Has the Fermi paradox been resolved?

Overall the argument is that point estimates should not be shoved into a Drake equation and then multiplied by each, as that requires excess certainty and masks much of the ambiguity of our knowledge about the distributions. Instead, a Bayesian approach should be used, after which the fate of humanity looks much better. Here is one part of the presentation:
Conclusion 2: the great filter is likely in the past
Given the priors and the Fermi observation, the default guess should be that the low -probability term(s) are in the past.
The conclusion can be changed if:
We reduce the uncertainty of past terms to less than 7 orders of magnitude
The distributions have weird shapes
Note that a past great filter does not imply our safety
(The stars just don’t foretell our doom)
And:
Life only actually occurs 8% of the time
It is also noteworthy that most life on earth shares the same genetic system, implying it takes a long time for a particular kind of life, and also intelligence, to evolve.
Those slides are by Anders Sandberg, Eric Drexler & Toby Ord, “Dissolving the Fermi Paradox,” and the pointer is from Patrick Collison.
Whew! That said, your rate of savings now ought to go up just a wee amount.
“The Fermi question is not a paradox: it just looks like one if one is overconfident in how well we know the Drake equation parameters.”
Duh!
That is more than I would have guessed. But I am not sure how this is matters because the numbers are so large. The galaxy has something like 100 million stars and there may be 2 trillion galaxies? The important factor is Mars. If two planets in our system have/had life, that would imply life is extremely common. And while this is a nice piece of work that is the only context in which Bayesian analysis makes sense – we can update our assumptions when we have another planet to add to the study.
Personally I find the idea that life is rare more terrifying than the idea that life is common. I don’t see why anyone would take comfort in the idea that life has appeared once. Sure, we are saved from the Face Huggers, but it means we live in a vastly more hostile universe than we thought. The risks of a Dalek take-over is small under any circumstance but the risk of the universe killing us out of indifference and ignorance is not trivial even now.
@SMFS, your second idea about life being common is quite insightful………wait, who are you and what have you done to him?
Mars exchanges planetary material with Earth, and it is likely that Earth also exchanges material with Mars.
One hopes that the wikipedia info is concise enough for those uninterested in actually informing themselves – ‘A Martian meteorite is a rock that formed on the planet Mars and was then ejected from Mars by the impact of an asteroid or comet, and finally landed on the Earth. Of over 61,000 meteorites that have been found on Earth, 132 were identified as Martian as of 3 March 2014. These meteorites are thought to be from Mars because they have elemental and isotopic compositions that are similar to rocks and atmosphere gases analyzed by spacecraft on Mars. On October 17, 2013, NASA reported, based on analysis of argon in the Martian atmosphere by the Mars Curiosity rover, that certain meteorites found on Earth thought to be from Mars were indeed from Mars.’ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Martian_meteorite
Or for those with the ability to read more than a couple of sentences to demonstrate that Earth and Mars sharing life would be fairly meaningless in terms of an extremely mundane and already existing and proven transport mechanism, this International Meteorite Collectors Association link is fairly detailed – http://www.imca.cc/mars/martian-meteorites.htm
The idea of cometary bodies spreading life is also fairly old, though not proven in the sense of the mechanism existing with Martian material.
No, it would mean we live in a vastly more indifferent universe than we thought. That’s what terrifies the secular alien hunters. Despite their protestations to the contrary, the secular types still want to believe the universe cares about them.
Not sure how this isn’t getting cited:
https://arxiv.org/abs/1609.05931
“It is also noteworthy that most life on earth shares the same genetic system…”
Wait, what form of earthly life is *not* based on DNA?
Well some viruses like measles and hepatitis C just have RNA. But that is probably not weird enough to count.
How about prions? Do they count?
Yes, those words are confusing.
To understand this mess is necessary to read about Last Universal Common Ancestor (LUCA) theory and viruses. After sequencing DNA from lots of organisms and comparing it statistically, it was found that Bacteria, Archaea and Eukaryota (Animals, Plants, etc) share a lot of genes. What the authors from slides describe colloquially as ” shares the same genetic system”.
The huge question mark are viruses. Evolutionary biologists don’t know where and when viruses appeared in life history. It does not mean they’re alien, it’s just their DNA is not related to all other life on Earth. Hypothesis says there should be a pre-LUCA thing that evolved into viruses and bacteria, but research is still ongoing to prove or reject this hypothesis.
LUCA https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Last_universal_common_ancestor
Tree of life http://tolweb.org/Life_on_Earth/1
An idea that has gained support is that viruses derive from stripped-down bacteria. Some newly discovered viruses are very large and begin to blur the line with bacteria.
None but it might mean life is a ‘one way trap’….once lift develops it doesn’t go away and it dominates the environment. All life on earth shares common descent, so whatever the biogenesis event was that produced the first living thing, it was never repeated.
Or, early life quickly altered the environment such that the chemical precursors to biogenesis were no longer common.
Or, it occurred several times, but one lineage outcompeted the others into irrelevance.
It could be that new forms of life are appearing all the time along ocean vents or similar areas of dynamic chemical soups, but that the resulting life is quickly eaten or otherwise lost among the teeming hordes of “our” type of life.
Or maybe there were many biogenesis events, but all life shares the same Creator, which accounts for the similarities. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Intelligent_design
On the other hand, an increase in the odds that the great filter is behind us should also increase the odds that AI could be a real big deal. Not sure how that affects your rate of savings.
I am likely missing something, but does this not just suggest that the evolution of intelligent life and civilization on earth is exceedingly low odds? How does this avoid being some sort of fine tuning argument?
Of *course* this is from the future of humanity institute. Those guys wouldn’t want anything to get in the way of their singularity now would they? That place really does produce some world class bumf.
As a child and young adult (i.e. when I was even more clueless than I am today), I appreciated the Drake Equation for both its simplicity and for its apparent universality. A couple of decades later, when I reviewed it critically I found it full of unsupported assumptions and flaws. The most obvious problem is that P_total is not equal to Pa*Pb if a and b are correlated (or “anti-correlated”) and they certainly are, at least in principle. (The original Drake eqn’s 1st 2 terms are Star formation and planet formation of those stars. Question: Is planet formation rate independent of the composition of the star? In a Universe consisting only of hydrogen will stars form? Yes. How about rocky planets? No. As I see it, the Drake equation needs to use integrals over time and space, and we just don’t know what they are. Other (obvious) problems: there’s no definition of “life”, there’s no definition of “intelligence” and only unsatisfactory ones (imho) for “civilization” and “communication technology”. Finally: is it true that all life on Earth derived from a single common ancestor? Is it true that life only ‘started’ once on Earth? (started once = a single abiogenetic origin) We just don’t know. Falsify the following:1) ancestral DNA migrated to the Solar System as one of the components forming the protostellar disk. 2) Life arose 41 times on Earth prior to the current version. 3) There are small subterranean pockets of life which do not (principally) use the L-amino acids. 4) There are small subterranean life-forms which do not use RNA. Or how about this one: The reason that we’ve not heard from them, is that they’ve nothing to say to us. Take a look at a typical morning on a Manhattan sidewalk. Remove the commerce. The only “intelligent life” talking to strangers is either deranged or hostile. So, the Drake equation lacks a term for “the number of technical civilizations which are deranged enough to bother”.
Anyone know if there a video or audio that accompanies the slide show? Thanks
What makes us think theres only one filter, and that its sooooo great?
I think Fermi’s question was: If life is everywhere in the universe, where are they (shouldn’t somebody have developed flying saucers by now)?”
Fermi didn’t have HD TV; he didn’t even have SD TV; not even B&W. Extrapolate another 100 years of communications progress, why would anyone fling their mortal coil across the light years when everything can be experienced without leaving home? A rose is a rose no matter who deconstructs/constructs its DNA.
PS. In our planetary neighborhood, every 26 million years for the last 260 million (no fossil record before that) there is a mass die off — suggesting maybe a roving star (tentatively called Nemesis) tosses our comet cloud out of order and sends many diving towards Earth. Two die offs back the Dinosaurs checked out, making way for our furry night dwelling ancestors whose mammal brains integrated a little bit of light info with a little bit of smell, a little bit of touch, hearing. Made way in other words for intelligent life.
Possibly intelligent life wouldn’t arrive so soon — half way through the life of a 10 billion year start — via purely random drift mutation. Surely there’s lots of life out there — but maybe very little intelligent life. ???
Two unrelated thoughts on the current debate from a philosophy professor:
1. What does Bayes contribute to this? “Given the priors…” WHERE DID THOSE PRIORS COME FROM? People are just making guesses, pure and simple. But if you express your guess in the form of a number (just call it a subjective credence) and do some math, it becomes science? The level of mathematical precision in this presentation is comical given that this is all pure speculation.
Not that I’m opposed to pure speculation – I’m a philosophy professor, after all. But I am opposed to the use of empty formalism to make speculation look like proof.
2. The great filter is obviously the existence of replicators in any form.
Evolution cannot account for the existence of replicators. Evolution by natural selection ASSUMES the existence of replicators. The story of replication by natural selection requires things to be able to copy themselves in a fairly high- fidelity way.
All life on earth replicates in the same way, at a biochemical level. Nucleic acids serve as the “blueprints” for life containing the blueprints for proteins. Biological processes read the string of acids in a DNA/RNA strand, and build a protein out of those instructions. But those biological processes are performed by molecules that are… proteins! Nucleic acids and proteins are an epic biological chicken and egg. To have a biological replication system of the kind that exists on Earth, you need both. So what are the odds of both of these kinds of molecules arising, by chance, in nature, given that these molecules could not have evolved? Keep in mind, of course, that I’m not just asking how ANY chains of nucleic or amino acids could come into existence. We need the specific patterns that can replicate when they form a system with one another.
What are the odds of THAT happening by pure chance?
The best argument for the existence of God doesn’t involve the fine tuning of physical constants, but the existence of the complex molecules required for evolution to even begin to occur.
Ultimately, I think this is a bad argument for the existence of God – the universe is truly vast – infinite, probably – so it’s not crazy to say that this could happen by chance once or twice. But it was very silly for Fermi to wonder why we hadn’t encountered any aliens. I would be genuinely shocked if we ever do. I’m amazed that life exists anywhere in the universe.