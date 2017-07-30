The Montauk trailer park for billionaires

Is this convenience, or a new front in the signaling and counter-signaling wars?:

On the surface, it could be your typical trailer park, with its boring rows of modular mobile homes squeezed onto tiny plots of land.

But Montauk Shores features something other trailer parks don’t: million-dollar views — and billionaire residents.

Owning a trailer at the park has become the ultimate status symbol for the tony Long Island town’s summering rich and famous, many of whom use their relatively modest mobile digs as a second pad to escape with the family or even as a glorified changing room after a long day of romping in Montauk’s waves.

There’s also the indescribable cachet that comes with shabby chic.

“All you own is the box of air above the land,” noted a former Montauk Shores trailer owner. “Whoever buys here is essentially buying a 24-foot-wide-by-50-foot-long box of air.”

But for some deep-pocketed denizens, that’s all they want. So many wealthy people have infiltrated the trailer park that it now has its own “Billionaires’ Corner,’’ a local Realtor told The Post.