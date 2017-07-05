Cheer you up true story from Maine

As the Maine House voted on a bill to reduce the minimum wage for tipped restaurant workers, Jason Buckwalter and a dozen fellow servers huddled in a back room listening to the vote call at the Bangor steakhouse where they work.
They all hoped to hear one thing: that state legislators had voted to lower their wages. Some cried with relief, Buckwalter said, when the final vote ended at 110 to 37 — overwhelmingly in their favor.
The vote, which took place on June 13, marked the conclusion of a months-long political saga that has upended conventional wisdom about the minimum wage. Workers have traditionally supported such increases, which advocates say are critical to lifting millions out of poverty.
But in Maine, servers actively campaigned to overturn the results of a November referendum raising servers’ hourly wages from $3.75 in 2016 to $12 by 2024, saying it would cause customers to tip less and actually reduce their take-home income.
The servers’ campaign against increasing the minimum wage was a blow to labor activists, who believed the Maine referendum could kick off similar votes in New York, Massachusetts and D.C.
Instead, some servers in those places are already mobilizing against a higher wage.
Here is the article, by Caitlin Dewey, the pointer is from Steve Rossi. File under “Not from the Onion.” At the link, there is a more detailed discussion of how tipping and legal minimum wages interact. It is not easy to excerpt, but read through it for an explanation of the mechanisms here.
Elsewhere, Venezuela is raising the minimum wage for the third time this year.
“The exception that proves the rule.”
I probably made more money per hour Mothers Day brunch (at a 5 star hotel in 1985) than a doctor did performing surgery at the local hospital. It’s a little silly.