My health care question

In the United States, Medicare starts at age 65. So to the extent health care improves health outcomes, we should see a noticeable uptick in results as people reach 65, at least relative to the trajectory of aging they otherwise would experience. Of course many other national health care systems treat 64 and 65-year olds as the same, so we can compare the American case to those alternatives. That would give us a better sense of the relative performance of single-payer coverage, no?
Has such a study been done, and if so what did it yield?
More questions than answers, but good questions. I would guess that other countries are apples to our oranges, because they are not obese like Americans, so the study is not really proving anything.
My wife notices that we have the most overweight poor people.
And your point is?
If you’re poor, you’re less likely to have the time or the money to buy and cook good food. Or the time to do proper exercise. It’s the same in more and more countries these days.
Nonsense. It’s just as cheap to eat healthily as it is otherwise. The problem is culture and education.
Russ Roberts recently recorded an Econtalk podcast which went a long way to explaining why processed foods are more expensive than fresh vegetables (excluding ‘row crops’).
I recommend you go listen to it, the shorter version is that industrialization is less advanced in the production of non-row cropped vegetables than other types of foods.
I am told that China uses a HSA type health care system and you pay for your own pharmaceuticals. The family must go and buy them when family members are sick…even in the hospital.
That’s interesting. In a lot of developing countries, the ‘free’ or ‘state paid’ health care is so bad, that people spend extra if they want decent care. That’s the case in the Philippines and Greece for example.
David Card has a study showing that health care utilisation jumps at age 65 in the US. I don’t think there is much on health outcomes in that paper though.
https://www.aeaweb.org/articles?id=10.1257/aer.98.5.2242
The abstract invalidates the very point of Prof. Cowen is trying to make through a comparison, as there is no change in health care utilization based on age in societies where essentially all citizens have enjoyed health care for their entire lives – ‘The onset of Medicare eligibility at age 65 leads to sharp changes in the health insurance coverage of the US population. These changes lead to increases in the use of medical services, with a pattern of gains across socioeconomic groups that varies by type of service. While routine doctor visits increase more for groups that previously lacked insurance, hospital admissions for relatively expensive procedures like bypass surgery and joint replacement increase more for previously insured groups that are more likely to have supplementary coverage after 65, reflecting the relative generosity of their combined insurance package under Medicare.’
In other words, comparing hip replacements or bypasses between 64 and 65 year olds in a country like Switzerland or France would yield nothing but a number reflecting the actual number of operations. And since one assumes that a hip replacement is actually a desirable (not to mention cost effective) outcome, it would be difficult to say that joint replacements in general are just a waste of money with no meaningful improvement.
(However, there is still that typically American conflation between ‘health insurance’ and health care – Medicare is not ‘health insurance,’ it is basically essentially universal coverage health care, very more or less on a model familiar to anyone living in countries with comparable health care, that costs at least a third less than the current American system.)
To make it clear – a typical American with a hip problem at the age of 63 that can be repaired, but who lacks adequate health insurance to pay for the procedure will wait 2 years, until Medicare pays. One would assume it is apparent that such a health outcome is broadly beneficial, whether at 63 or 65, and yet the problems that that 63 year old American suffers for 2 years somehow magically disappears from the equation being proposed.
This is about costs and benefits, though in Prof. Cowen’s world, apparently the benefits are difficult to see, assuming they exist at all, of course.
Good one. And it seems that one key might be whether granny can call the ambulance to get her annual health checkup or not (Medicare pays for ambulances, while regular health insurance does not). “But, I wonder whether the generous coverage of prehospital care under Medicare causes beneficiaries to call the ambulance, and thus receive earlier medical intervention, more than they would under a standard insurance policy (under which coverage for ambulances is more variable).”
‘So to the extent health care improves health outcomes’
A 71 year old person with a broken hip – no improvement in health outcome when repaired?
‘That would give us a better sense of the relative performance of single-payer coverage, no?’
How many 24 year olds have broken hips? There is no reasonable way to compare differently aged groups, something that a person in their mid-50s should be aware of by that point in their life. The health care needs (and outcomes) of a 6 month old baby, a 14 year old, a 27 year old mother, a 54 year old man, and a 82 year old woman are simply too divergent to treat meaningfully by comparing against each other.
Unless, of course, one continues to hammer the point that the U.S. is unable to provide essentially universal health care for a 1/3 less of the cost the way that other comparable health care systems do. Which may be a thoroughly defensible position, to be honest – American dysfunction has become even more apparent in the last period of time. After all, no other country with essentially universal health care had a recent debate about removing coverage from millions of its own citizens.
Problematic measure
Single payer is mostly better because it means a completely different healthcare system. With various positive externalities.
The usa Medicare kept the rotten system fully.
Subsidy per se isn’t that much of a great solution
Why should it be better? I live in a country with something akin to single payer and their service degrades year by year and they have to increase the money the put in the system. On top of that prices are only low because other countries (US) pay for most of the R&D costs. Still we triple the prices of countries like turkey when it comes to generica drugs.
On top we have not enough doctors in all areas leading to more and more queuing.
Is this preferable?
Which country?
‘On top of that prices are only low because other countries (US) pay for most of the R&D costs.’
This however, is incorrect, if something that most Americans believe with religious fervor.
‘US Pharmaceutical Innovation in an International Context
Objectives. We explored whether the United States, which does not regulate pharmaceutical prices, is responsible for the development of a disproportionate share of the new molecular entities (NMEs; a drug that does not contain an active moiety previously approved by the Food and Drug Administration) produced worldwide.
Methods. We collected data on NMEs approved between 1992 and 2004 and assigned each NME to an inventor country. We examined the relation between the proportion of total NMEs developed in each country and the proportion of total prescription drug spending and gross domestic product (GDP) of each country represented.
Results. The United States accounted for 42% of prescription drug spending and 40% of the total GDP among innovator countries and was responsible for the development of 43.7% of the NMEs. The United Kingdom, Switzerland, and a few other countries innovated proportionally more than their contribution to GDP or prescription drug spending, whereas Japan, South Korea, and a few other countries innovated less.
Conclusions. Higher prescription drug spending in the United States does not disproportionately privilege domestic innovation, and many countries with drug price regulation were significant contributors to pharmaceutical innovation.’ https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2866602/
A segment of the US population has single-payer health care, the native Americans. It hasn’t worked out all that well for them: http://www.medicaldaily.com/native-american-reservations-healthcare-terrible-372442
Reading the article, the health system of Native Americans seems more a thing similar to the VA or the British NHS (public production of health services) than the “single payer” (who, if I undestand, means “Medicare/Medicaid for all” – private production but public payment).
hard stuff to measure here because of delays in effect, and because prevention is better than cure, but most (not all) prevention is too late by age 65
‘because prevention is better than cure’
Not in America’s profit driven health care system. Prevention is merely another way of saying reduced revenue stream, and that is anathema in an American context.
Notice how rarely Prof. Cowen actually writes about prevention and its cost benefits while decrying the horrible costs associated with offering health care to all Americans?
My quick starter is looking at life expectancy and filter for countries by OECD membership and/or GDP per capita as crude proxies for country similarity, a quick look at existing
information see https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_life_expectancy, suggests Canada maybe doing something different than the US, but since both have reasonably similar social and cultural habits eg eating, exercise then there is something different in other variables such as health care that is producing the difference.
Hard to do this comparison because health is generally considered to be more like a stock than a flow.
So the effect would be a change in depletion of the stock. But this is hard to detect.
In addition, we can’t use summary stats because there are other concurrent things that happen. 65 is an age that lots of people retire — with well documented health effects.
Beyond this though, because only a subset of the population starts without medical care, the effect size is smaller.
I can even draw a model where where medicare dominates pay for options because its low cost, but medicare is worse than the payfor options people would pick, making large subsets of the population switch to inferior care — so large summary stats of population as a whole could show negative effects. You would need to zero in on the subset gaining care to measure benefit size.
“…but since both have reasonably similar social and cultural habits eg eating, exercise then there is something different in other variables such as health care that is producing the difference.”
Canada has a slightly lower rate of violence than the U.S. as shown by a somewhat lower murder rate at 1.7 than the U.S. at 5.2 per 100,000.
24% of Canadians are obese whereas 34% of Americans are, so reasonably similar eating and exercise habits but possibly an area of further exploration as strains on each health care system.
After 64 years of no health care most bodies would, on average, probably have suffered negative effects that would not be significantly reversed by adding a few Band-Aids so late in life.
Studies of societies with larger percentages of cohorts that live to advanced ages would probably show those people had greater health care support from birth and – more importantly – healthier life-styles and genetics. (Choose your parents wisely.)
A more successful approach might be to have health insurance for all those from birth to age 5, and then every 5 years, bump up the health care another 5 years. ( birth to age 10, birth to age 15 and so on.)