Are American corporate profits really so high?

Notice that if a U.S. corporation earns a profit from affiliate operations abroad, the profit will be added to the numerator of CPATAX/GDP, but the costs will not be added to the denominator, as they should be in a “profit margin” analysis. Those costs, the compensation that the U.S. corporation pays to the entire foreign value-added chain–the workers, supervisors, suppliers, contractors, advertisers, and so on–are not part of U.S. GDP. They are a part of the GDP of other countries. Additionally, the profit that accrues to the U.S. corporation will not be added to the denominator, as it should be–again, it was not earned from operations inside the United States. In effect, nothing will be added to the denominator, even though profit was added to the numerator.
General Motors (GM) operates numerous plants in China. Suppose that one of these plants produces and sells one extra car. The profit will be added to CPATAX–a U.S. resident corporation, through its foreign affiliate, has earned money. But the wages and salaries paid to the workers and supervisors at the plant, and the compensation paid to the domestic suppliers, advertisers, contractors, and so on, will not be added to GDP, because the activities did not take place inside the United States. They took place in China, and therefore they belong to Chinese GDP. So, in effect, CPATAX/GDP will increase as if the sale entailed a 100% profit margin–actually, an infinite profit margin. Positive profit on a revenue of zero.
Here is much more, with many visuals and further details at the link, including a treatment of how to measure corporate profits accurately.
Would a better comparison be corporate profits/GNP? Alternatively, is corporate profits still the best numerator because of the shift in businesses to a partnerships/LLC/S Corp structure?
Even his last graph doesn’t tell us much about operating profit. Much of the variation in profit is from changing leverage and changing inflation premiums on interest rates. On an enterprise value basis, firms were much more leveraged in the 1970s, and they also had high interest rates that were mostly due to inflation. If you add interest expense to profit to estimate domestic operating profits, it becomes much more stable over time.
Foxconn, the company in China that makes most of the i-phones, is not owned by Apple. It was started and is controlled by Terry Gou of Taiwan. Why would Foxconn’s costs be added to Apple’s costs in determining Apple’s profitability? Many if not most foreign “affiliates” of U.S. companies have a similar structure and relationship. I should point out that Apple is not Foxconn’s only customer.
Of course, the authors of the study are not arguing that Foxconn’s costs should be included in Apple’s costs, they are arguing that in this era of globalization national accounting statistics are misleading. Instead, accounting should be done on a global basis. Yesterday Cowen referred to a study that found that most “friends” reside within a short driving distance. I suppose someone residing in a beleaguered industrial town in Ohio has no “friends” in China. Perhaps the authors of this study about global “costs” didn’t hear that Trump won the election, and that “globalization” is about as popular among Trump supporters as “Clinton”. Is there a hidden meaning in Foxconn? Could it be that Apple is the Foxx and we got conned.
Is this just a special case of a general rule namely that the aggregates that macro-economists use are, by and large, rubbish?