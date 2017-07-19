What if you hold a meeting without bringing your own translator?

No, I don’t approve of the second Putin-Trump meeting, but I’d like to consider this as a game theory problem without its current political connotations.
Why is it bad to attend such a meeting without your own translator?
Let’s say I meet with a Greek, to talk about debt renegotiation, and don’t bring my own translator. You might think I am at the mercy of the other translator, the one hired by my Greek peer.
But how so? If the Greek speaker wishes to mislead me, he doesn’t need a biased translator to do so. He can just lie to me or otherwise mislead me in the original Greek. Either translation, from an American or Greek translator, will communicate the same lie or deception.
Alternatively, assume I believe there is some “noise” between the Greek statement and its translation into English. Some of this may stem from the imperfections of the translation process itself, or perhaps the translator has her own agenda.
If I bring my own translator, that removes the influence of the agenda of the Greek translator, but probably keeps the noise and imperfections. But is that good or bad on net?
1. I now face risk from the agenda of my own translator. That may be more biased or skewing than the agenda of the Greek translator, especially since it may relate to splits within American rather than Greek politics.
2. It might be better if I am fooled by a Greek translator who to some extent wishes to subvert the interests of her own government. For instance, the Greek translator might wish to keep smooth relations by not communicating all of the cuss words behind a threat.
3. The Greek speaker might in fact know he is regularly subverted by his own translator, and adjust his words accordingly. The “subverted” communication, as conveyed by the Greek translator, may in fact be the intended message, and thus there is little harm from the subversion.
4. By not having your own translator present, you are keeping as private information what and when you will reveal to your own countrymen. That may put you in a stronger bluffing or bargaining position.
4b. In the other direction, note you may wish to have your own translator so that your negotiating partner can do without his! That may put him in a stronger position with respect to his home interest groups and thus facilitate a deal.
Overall, it is not obvious that I am so much better off having my own translator. In fact, it seems your own translator is there, to some extent, to constrain you, as is evident from some of the discussion of the Putin-Trump meeting. For instance, it is being claimed Trump might have wanted to say things to Putin that no American functionary could be allowed to hear. If that is true, it might be bad for America, but it need not be bad for Trump’s self-interest.
On this question, the economics of having your own note-taker, or your own taping mechanism, might be very different from that of translator, but that would be another post.
So I go to a meeting, unfamiliar with all the tongues of Babylon, and hear some little man chirp to a tune I cannot understand. This troubles you why? Do the soundless ants and worms and termites interrupt your sleep?
Tyler,
What exactly is tbe relevance of you not “approving” of the second Trump-Putin meeting??
Yeah, that’s why rational people use prices for arbitrage and not diplomacy. Add a little love for those to come & welcome to Econ101
Was there a second meeting, or is this another ginned up controversy by the same people who buried the Obama promise of more flexibility after the election?
And by the way, isn’t the real question whether the president should conduct the affairs of the country to satisfy CNN and the NYT who seem to have gotten everything wrong so far and seem to represent almost nobody?
They have a very solid constituency: their fellow snowflakes in liberal arts colleges.
You possess the ability to communicate in at least two other languages, making this question almost impossible to imagine, unless, of course, you are looking for any reason to dismiss quite unusual behavior on the part of an American president.
And you seem to seriously confused between private/commercial transactions, along with hiring a translator, and what the State Department Office of Language Services provides – ‘The Office (“LS”) carries on a tradition of language support for the conduct of foreign policy that dates back to 1789, when it was founded by Thomas Jefferson, the first Secretary of State of the United States of America. Today, we are are home to approximately 20 direct-hire diplomatic/conference interpreters working in a dozen languages and 12 direct-hire diplomatic translators who work in about 15 different language pairs. These professionals work with staff project managers and hundreds of carefully tested and vetted independent contract interpreters and translators to ensure support in every language required by the White House, the State Department, and our other federal clients. We support the conduct of diplomacy and foreign affairs as well as foreign assistance and exchanges programs.’ https://www.state.gov/m/a/ols/index.htm The President does not need to hire a translator, the United States has its own.
If Trump is conducting official business, translators available who reflect the continuity of the American government, and not some sort of chimerical ‘especially since it may relate to splits within American rather than Greek politics.’
Basically, if one is naive enough to think that when Putin and Trump just hang out for an hour it is nothing but personal, possibly it makes sense for Trump not to involve government employees. (After all, Colin Powell made a dedicated effort to keep some of his personal communications separate from government record keeping requirements.)
However, there are considerably more plausible reasons why the President of the United States, having a conversation with a former KGB officer, just might to ensure ‘you are keeping as private information’ whatever it is you said. Along with a stunning degree of ignorance – it isn’t as if the Russians are going to be keeping any secrets apart from their interests anyways, including sharing them with Trump’s countrymen at Russian discretion, not Trump’s. Having an American government employed translator available – do note, this is not the same as being used, something you seem to have not considered at all – would be customary for an American president, who never need be in the position of being forced to use another government’s translator for official business. Which one assumes was the point of the exercise. It would be almost too ironic to think that Trump just spent the time boasting to Putin about how big his Inauguration was, and how the media uses facts to oppose him, instead of relying on administration provided alternative facts.
Putin knows English well enough. With a translator, he gets more time to study Trump’s reactions to what he says. He also gets more time to consider his own responses to what Trump says, while ‘waiting’ for the translation.
I’m obviously no fan of Trump, but people are making way too big a deal of this particular ‘thing’. Can’t a president have a chat with another country’s leader without it being traitorous?
I’m glad the media makes a big deal out of everything Trump does because that’s part of what’s containing him. But this is definitely a nothingburger.
‘Can’t a president have a chat with another country’s leader without it being traitorous?’
Who knows? But I really don’t see Putin defecting to the West any time soon, regardless of Trump’s deal making skills.
If Trump is acting as president, there is no good reason not to have available the customary resources that presidents avail of when talking to foreign heads of state, as the president represents the United States of America, not himself. This is not the same as traitorous, of course.
It’s been said that Trumps lawyers always met with him in pairs, because his recollection of what was discussed was so untrustworthy, they always wanted a witness present.
I imagine he will be able to relay any recollection of what was discussed he wants to. They talked about adoptions!!! Only the Russians could say different, and they likely won’t. They are playing him like a violin.
The Chinese Century began November 9, 2016 anyway, so not sure it matters much.
Diplomats bring their own interpreters to make sure the other side’s interpreter is doing their job as much as anything else.
Books I’ve read and will re-read on game theory:
“The Evolution of Cooperation” by Robert Axelrod (a pioneer in the field; turns out btw the most simplistic TIT-FOR-TAT is the most successful strategies for Prisoner’s Dilemma)
“Prisoner’s Dilemma” by William Poundstone (physicist writes on the Cold War and narrative histories of game theory)
“Moral Calculations” by Laszlo Mero (mathematician writes how a ‘mixed-strategy’ of government and private industry is always more effective than a pure ‘Ayn Rand’ or ‘George Mason University’ Libertarian system, because of the element of time: while eventually all monopolies and all market imperfections will disappear under the invisible hand ‘eventually’, that is before the heat death of the universe, the visible fist of the state will speed up the time constant and make a mixed state/free market system move towards equilibrium a lot faster, or that’s the claim).