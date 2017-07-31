Clashing over Commerce: A History of US Trade Policy*

That is the new, magisterial, and comprehensive history by Douglas A. Irwin, just arrived in my hands and due out November 27. It is likely the best history of trade policy to be written, 821 pp., the questions it covers include:
How did Jefferson’s trade embargo in 1808 affect the economy? Did high tariffs promote America’s industrialization in the nineteenth century? Did the Hawley-Smoot tariff of 1930 exacerbate or ameliorate the Great Depression? Were liberal trade policies after World War II responsible for the economic prosperity experienced in the postwar period? Did trade with China in the early 2000s destroy jobs in manufacturing?
Most of all, this book focuses on the determinants of US trade policy. I am j starting to make my way through it, highly recommended, readable too, and of course all of these issues matter more than you thought they were going to. You can pre-order here.
‘Did high tariffs promote America’s industrialization in the nineteenth century?’
Shouldn’t that then be followed by something along the lines ‘In combination with America not recognizing other nation’s patents or copyrights?’ Because the combination was likely quite effective. if American history is any guide.
Be careful with the passive voice, especially with government policy: Quite effective for whom?
The purpose of trade, as practiced, is to make a few people very rich. It requires that congressmen be bought and used and competitors be eliminated. A crisis like the great depression is simply another opportunity to misuse power for personal gain. Keynesian economics is the handmaiden to the process of using political power to enrich the few. If WW II had not occurred we would have struggled through another 11 years of the great depression before a complete collapse and a new start would have corrected the problem. There is no problem so bad that Keynesian economics and left wing politics cannot make it all worse.
“the determinants of US trade policy”: I suspect you’ll find they include money.
Seriously I am not getting these Us policies.
I’ve read this author’s book on Smoot-Hawley, it was well written. He’s a good econ historian.
1) How did Jefferson’s trade embargo in 1808 affect the economy? Given only 5M people at the time, most of them yeoman farmers, I’d say “Not Much”.
2) Did high tariffs promote America’s industrialization in the nineteenth century? I think the orthodox answer is “Yes a bit”
3) Did the Hawley-Smoot tariff of 1930 exacerbate or ameliorate the Great Depression? “Exacerbate” (Irwin’s earlier book)
4) Were liberal trade policies after World War II responsible for the economic prosperity experienced in the postwar period? The orthodox answer is “yes”. I think the fact the USA was the only power left standing helped a lot however, more so than free trade (dead cat bounce).
5) Did trade with China in the early 2000s destroy jobs in manufacturing? In the USA, I think ‘yes’ but given manufacturing is in decline since the 1950s, probably inevitable. Recall “American Can” used to make cans, but around 1980 became a financial services firm (Prudential I believe).
Holy moly! American Can did not become Prudential, it morphed into….Citigroup! (Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Can_Company)
” He’s a good econ historian. ”
…and just how does one determine that somebody is a good econ historian?
Has anybody done anything of practical value to society with Irwin’s output?