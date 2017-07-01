Canada fact of the day

Canada’s foreign-born population is more educated than that of any other country on earth. Immigrants to Canada work harder, create more businesses and typically use fewer welfare dollars than do their native-born compatriots.
Here is the full NYT piece by Jonathan Tepperman. It remains interesting, of course, that Canada has produced so few noteworthy international business brands. Could it be that Canada gets the labor right but America rules when it comes to the capital?
I suppose you’re making an argument against mass, unselective immigration. I’m sure that in some eyes that makes you a Nazi.
But Canada has some of the most unrestricted immigration policies in the world, from what I’ve heard, undercutting your argument.
No it has very selective Immigration. Although I have heard they bring in a lot of highly educated people but the Canadian economy (which is still heavily natural resource and old fashioned manufacturing based) isn’t actually able to employ them properly.
“from what I’ve heard”: you need to cultivate a higher calibre of friend.
Immigration pretty much built America, and still does. But here’s a deal. You guys take all the Syrians and we’ll take the people from Latin America and Asia. We’ll split the Africans.
Effects of brain drain on source countries to CA, IQ or degree holders. The effects on India or China are much smaller than I thought. Quite significant for UK.
Host=CA
Rank IQDrainDex DegDrainDex MAGIQ IQLynn FracGrad FracHi ENIGMA Country
1 28.46 18.78 136.41 90 0.014 0.819 122.752 ALB
2 4.18 3.45 116.5 96 0.117 0.569 113.89 SVN
3 3.08 2.87 102.125 95 0.152 0.29 110.442 PRT
4 3.07 2.63 116.732 100 0.286 0.709 108.473 GBR (UK)
5 3.01 2.4 98.967 79 0.106 0.533 97.721 LKA
11 1.68 1.13 123.52 83 0.065 0.882 105.712 DZA (Algeria)
12 1.63 1.29 124.61 99 0.151 0.75 114.489 DEU (Germany)
27 0.85 0.64 133.199 100 0.036 0.66 127.029 CHN
29 0.73 0.6 129.167 106 0.278 0.83 114.84 KOR
33 0.55 0.4 111.662 82 0.056 0.652 105.786 IND
39 0.26 0.22 116.143 98 0.308 0.76 105.539 USA
Well, in the past, links to the source material were included.
Canada has a every selective immigration system that denies entry to many low skill needy immigrants. Trump has specifically suggested that usa adopt a Canadian style system and was met with howls of outrage. Accordingly to Wikipedia, There are equally number of spanish language speakers as italian or german speakers which highlights a very different pool of immigrants.
Here’s my 2001 article on whether I’m good enough to be allowed to immigrate to Canada: “Canada Doesn’t Want Me.”
http://www.greenspun.com/bboard/q-and-a-fetch-msg.tcl?msg_id=006K06
I guess I should have put a Spoiler Alert in there somewhere.
“college grads 15; advanced degree holders 16”. Only one point difference?
I think that makes sense.
Immigrants to Canada work harder, create more businesses and typically use fewer welfare dollars than do their native-born compatriots.
The standard dishonesty – immigrants tend to be of working age. Native-born people tend to have a good chance of being a child or an old aged pensioner. The big costs come with educating the young, and wiping away the drool of the old. So naturally the working aged cohort is working more than the non-working.
If those stats are in fact driven by age selection, then that’s not a fair comparison. Regardless, they would in the face of the common anti-immigration argument that these people are an overall burden. If Canada is mainly letting in working-age people with few kids or aged parents, then I’d imagine you think that’s the right approach.
What are your thoughts about how well children of immigrants do in Canada? I haven’t seen data, but do you think they are not more likely to work harder, create more businesses and use fewer welfare dollars than native borns?
Maybe America has the immigration policy it wants, one that attracts mainly a less educated, less skilled, lower paid labor pool, rather than one that attracts mainly a highly educated, highly skilled, highly paid labor pool. Inequality, like good food, doesn’t just happen on its own, people choose to make inequality and good food happen. The immigrants who wash the dishes in restaurants, clean the rooms in hotels and offices and homes, maintain yards and landscaping, and do the hardest and lowest paid work in building houses are the backbone of a system that thrives on inequality.
Canada doesn’t have many big brands because it’s easier for Starbucks to expand into Canada than for SecondCup to expand into the US, for obvious reasons. But Canada does have some successful brands, like Lululemon, Tim Hortons, Canada Goose, Molsons, Blackberry. Two other reasons are that a) Canadian economy is dominated by natural resources and b) most talented Canadians move to the US.