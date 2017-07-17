How much community did WalMart bring?

The coming of WalMarts took away or weakened various downtown communities, but it turns out that when Walmart leaves a region there are some similar kinds of effects:
Economic losses are only one aspect of the hurt felt locally as a result of Walmart’s passing. There is something intangible, less material – and more chilling – about the fallout, something that seems to flow from the dependency the people of McDowell County developed on the retail magic conjured up inside that big box…For Dan Phillips, Walmart was a way of coping with bereavement after his wife died a few years ago. ‘If you were lonely and had nothing to do, you’d go to Walmart to talk to folk. It was a great social network.’ Being a schoolteacher, Phillips has a theory for what happened when the store closed. ‘Socialization. We lost our socialization factor. Now it’s hard to keep track of people, there’s no other place like it where you can stand and chat.’
Such a confused story, it can’t decide whether it was worse for Walmart to be there to not be there. It ultimately seems to argue that Walmart should never have gone there in the first place because people would miss it so much once it was gone. Maybe an extreme form of loss aversion?
It kind of is, to be honest. Which is why reading this excellent week old Metafilter thread can be worthwhile – http://www.metafilter.com/168142/What-happened-when-Walmart-left
The problem is that West Virginia is close to DC and the Northeast so all the enterprising people leave and have left. Along with most of the people in general. As the article notes, “McDowell County has seen a devastating and sustained erosion of its people, from almost 100,000 in 1950 when coal was king, to about 18,000 today.”
So the departure of Walmart becomes devastating because there aren’t enough enterprising people around to take advantage of the monopolistic opportunities available of being one of the few sellers in town.
‘Socialization. We lost our socialization factor. Now it’s hard to keep track of people, there’s no other place like it where you can stand and chat.’
It is sad that socialization needs a walmart! Why not talk in a park? a pub? a restaurant? The church?
which according to the article is benefiting from the local Walmart’s demise:
She has noticed that processed foods seem popular again; there are long lines again at the local McDonald’s.
Already, she spends half her $1,200 post-tax monthly salary on car insurance and repayments, and gas for the long drive for groceries eats into the little that is left.
A built environment oriented around cars seems to function as a pretty hefty de facto tax on people (and then actual taxes have to be spent building and maintaining it). That said, I wonder if some of these people are spending more on cars than perhaps is prudent. I was a bit struck by the third photo in the article and the seeming contrast between the condition of the homes and the SUVs out front:
