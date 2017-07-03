Has the Fermi paradox been resolved?

Overall the argument is that point estimates should not be shoved into a Drake equation and then multiplied by each, as that requires excess certainty and masks much of the ambiguity of our knowledge about the distributions. Instead, a Bayesian approach should be used, after which the fate of humanity looks much better. Here is one part of the presentation:

Conclusion 2: the great filter is likely in the past Given the priors and the Fermi observation, the default guess should be that the low -probability term(s) are in the past. The conclusion can be changed if: We reduce the uncertainty of past terms to less than 7 orders of magnitude The distributions have weird shapes Note that a past great filter does not imply our safety (The stars just don’t foretell our doom)

And:

Life only actually occurs 8% of the time

It is also noteworthy that most life on earth shares the same genetic system, implying it takes a long time for a particular kind of life, and also intelligence, to evolve.

Those slides are by Anders Sandberg, Eric Drexler & Toby Ord, “Dissolving the Fermi Paradox,” and the pointer is from Patrick Collison.

Whew! That said, your rate of savings now ought to go up just a wee amount.