A Four Thousand Year Old Bond

From the Museum of Anatolian Civilizations in Turkey via a post on twitter from Isobel Finkel.
by Alex Tabarrok on July 26, 2017 at 7:25 am in Economics, History | Permalink
From the Museum of Anatolian Civilizations in Turkey via a post on twitter from Isobel Finkel.
Previous post: Why has regional income convergence in the U.S. declined?
Get smart with the Thesis WordPress Theme from DIYthemes.
So, by getting a hold of it, I become entitled to all the wealth of the world – and more!!
Hahaha. If you can find the debtor.