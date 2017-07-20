Mexico City eliminates minimum parking requirements (bravo)

The largest city in North America has done away with one of the biggest hidden subsidies for driving: minimum parking requirements.
Mexico City eliminated requirements that force developers to build a minimum number of parking spaces in each project. The city will instead cap the number of parking spaces allowed in new development, depending on the type and size of the building. Existing parking spaces can also be converted to other uses.
Mexico City Mayor Miguel Mancera signed the new regulations into effect last week.
The policy change applies to every land use and throughout the entire city of 8.8 million residents. It promises to make housing more affordable, reduce traffic, and improve air quality.
…The old rules mandated parking even though only about 30 percent of Mexico City residents own cars and the city has a well-developed subway system.
There are now parking maximums in place instead of minimums…
Within the central city, the new rules also require developers to pay a fee if they build more than 50 percent of the maximum parking allowed…
Revenues from the parking fee will be used to improve transit and subsidize housing.
Here is the story, via John Chamberlin. Here is my earlier NYT column on this topic.
Better if all that revenue was shared out directly to all residents
“The city will instead cap the number of parking spaces allowed in new development”
Why bravo?
I also ask why bravo.
First, the cap is just a limit. If more parking is needed the developer pays a tax. Thus, big box stores are penalized.
Second, developers are OK with the new code. No one built more than the minimum, meaning the market did not demanded parking, it was the regulation that demanded parking.
Then why the cap?
In any case 3/4 bravo.
Right. Just one cheer. Their justification is externalities.
In practice in office blocks the parking will be reserved for management and housing blocks will switch from free-for-all parking to reserved spots, once again for those able to afford it. Funny how all those well-meaning plans always end up making life less accessible to hoi polloi.
Free for all parking? It’s included on the housing price, either buy or rent prices.
There are now parking maximums in place instead of minimums…
Some people just can’t handle the concept of leaving anything unregulated.
