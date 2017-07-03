Growth projections for China?

…based on comparisons with its more developed neighbours, Mr Lueth argues it is “a myth that the growth of China’s Asian peers slowed when they were at China’s level of development, as measured by GDP [gross domestic product] per capita”.
Taiwan managed to sustain growth rates of around 7 per cent a year for a decade after reaching China’s current level of GDP per head at purchasing power parity, around $11,000, in 1992. South Korea even managed 8 per growth for a period, having reached China’s current level in 1989.
“Taiwan and Korea still had a lot of growth left [at China’s current] level of development,” Mr Lueth says.
Singapore, however, soon trended down to growth of around 5 per cent (from 1979 onwards), while Japan plunged precipitously to 3 per cent (from 1969).
This analysis, then, would seem to suggest that, while a continuation of robust Chinese growth is far from guaranteed, it is not inevitable that it has to slow from here.
An alternative way of looking at the same data would be to analyse Asian growth with respect to what Mr Lueth calls the “technological frontier”. For instance, while China has reached the level of GDP per capita enjoyed by South Korea in 1989 (in PPP terms), it is further behind the US (the embodiment of the technological frontier) than Korea was in 1989 because the US economy has continued to expand in the past 28 years.
On a PPP basis, China’s GDP per capita was only 21.2 per cent of that of the US in 2014, according to LGIM.
Using this as the reference point, China could expect to see robust growth for the next 15-20 years if it followed the trail blazed by its neighbours…
That is from Steve Johnson at the FT. Please note I am presenting this material, not endorsing it.
Didn’t Taiwan and South Korea grow via export-led growth? They could manufacture their hearts out and still treat global supply and demand as functionally infinite, whereas China IS a significant percentage of the world demand and supply of things, so China can’t do the same as Taiwan and South Korea; they have to involve their internal consumer demand as well.
I wouldn’t be surprised if China has another 15 years of slowly slowing growth. Sensible people ought to hope so. But the East Asian model seems to have a ceiling. Japan and Taiwan have hit that ceiling and don’t seem to be growing. So China will hit a limit in the end.
So the question ought to be what will China do when it does hit that ceiling? So much of China’s economic policy seems based on the idea that growth will continue, and yet there is clearly a housing bubble.
How robust does anyone think China would be to serious economic problems?
GDP per worker in Japan is growing at a perfectly fine pace. You can’t look at national GDP figures because they’re heavily distorted by an aging/shrinking population.
South Korea and Taiwan had the advantage of robust growth in the west for exports to the west, while China may be facing a long period of slow growth in the west. On the other hand, China has a very large population of under-consumption on which to build internally China’s economic growth. China’s savings rate is roughly 50% (as compared to roughly 5% in America), which translates into investment in the productive capital that has fueled economic growth (in America, not so much). Converting savings and investment into consumption may well allow China to maintain a high level of economic growth even if growth in the west continues to lag. But for how long? A consumption economy is like fast food: it may be filling but the long term effects aren’t good. Of course, a high level of savings in China is motivated both by culture and by government policy, and a shift in the latter is possible almost overnight while a shift in the former may take generations. If China’s economic growth starts to slow, will Beijing maintain its current policy of a high level of public investment or will Beijing change its policy to encourage consumption (by, for example, adopting the kind of social welfare programs that encourage consumption)? In America we are told that we must save and invest more (the rationale for tax cuts for wealthy Americans and corporations and for benefit cuts to social welfare programs), while we lecture China that it must consume more. Meanwhile, inequality in America and China continues to rise (it’s higher in China than in America). Divergent policies in America and China created vast wealth in both places (concentrated mostly at the top). What happens if America and China pursue the same policy at the same time? The yin needs its yang.
What was the spread of wages in those other countries? This – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Chinese_administrative_divisions_by_GDP_per_capita – shows a top of $30,611 PPP down to $7,419. Did other nations have such a large spread?
I wonder if we will see Singapore like 5% growth in Tianjin, and China 80s levels of growth in the regions. That ends up as, what, 5.5% growth? What would the poorer regions need to grow by to counter Tianjin, Beijing and Shanghai growing at sub 5%?
Sorry, hit enter! My next question was who wins if the growth is mostly in already rich areas vs poorer areas? I can see primary producers (Australia) winning from poorer area growth, as they continue to spend on Coal and steel, and growth in richer areas helping luxury brand countries like Italy and France.
But then, with 1.3 billion people, are all possibilities all in play at all times?