped conditions of the city centre and into more spacious homes in the surrounding suburbs. Some of those suburbs are outside the city boundaries, so those numbers aren’t counted as Agadir proper. This seems to be government policy in Morocco.
Most of the rest of the countries listed have sub-replacement fertility and/or high emigration. For example, a lot of the native Russians who were living in Latvia have left the country (either returned to Russia or migrated westward). Japan’s demographic story is well-known.
I was last in Riga several years ago, but it was a pretty and interesting place. Yet, it was easy to see how it might have trouble – easy for it to be expensive, but not a lot of high-paying jobs, a local language that’s not otherwise useful, and a second language (Russian) with lots of local disfavor and also not super useful in the broader world. With a lot of luck, it might have turned into a tourist destination, or been a bit like Prague in the early 90’s, but circumstances didn’t align for that.
Financial crisis. All latvians with more than one brain cell immigrated. Same for all greeks, italians, spaniards, portuguese, BUT according to the very serious people, ” austerity” worked. Right.
Can somebody explain what’s the deal with the Bangladesh city?
The FT article talks about deindustrialisation, how Pittsburgh and the German Ruhr region apparently stopped decay.
The most interesting quote is this one:
-The region focused on developing new industries related to its existing, declining ones rather than pivoting to a completely different field, he found. The Ruhr’s local government also shifted focus from trying to attract inward investment towards growing local businesses and talent instead; and a decentralisation policy added to the “renewal from within” approach.
This reflects one piece of advice Tom Murphy has for other areas facing deindustrialisation: play to your strengths. “Towns and cities need to be brutal in thinking about what their competitive advantages are. Every city has its place but it can be a very brutal conversation about what that is, you can’t necessarily be what you want to be.”-
However, Khulna is unmentioned in the article.