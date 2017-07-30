The Montauk trailer park for billionaires

Is this convenience, or a new front in the signaling and counter-signaling wars?:
On the surface, it could be your typical trailer park, with its boring rows of modular mobile homes squeezed onto tiny plots of land.
But Montauk Shores features something other trailer parks don’t: million-dollar views — and billionaire residents.
Owning a trailer at the park has become the ultimate status symbol for the tony Long Island town’s summering rich and famous, many of whom use their relatively modest mobile digs as a second pad to escape with the family or even as a glorified changing room after a long day of romping in Montauk’s waves.
There’s also the indescribable cachet that comes with shabby chic.
“All you own is the box of air above the land,” noted a former Montauk Shores trailer owner. “Whoever buys here is essentially buying a 24-foot-wide-by-50-foot-long box of air.”
But for some deep-pocketed denizens, that’s all they want. So many wealthy people have infiltrated the trailer park that it now has its own “Billionaires’ Corner,’’ a local Realtor told The Post.
My inlaws live in a slum in Manila (Caloocan). Bonus points!
It’s kind of neat. The streets are about four feet wide and there’s constant fires, petty crime, an occasional murder (especially these days with Duerte’s war on drugs), but ‘shabby chic’. I personally don’t live there, nor in Manila anymore, but have visited and spent the night sleeping on the roof and enjoying, if that’s the term, the hot, muggy box of Manila air. In some ways it’s better than the high-rise, tony Makati district of Manila.
From the article: “For example, [billionaire] Bikoff bought the surfers’ hangout East Deck Motel for $15 million in 2013, only to demolish it last year. The plan was to turn it into a private club for moneyed surfers, which goes against Montauk’s notion of surfing as a communal sport where the waves are shared and free, locals griped.” – I don’t know about East coast USA surfing, but I’m a little bit familiar with Greek surfing, LA surfing and Hawaiian surfing, since I have some surfer dude acquaintances. From what I saw, surfing is very territorial. Surfers are constantly projecting attitude to outsiders. Very high schoolish. Was a turnoff to me, though I played along. So I think the “Montauk notion of surfing” is a fantasy and simply NIMBY and envy.
Mediterranean surfing of course is windsurfing and kite surfing.
Billionaires? Name one. This is classic fake news, a few people do something, and so “everybody’s doing it.”