New results on assortative mating by education

Partner Choice, Investment in Children, and the Marital College Premium, by Pierre-André Chiappori, Bernard Salanié and Yoram Weiss
We construct a model of household decision-making in which agents consume a private and a public good, interpreted as children’s welfare. Children’s utility depends on their human capital, which depends on the time their parents spend with them and on the parents’ human capital. We first show that as returns to human capital increase, couples at the top of the income distribution should spend more time with their children. This in turn should reinforce assortative matching, in a sense that we precisely define. We then embed the model into a transferable utility matching framework with random preferences, a la Choo and Siow (2006), which we estimate using US marriage data for individuals born between 1943 and 1972. We find that the preference for partners of the same education has significantly increased for white individuals, particularly for the highly educated. We find no evidence of such an increase for black individuals. Moreover, in line with theoretical predictions, we find that the “marital college-plus premium” has increased for women but not for men.
Here are ungated versions.
How does this model cope with the standard upper class British approach of sending your kids away to boarding school at 7?
It doesn’t because it is a sentimental assertion not a conclusion based on evidence.
Maybe I’m wrong. Maybe it’s a subtle attack on the American institution of serial polygamy. When did you last see your father?
And to think that for pretty much the entire existence of the human race, this statement would have been considered ludicrous.
People born between 1943 and 1972 are much more likely to attend college than those born before, especially in the case of women, so it’s not surprising that they would marry someone who also attended college since that’s where people often meet their mates. As for black individuals, I recall an article awhile back about highly educated black women having difficulty finding mates because there weren’t enough highly educated black men. As for my own generation and those before, it was common for male lawyers to marry female legal secretaries, whereas today it’s far more common for male lawyers to marry female lawyers. Similarly, male doctors used to marry female nurses, now male doctors marry female doctors. My grandparents were the exception: both were doctors, having met while training in the same specialty. They married in 1908. In other words, male lawyers would have married female lawyers and male doctors would have married female doctors all along if there had been more female lawyers and female doctors.