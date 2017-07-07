She told Hawaii News Now that she considered protesting, but was scared to make a scene. “I started remembering all those incidents with United on the news. The violence. Teeth being knocked out,” she said.
Here is the full story. Basically the two-year-old toddler did not have his boarding pass properly scanned, the seat was given away to someone else, and he had to sit on his mother’s lap for a three-hour flight.
Presumably this is also why someone shoots a Congressman.
This seems to be a non-story. The airline made a mistake and failed to address at the time and the passenger didn’t push it. But the airline didn’t resort to violence and did compensate the lady.
The story, the deterrence, is about non-whites being afraid to speak in 21st century America.
I would imagine that Tyler merely thinks the airline has cowed passengers, but read it again, unflinchingly.
Most Americans, whatever their race my be, live their lives in fear.
“The story, the deterrence, is about non-whites being afraid to speak in 21st century America.”
LOL, sure this is all about keeping the Hawaiian Japanese-American population repressed. So, in your mind, this wouldn’t have happened to a white woman?
Well in any case, I invite everyone in joining me in boycotting United, because of their lousy customer service!
You did not read unflinchingly. Of course it could happen, but she would not have the same fear.
“I didn’t want those things to happen to me,” Yamauchi told Hawaii News Now, referring to Dao’s dragging.
Well, the cop who dragged David Dao off that plane was black, so using your logic, she’s probably scared of black people more than anything.
You guys are all failing on empathy for non-white POV. This poor woman’s fears were overblown, but the tragedy is that she had them, felt them in that race conscious context.
(If a black dragged an asian off a flight and that is the way YOU see it, double fail.)
“(If a black dragged an asian off a flight and that is the way YOU see it, double fail.)”
Well it’s glad we have the Internet Poster of Truth to tell us how to think. What would we do without your wisdom.
Amused to see, JWatts, that you take the tangent rather than the crux.
“Amused to see, JWatts, that you take the tangent rather than the crux.”
You’ve got that exactly reversed. The crux is poor United customer service where they treat their customers like cattle and abuse them. Instead of looking at the crux of the manner, you feel obliged to make the issue about Race even when there’s absolutely no indication that either instance had anything to do with racism.
It is not me, JWatts. It is Yamauchi.
If you can’t hear what she is saying, you have a shield (defensive beliefs) up.
“I started remembering all those incidents with United on the news. The violence. Teeth getting knocked out. I’m Asian. I’m scared, and I felt uncomfortable. I didn’t want those things to happen to me,” she said.
Hasn’t most of the political, especially anti-free speech, violence been against whites the past few years?
Of course not.
You, sir, are insane with that comment. Thanks for the chuckle.
Sorry, I have asian friends and in the Dao aftermath they have confided similar.
Tell them not to worry. It’s only Democratic Presidents that drag Asian’s off to the camps. They’re safe for the next 4 years.
There are much more recent signals.
https://www.theverge.com/2016/11/16/13653490/steve-bannon-trump-presidency-chief-strategist-breitbart-tech-visa
Important note:
Airlines typically allow free flights for children under 2 as a “lap child”. In other words, the child sits on the parents lap for the duration of the flight. So it is not at all unusual for a women to hold a baby for a 3 hour flight.
A two-year old is above the age limit, but it’s not all that far off from holind onto a toddler under 2. Annoying, but people do it, it’s legal, and considered safe enough that airlines permit it.
In this case, though, the mother had paid nearly $1000 for the toddler’s separate seat. Also, it’s not like the mother did nothing in response; she raised the problem to a flight attendant who told her tough luck. Her fear was in pursuing the matter past that rebuff, which I think was reasonable in light of recent events.
I’m just saying it’s not really a terrible ordeal to hold onto a toddler for a 3 hour flight. It’s legal and people do it all the time to save on airfare.
But if I tried to bring a 2 year old on without a seat, it certainly wouldn’t be allowed. In fact, United refused to let my 3 month old son on a flight without proper identification because the agents needed proof that he was under 2.
Sounds like one out of four flights with kid on lap, the whole ticket refunded is a great deal.
Worst, she was told they could fix it by putting her on a later flight which would result in cancelling all her other car, hotel, return flight, etc reservations. Presumably she had booked the flight, hotel, car, etc as a travel package, maybe through the airline booking system giving the airline booking commissions. The hotel will have no reason to compensate for the airline screwing up after the hotel paid the airline a fee.
You can argue “everyone knows corporations are always liars out to steal your money”, but why would corporationshe invest so much in websites promising such fantastic deals if no one ever bought their lies?
But, given airline employees have been consistently screwed over for decades by the airlines, why should airline employees care when the airline is screwing over customers? It’s just what airlines do, screw over everyone.
“Deterrence”
I’ve always felt the same way about the well publicized police beatings/shootings. If these stories keep the thugs out of my neighborhood, then that’s ok by me. There are an optimal number of police beat downs, and it’s certainly not zero from my perspective.
The fear of violence may deter complaints, but it will also deter customers.
Granted, Ms. Yamauchi purchased her ticket before the Dr. David Dao incident, but I can’t understand why anyone would fly the United-American-Delta trifecta when perfectly decent airlines like Alaska or Hawaiian serve those routes. It’s not as if she got a bargain, her son’s ticket was close to $1000. I haven’t flown United in at least ten years and donated my useless miles with them to the Red Cross.
More deterrence: in 2015 United agents in Houston felt they were too busy to help a 71 year man (even though they weren’t helping other customers at the time). When he persisted, an agent shoved him to the ground. There’s video.
The story only recently came out. Some observers were skeptical — despite the video — because it took so long for the man to speak up.
It turns out that when he raised the incident with United two years ago, they told him that if he sued he’d be banned from flying United again and they’d take away all his miles whether his claims had merit or not: http://viewfromthewing.boardingarea.com/2017/06/27/united-airlines-threatened-steal-miles-71-year-old-man-shoving-ground/
By the way, both of these incidents — along with an airline employee allegedly kicking a woman in the head while she rested in the airport chapel (http://viewfromthewing.boardingarea.com/2017/06/16/woman-says-kicked-head-united-employee/) and having a couple removed from a flight by law enforcement after they tried to sit in empty seats with more legroom (http://viewfromthewing.boardingarea.com/2017/04/16/oh-snap-law-enforcement-removed-wedding-couple-united-flight-weekend/) — involved United in a single city, Houston.
Even by the pathetically low standards of the US airline oligopoly, United is in a class by itself. An anecdote: I was boarding a United flight out of Newark to Mumbai a while ago and there was the usual airline chaos and incompetence with people being told to stand here and then there without any apparent reason. An Indian Indian man directly in front of me objected. Two United employees told him to stand aside that he was interfering with the flight and would not be permitted to board. It was obvious that what they were doing was racist — that he was a foreigner who could be taken advantage of for the amusement of the United employees. The Indian man protested and demanded to speak to a supervisor. The two United employees then pulled over a third United employee, some guy in a yellow vest, the kind people wear who load the planes. They told the Indian man he was a supervisor and that he should address his complaint to the man in the yellow vest. At that point i had to board the plane so i don’t know whether the Indian man was allowed to board. It was really shameful — the stupidity and racism of the United employees and that there was no one in a position of authority with any sense anywhere around. I have lots of other United stories but this one will have to do for now.
Passenger-miles per year flown in this country have increased by 5.3-fold since 1975. Arrogant jack-wagons who are rude to service personnel have, like the population at large, increased in number by 1.5-fold.
This is what America has become.
That statement at least is without exaggeration.
I think so.
This seems like such a clear case of an unfortunate misunderstanding. It is laughable how the article tries to victimize the woman to such an extent (she held him… “until her arm and leg went numb”). I’m sorry, but while it does suck and is miserable to have to hold a child on an airplane for such a long time, these are truly first world problems we are talking about and there is absolutely zero permanent damage that was caused. The sensationalization of these sorts of events is becoming ridiculous.
David Dao went so many steps further than just a simple protest or speaking up.
It is obvious how a situation like this woman’s could have occurred, and while regrettable, it is definitely understandable. Again, it is ridiculous how the washington post goes on to infer that this is somehow a major safety issue (“the FAA strongly urges a separate seat for children”). The kid is 3 months older than 2 years old, at which age he would have had to sit on his mom’s lap. At 25 lbs, he’s not small, but that’s also a pretty typical size for an under 2 year old. There is nothing outwardly dangerous about the scenario. Further, anyone who has traveled with a toddler probably knows that even if they have their own seat, they often end up in your seat or lap or standing between your legs anyways. No matter if they have their own seat or not, traveling with a toddler is an inconvenience for the parent. I won’t pretend to know what her situation is, and i will give her the benefit of the doubt that she needed to bring her kid on this trip and had no other choice, but i will also say that it seems an odd choice to bring a 2 year old to a work conference thousands of miles away.
Reading through the comments on the wash post article is incredibly disconcerting, seeing all the people who legitimately think this is a United corporate conspiracy, that this 1 out of 1 million event is somehow how United treats all passengers, etc. With hundreds of thousands of passengers a day, an occasional mistake will happen. Give it a break people.
The WaPo serves no journalistic function.
Kids under 2 don’t HAVE to sit in their parents lap. You can buy a seat for them, but you have to bring a car seat and install it using the airline seat belt.
However, otherwise, I agree. On a really long flight you might want to buy the extra seat because the kid is going to get really restless and want to get away from you. But 3 hours is ok. Airline travel is annoying and moreso with a toddler, whether he’s got his own seat or not. Flying with a lap child is no worse than being a tall person and sitting behind someone who likes to recline.
She had a child seat. The airline took it from her along with the seat it was in. She paid for both.
Maybe women have no property right?
What if it were a man with his case of hundred thousand in valuables that he had booked a seat for, and the airline took his seat, and the protective case, telling him he can just wear the jewelry or hold the Ming pottery in his lap?
“seeing all the people who legitimately think this is a United corporate conspiracy, that this 1 out of 1 million event is somehow how United treats all passengers, etc”
Isn’t it a conspiracy?
I stopped flying almost two decades ago, before 911, when it got so much worse than it had become in the first two decades of deregulation. The TV series Pan Am, along with 2001, A Space Odyssey, reminded me of what flying once was. Even hippie students flying standby were treated better than today’s business class passengers back in the 70s. Airports were fun places to go. When someone was flying in, or flying out, we’d pile in the car to play around while waiting for the flight, typically late evening or Saturday when seats were available for standby.
Stacking seats is clearly not a joke, but something airline corporate managers would like to do. If they could shrink wrap passengers and pack them like packages, I’m sure they would try. And they clearly see plane crews as cost burdens and they will do anything to cut labor costs, customers be damned – once they have their money, who cares about passengers?
