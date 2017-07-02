Greece fact of the day

Better than not, but I can’t say I find this entirely reassuring as a predictor of future productivity growth:
With the exception of shipping, tourism is Greece’s biggest foreign earner, the mainstay of an economy that has otherwise contracted by 27% since late 2009 when the country’s debt crisis began.
The industry accounted for eight out of 10 new jobs in 2016, vital for a nation hit by crippling levels of unemployment. Bank of Greece figures show around 23.5 million tourists visited in 2015, generating €14.2bn of revenues, or 24% of gross domestic product. Last year, the country’s tourism confederation, SETE, announced arrivals of 27.5 million, an all-time high.
Increasingly, the sector has helped boost much-needed job creation, according to data released by the labour ministry. Recently, the prime minister, Alexis Tsipras, said April and May had been record months for tackling the problem with 92,000 and 89,500 jobs created respectively. For every extra 30 holidaymakers a job is created, say officials.
Greek hotels and facilities could improve considerably, but the weather and ancient sites already have peaked.
Here is the full piece by Helena Smith.
How much do Greece and Turkey compete for tourists? When I went to Bodrum, Turkey in 2009, I could have visited Kos, Greece, which is just a few miles offshore, but everybody said it was much more expensive (due to the Euro). So I didn’t bother.
But back in 2009, the political situation in Turkey (at least on the surface — underneath it was no doubt the usual whirl of conspiracies and counterconspiracies) was seemingly calm and reassuring. Today, Greece sounds more relaxing.
Weather has already peaked? So you think global warming will detract from Greece’s weather, not improve it?
What is your favorite weather? Personally I prefer cool and rainy places like northern Europe, but I assume that the Mediterranean climate is already optimal for most tourists.
Right? Maybe summer months get hotter but ultimately it would extend the summer seasons into May and September. Maybe Greece becomes more arid too. From a tourists perspective this is probably a net plus.
I reside in the Bahamas, a country even more dependent on tourism at 70% of GDP (banking is 20%). Providing visitors with a memorable vacation can be quite lucrative, and most people would say it beats working in an office or factory. In my experience the limiting factor is personality… cheerful, outgoing, engaging people are a minority in the workforce. That’s probably a limiting factor in any economy which is almost entirely service sector.
Translated to plain English : it’s a banana republic. And given open borders…dont expect Much improvement…
It is an odd clash of cultures. Greece has had thousands of years experience of being an international trading hub. Merchants all over the world. Greece could have been the Hong Kong of Europe. All they needed was low taxes, light regulation and limited corruption.
Instead the Greek Left opted to copy their Orthodox Big Brother and adopt a Soviet model. They have driven whatever industry there might have been into extinction. The euro probably did not help either.
So they have shipping – which the government cannot screw up too badly because the assets are off shore – and they are prostituting their beaches and young men. An industry it is hard to unionize and regulate to death.
Greece ought to be a warning of what not to do.
Greek wine exports have done really well. Have you tried a Moschofilera or Assyrtiko? They are incredibly refreshing, affordable, and distinct from other varietals.
I guess that is a by product of tourism – people holiday in Santorini, love the wine, buy it in their home country.