Justice Delayed, Justice Denied in India

When I was in India, I visited the High Court of Bombay. It’s surprisingly easy to get in. Wandering around the halls and offices, upstairs and downstairs, I was surprised to see stacks and stacks of papers piled up against walls all bound with….red tape.
In an excellent piece in the WSJ, Niharika Mandhana and Vibhuti Agarwal, describe a similar court in Allahabad.
Tattered stacks of case paper were piled on racks, tables, chairs and the floor. Towers of folders spilled into corridors where passersby toppled smaller stacks. Files from 2015 mixed with ones from 2016 and 2017, creating a nightmare for officers struggling to locate hundreds of them every day.
On a stuffy third floor, Amit Kumar Yadav, age 35, squeezed sideways through dust-laden stacks, then pulled himself up on his toes and vaulted over the paperwork that carpeted the floor.
After an eight-hour hunt, he was still missing 17 of 65 files for the next day’s hearings. Those cases won’t be heard.
In my review of the Marathi movie Court, I said
Court not only shows the mundane production of injustice it structures itself around that theme. Scenes drift on for longer than expected. The movie builds tension like a conversation with uncomfortable pauses. The audience begins to fidget and think “when will this be over.” That’s intentional. In a two-hour movie Tamhane makes you feel a little like what the people in Indian court must feel, trapped.
That’s not a great advertisement for a movie but you watch Court not for the watching but for the experience of having watched. Even know the tension and the feel of the movie are with me and add color to observations like this:
Waiting anxiously in the back of a nearby courtroom, Mohammad Aqeel Hasan, a 27-year-old farmer, has lost count of the number of court trips he has made from his village. He said he was sure it was fewer than his father had made in the 1983 lawsuit against their neighbor. Each side claims ownership of land between their properties.
His father had won a swift victory in a lower court, but the decision was overturned on appeal. His father’s appeal of that decision has been pending since 1986. A few years ago, when his father could no longer travel, Mr. Hasan took over.
“At this rate, the case will go on for hundred years,” Mr. Hasan said. Court appearances require a 10-hour journey by train from his village.
Mr. Hasan’s case came and went in a heartbeat. The other side’s lawyer had sent an illness slip, forcing a delay.
“Not well again?” the judge said, and he moved the hearing to another month.
Mr. Hasan was crestfallen. “Coming to court is not easy,” he said, heading to the railway station for his trip home.
See also my piece, A Twisted Tale of Rent Control in the Maximum City.
Tabarrok’s description of all those files stacked everywhere reminded me of the senior partner at what was at one time one of the largest and most influential firms in my sunbelt city. His office was piled high with files, so many one had difficulty navigating among them to reach the chair across form his desk (the chair and his desk stacked with files). Why would this very smart and powerful lawyer have such chaos in his own office? This was a long time ago, long before documents and files in law offices were digitized, but why didn’t the man have his legal assistants organize all those files in file cabinets? Here’s the thing: all those files were organized, in his mind. If he needed to review one of the files, he could go right to it, no mater how far down the particular stack of files where it was located. He was a very smart man and an accomplished lawyer, and chairman of the very large family company that you would recognize by name. Maybe computers are making all of us stupid.