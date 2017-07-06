China green energy projection of the day

China’s energy companies will make up nearly half of the new coal generation expected to go online in the next decade.
These Chinese corporations are building or planning to build more than 700 new coal plants at home and around the world, some in countries that today burn little or no coal, according to tallies compiled by Urgewald, an environmental group based in Berlin. Many of the plants are in China, but by capacity, roughly a fifth of these new coal power stations are in other countries.
Over all, 1,600 coal plants are planned or under construction in 62 countries, according to Urgewald’s tally, which uses data from the Global Coal Plant Tracker portal. The new plants would expand the world’s coal-fired power capacity by 43 percent.
…Of the world’s 20 biggest coal plant developers, 11 are Chinese, according to a database published by Urgewald.
Here is the full NYT piece by Hiroko Tabuchi. Furthermore, China’s electric cars aren’t actually all that clean.
Keep this all in mind the next time you hear someone tout China as the new leader of the global green energy movement.
Perhaps they’ll help keep another Little Ice Age at bay?
Here’s a question about energy use: Many cars have seen major improvements in EPA MPG ratings in recent years. For example, the upcoming Toyota Camry Hybrid LX model is said to average 52 MPG (51 city, 53 highway), which is a lot for a traditional family sedan with over 200 horsepower among the various engines.
But after the Volkswagen diesel emissions scandal and other lesser scandals involving gaming metrics, I’m wondering whether real world fuel consumption in the U.S. is tracking the EPA ratings. Or is some sizable fraction of the putative gains due to the car companies outsmarting the ratings?
My experience driving cross country in a 2011 family sedan rated at something like 36 MPG on the highway is that I could get 36 MPG in a flat state if I held it to 65 mph. So that one EPA rating seemed pretty legit. On the other hand, the car didn’t seem to have the horsepower the manufacturer claimed.
I know MPG ratings were redone a few years ago (well, maybe a decade ago, I’m getting old) to more accurately reflect real world performance, but I couldn’t tell you how accurate they really are
A friend recently reported what he got on a 2008 Prius that he bought last year and his older 2003 Prius. The 2003 Prius had a 52 city / 45 highway rating, and he got 51.3 mpg over the time he owned it. With the 2008 Prius, rated at 48 city / 45 highway he is getting 54.9 mpg, an improvement of 3.6 mpg.
He said the 2008 Prius would have had a rating of 60 city / 51 highway under the old rules. He added that he is a non aggressive driver.
The reviewers at Car and Driver almost never get the combined rating, bu of course the drive aggressively. They also have a “test loop” on the highways of suburban Detroit where they set the cruise to 75 and see what mileage they get. Again, they almost never get the highway rating, they’re always a few mpg short.
So, yes, I do think the automakers are gaming the system to a certain extent. In particular, these very high gear count automatic transmissions with multiple overdrive ratios seem to improve the EPA mileage far more than the real world mileage. And downsized turbocharged engines (like Honda’s 1.5l turbo that replaced their 2.4L 4 cylinder) almost never result in ANY real world mileage improvement, despite what the EPA says.
Maybe the obsession with MPG is due to the simple arithmetic required. In reality, what’s important is the cost per mile of driving the car, purchase price, insurance, maintenance and so on. But coming up with that would mean a little more complicated calculation. While everyone knows the price of gasoline, since it’s posted in huge letters on every street corner, the average schlub can’t tell you how much he’s paying per kilowatt/hour for the electricity his home uses.
You know, the batteries currently in your phones and laptops are considerably different from ones that were studied for a paper published in October 2012. I figure there might have been a few efficiency improvements involved in their roughly order of magnitude decrease in price.
We keep hearing that renewables are now cost competitive with fossil fuel energy production. Why do the Vietnamese, for example, still want to build coal fired generators, then? Honest question.
I think some of it has to do with constant underlying baseload vs. variable peak loads. Current storage tech does not permit 100% variable production such as wind/solar. I’ve read that current grids can only sustain about 20% variable production like solar/wind before they become unstable.
Here’s a link discussing problems of getting to 40% renewables in Germany
https://www.technologyreview.com/s/601514/germany-runs-up-against-the-limits-of-renewables/
Storage is an important next step, imho.
While most of Vietnam’s electricity is generated from hydroelectricity, it is a significant coal producer and exporter. I think they have something like 10 coal power stations. Continuing building coal power stations would be situation normal for them. The large fall in the price of coal from its peak and the 70,000 to 80,000 people employed in coal mining means a lot of players are very interested in Vietnam continuing to burn coal.
Cost competitive for mwh loads, or rated mwh?
A local auto component manufacturing plant recently put in a rather large diesel generator so that the frequent power outages don’t slow production. The costs of installation, maintenance and operation are not trivial, but uninterrupted power is worth more.
Wind and solar renewables have suitable applications, but nothing beats reliable base load generation based on technology almost a century old. Especially when you want to build an economy on making things.
Thay will always lie.
Elements of the Chinese business community must feel that there will be an increased demand for electricity in the near future and that it’s wise to be able to supply this demand with existing, proven technology.
Never forget that the Chinese are Communists. Their economy is still planned to a certain extent, dominated by state owned enterprises that are not market oriented.
What do Communists love? Heavy industry. What do Communist economies excel at? Wild overproduction on one hand and terrible shortages on the other.