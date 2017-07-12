DARE to Look at the Evidence!

We must have Drug Abuse Resistance Education…I am proud of your work. It has played a key role in saving thousands of lives and futures.
Speaking at the 30th DARE Training Conference, Attorney General Jeff Sessions was enthusiastic and strongly supportive of DARE, the program started in Los Angeles in 1983 that uses police officers to give young children messages about staying drug free and resisting peer pressure.
And what do our excellent colleagues at GMU’s Center for Evidence-Based Crime Policy say about DARE?
D.A.R.E. is listed under “What doesn’t work?” on our Review of the Research Evidence.
Rosenbaum summarized the research evidence on D.A.R.E. by titling his 2007 Criminology and Public Policy article “Just say no to D.A.R.E.” As Rosenbaum describes, the program receives over $200 million in annual funding, despite little or no research evidence that D.A.R.E. has been successful in reducing adolescent drug or alcohol use. As Rosenbaum (2007: 815) concludes “In light of consistent evidence of ineffectiveness from multiple studies with high validity, public funding of the core D.A.R.E. program should be eliminated or greatly reduced. These monies should be used to fund drug prevention programs that, based on rigorous evaluations, are shown to be effective in preventing drug use.”
A systematic review by West and O’Neal (2004) examined 11 published studies of D.A.R.E. and reached similar conclusions. D.A.R.E. has little or no impact on drug use, alcohol use, or tobacco use. They concluded that ““Given the tremendous expenditures in time and money involved with D.A.R.E., it would appear that continued efforts should focus on other techniques and programs that might produce more substantial effects” (West & O’Neal, 2004: 1028).
Recent reformulations of the D.A.R.E. program have not shown successful results either. For example, the Take Charge of your Life program, delivered by D.A.R.E. officers was associated with significant increases in alcohol and cigarette use by program participants compared to a control group (Sloboda et al., 2009).
Of course Jeff Sessions is an idiot, so we can’t expect him to support something based on evidence. He reminds me of Hank Hill’s dad on King of the Hill.
When I lived in LA it was known in some circles that having a DARE sticker on your rear bumper made you less likely to get traffic tickets. So perhaps it did work, as signalling to the cops that you were sympathetic to their little gravy train.
Ironic yes but in fairness Jeff Sessions is an idiot. He once said he thought the KKK was “OK until I found out they smoked pot.” (http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/jeff-sessions-attorney-general-marijuana-justice-department-anti-drug-laws-a7425511.html)
That is the man currently in charge of enforcing our laws…
Yeah he’s been accused of racist comments a bunch by a number of people so I really doubt that. Also not sure why he would come out and deny saying it if it was so clearly meant as a joke. I’m also of the persuasion that a US Attorney in Alabama shouldn’t be joking about the KKK in any situation because part of their job is protecting civil rights.
Take his racist comments however you want, my interpretation is hes either 1) a racist or 2) an idiot who thinks its funny and in either case he shouldn’t be in charge of the DoJ.
Yes, partisan Democrats never make stuff up about Republican politicians,.
Of course they do. But this isn’t a case of just one accusation from one person it’s more widespread. Not to mention the fact that his initial nomination to a district court was blocked by a REPUBLICAN controlled Senate Judiciary Committee. So clearly Republicans seemed to believe this as well.
Believe it or not something inconsistent with your opinion isn’t automatically a conspiracy.
It’s a case of a combox denizen fixated on three-decade-old gossip, operating under the illusion that someone else is the idiot.
To the prog-mind, a man is an ‘idiot’ because he made an ironic crack to a staff member 30 years ago and said staff member then called up the Democratic staff on the Senate Judiciary committee.
Sure, if you view it as a drug-use prevention program, it’s not effective.
But if you view it as a comedy, it does the job.
“For example, the Take Charge of your Life program, delivered by D.A.R.E. officers was associated with significant increases in alcohol and cigarette use by program participants compared to a control group.”
Are they giving alcohol and grugs ro the children?
Maybe they just make cigarettes and beer sound really fun?
If it were so, wouldn’t Malboro hire then as ad executives?
No, it’s much cheaper to leave cigarettes legal and everything else illegal.
They do it anyway, I am talking about making use of D.A.R.E.’s talent pool.
What for? Then they have to pay them a salary. Might as well let DARE keep ’em on the payroll.
But then they would work all the time instead of following public service schedule.
Ya know Thiago your living in Ohio has improved your command of the English Language.
No, it hasn’t. I’ve never spent more than two days in a English-speaking country and never will. My most recent forefather who spoke English died in the 14 th Century after defecting to Portugal.
I remember DARE fondly but I do believe for a large number of students it normalized drug use.
How? Do they say all cool kids are doing it?
I remember them bringing them into our classroom (in a locked suitcase they were in possession of the whole time)
Somewhat. Same reasons some cigarette warnings backfired, I presume. Telling people something is dangerous lends a certain cool to it. Especially young men, who often signal their physical fitness to the opposite sex by engaging in reckless activities.
It is sad to see America’s youth being destroyed by drugs.
I recall only that we all made fun of it for being stupid, over-simplistic, and patently misinforming us.
The problem as I recall is that they treated every drug as equally dangerous.
Sad to see that America can not get its act together to defeat Drugs.
Maybe Brazil can help the US by showing all of their techniques for making Brazil totally drug free. It is drug free in Brazil, right Thiago? No problems with drug use or drug gangs? US could learn a lot from Brazil, like how to be a shithole.
Hey, lay off Thiago. The poor guy has to live in Brazil. Take pity on him, as we all do.
It is widely known that Brazil is the best country to live in the entite world. It is sad, desperate Americans who deserve pity as they try to throw off the yoke of their oppressors. It is a mystery where al this Brazil hatred comes from it really is.
These monies should be used to fund drug prevention programs that, based on rigorous evaluations, are shown to be effective in preventing drug use.”
Such as?
These monies should be used to fund drug prevention programs that, based on rigorous evaluations, are shown to be effective in preventing drug use.”
IOW, another social work / mental health trade snark. Since it won’t be providing a salary to a burnt-out cop, it’ll all be good.
(The notion that a program might be ‘effective’ because the alternative would the tender mercies of the criminal justice system is an idea that will not be entertained, natch).
Yeah sure maybe we should have prohibition of alcohol once again too.
Alcohol is a social lubricant of antique origin.
But we should.
I am for banning all alcolhol production and sales except for religious consumption.
Good thing no one cares.
Just another subsidy for cops, like bike races, concerts, sporting events (Super Bowl overtime) and Walmart entrances. http://nailheadtom.blogspot.com/2014/10/anchorage-cops-want-more-part-time-work.html http://www.mndaily.com/article/2013/02/dinkytown-late-night-security-plan-moves-forward Jeff Sessions also enthusiastically defends the obscene practice of civil asset forfeiture, https://www.forbes.com/sites/georgeleef/2017/01/03/sessions-has-no-problem-with-civil-asset-forfeiture-and-thats-a-problem/#4630f3897a05, reason enough to be skeptical of the aims of the Trump administration.
The website for the Center for Evidence Based Crime Policy seems to be built for other academics, not for government officials. Sad!
DARE is failure, but so are most drug-use prevention programs, and so are most rehabs as well. I recall reading somewhere that the rate for hard-drug use in the U.S. is somewhere around 20%, and way way higher if you consider marijuana, alcohol and tobacco drugs (which they technically are). With statistics like that a permanently addicted class is a forgone conclusion, I think the statistics prove that out, and a subordinated percentage of addicts is also a forgone conclusion. Bad money after bad money.
P.S. Several countries have historically managed to solve their drug problem, but the only solution that seems to work and has historical merit isn’t pretty.
20% of the public is not using cocaine, heroin, LSD, or methamphetamine. You won’t find 20% of the late adolescents using street drugs like that. You wouldn’t have found in 40 years ago, when drug use was at its peak.
I believe “use” here must mean “have ever used”.
I also wouldn’t even consider putting psychedelics in the same grouping as those other three.
(Per below, you solve “the drug problem” by legalizing them, since you sure as hell can’t stop people using them, no matter how illegal you make them.
The problems we can solve are those created by illegality.)
(Per below, you solve “the drug problem” by legalizing them,
If by ‘solve’ you mean ‘triple the quantum of drug consumption’, I suppose that might be so.
since you sure as hell can’t stop people using them, no matter how illegal you make them.
Earth to Sigvald, the objection to drug laws is that you’re interfering with someone’s recreation – i.e. stopping them from being stupefied with the frequency they would like. (There are other stated objections, but that’s trumpery).
Took the words out of my mouth
You’re not going to ‘solve’ your ‘drug problem’ any more than you’ll ‘solve’ your violent crime problem or your suicide problem. You can merely reduce the prevalence and incidence of a problem. (Actually, with suicide, you likely cannot manage that).
Some Asian societies have come damn close, but at great ethical cost. In places like Laos, Burma, Malaysia, and yes, even China, the solution was to be as Draconian as possible. Even going so far as to use “hot dosing” as an effective murder weapon against users….oh yeah, and murdering their families as guilt by association. Yeah. It was that bad.
Although Ethically deplorable the solution had the effect of radically changing the culture to the extent that recreational drug use became socially taboo, worthy of capital punishment, and shameful to one’s family. Politics is downstream from culture, and a cultural memory exists in some of these places as to why these policies exist.
So I disagree. It is theoretically possible, but not without government sanctioned murder of users and dealers.
Hasn’t hot dosing been used in America? I think I read sometjing anout it.
Sessions’ other priority is mandatory minimum sentences. Of course, they don’t work either (although they work great for private prison companies). Sessions’ problem (or one of them) is that he views the world from a 1950s perspective (not to mention from a small man’s perspective). Sessions’ benefit (to Trump) is that the Trump base supports nonsense like DARE and mandatory minimum sentences. Is there any doubt that Trump picked Sessions for AG because Trump knew Sessions would be loyal to Trump. [I recall my time working for a committee in my state’s legislature, at a time when mandatory minimum sentences were just becoming popular among the law and order crowd (lock em up and throw away the key). In writing committee reports for these bills, I was instructed to include a projected cost, which I did by comparing the average sentence served for the particular crime with the mandatory minimum (which always exceeded the average) and multiplying that amount by the cost per day of housing a felon. The law and order committee members complained, claiming that the mandatory minimum sentences would result in far fewer crimes and therefore an enormous cost savings for the state, so I was ordered not to include the cost in my reports and, instead, to offer the sponsors’ claim that there would be a cost savings. That was over 40 years ago, and since then we have lots of data that show that mandatory minimum sentences have little or no effect on crimes. Fake data, I suppose.]
Sessions’ other priority is mandatory minimum sentences. Of course, they don’t work either
They keep lawyers and judges from conspiring to turn the criminal justice system into a social work system. This bothers dotty old lawyers who want that, so they pretend that it doesn’t ‘work’. It merely does not ‘work’ toward their silly ends.
You might learn some basic arithmetic before you pontificate on public policy. Hint, 23% is not ‘about half’.
Probably ought to redirect that money to more SWAT teams to execute pot busts. The cops seem really effective at sending battalion strength forces to kick down doors.
Antisocial cops are nothing new. Expecting a group with far more than average antisocial personalities to be effective at drug use prevention is just dumb.
https://www.ncjrs.gov/App/publications/Abstract.aspx?id=181019
“Men with antisocial personality disorder have been found to be three to five times more likely to misuse alcohol and drugs than those without the disorder, and have an increased risk of dying prematurely as a result of reckless behaviour or attempting suicide.”http://www.nhs.uk/conditions/antisocial-personality-disorder/Pages/Introduction.aspx
My personal experience with cops leads me to believe substance abuse and antisocial behaviors tend to, um, aggregate among them. Generally without intervention or consequence.
Maybe a DARE program for police.
Dare to Resist using Excess Force
Dare to stop lying in court…
My personal experience with cops leads me to believe substance abuse and antisocial behaviors tend to, um, aggregate among them.
You were a punk and they treated you with the indelicacy that you’d earned and deserved.
Art is extra salty today, wonder what his problem is. Still funny watching him post as if anyone cares what his crotchety old opinion of them is.
Antisocial cops are nothing new. Expecting a group with far more than average antisocial personalities to be effective at drug use prevention is just dumb.
The police officers who do this sort of work have asked to be relived of patrol in favor of working as schoolteachers. I’m sure they’re real ‘antisocial’.
Antisocials, psychopaths, love working with vulnerable populations.
In Jr. High we were put through an early version of it, a few years before it was officially called D.A.R.E. They really turned up the crazy in the class, especially about marijuana. It made us curious, so we tried some. We were quite disappointed that it did not live up to the hype.
When I was in junior high school (a long time ago), all of the girls were assembled in the auditorium where they were instructed in sex education. According to the girls, the sex educator held a flower in her hand and, as she plucked the pedals from the flower, told the girls that the boy would pluck the pedals from her flower, until the boy turned the girl’s tabernacle into a tavern. [For those who don’t know, according to the Hebrew Bible the tabernacle is an inner shrine, the Holy of Holies.] That version of sex education worked about as well as DARE. Please don’t tell Sessions about sex education when I was in junior high school. Session may decide to implement it throughout the nation.
Huh, I always thought it stood for
Drugs
Are
Really
Exciting
Drugs Are Rad, Everybody!
Old news, about 10 years old. Is AlexT recycling old news now that he’s on vacation? In fact D.A.R.E. has incorporated peer reviewed procedures into their methodology and the new DARE actually works, at p < 0.05 levels.