Some new results on Chilean school vouchers

There is a new NBER working paper by Richard J. Murnane, Marcus R. Waldman, John B. Willett, Maria Soledad Bos, and Emiliana Vegas. I have not had a chance to read it, but here is the key part of the abstract:
We found that:
1. On average, student test scores increased markedly and income-based gaps in those scores declined by one-third in the five years after the passage of SEP.
2. The combination of increased support of schools and accountability was the critical mechanism through which the implementation of SEP increased student scores, especially in schools serving high concentrations of low-income students. Migration of low-income students from public schools to private voucher schools played a small role.
We interpret these findings as more supportive of improved student performance than other recent research on the Chilean policy reform.
That is not exactly the Milton Friedman story, but it is essentially a positive report for vouchers.
All you need to make the case for school vouchers is that the outcome is not much worse than the state only model in terms of education outcomes. There should always be a bias towards freedom, for parents and children to choose schools most suited to their particular desires. Plus overtime it is likely to be cheaper. The fact that there may also be a slight benefit in education outcomes with voucher is just a bonus.
If vouchers didn’t work nobody would bother opposing them.
Apart from that pesky 1st Amendment issue in the U.S., where the idea of using vouchers as a way to siphon taxpayer money into the coffers of a religious institution.
As hopefully straightforwardly (if a touch polemically) explained here – ‘Charter schools are constrained by the same laws and policies that, for example, prohibit public schools from endorsing religion. Vouchers, on the other hand, allow parents to use public money to pay for private, mostly religious schools that are largely unaccountable to the public. So, for example, a voucher school may use your taxpayer dollars to teach its students that the earth is 6,000 years old. And a number of such schools now do just that.
You don’t have to be a constitutional scholar to get that using public money to fund religious schools violates the letter and spirit of the first amendment. Even the radical conservatives in today’s Federalist Society would agree that the US constitution would not allow the government to cut a check to, say, the local mosque in exchange for supplying education to local schoolchildren. That is why they invented “vouchers”: by pushing the “choice” to use government money to subsidize religion down to the parents, the government can fund religious schools while pretending that it is not.’ https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/cifamerica/2012/apr/23/school-vouchers-religious-subversion
I recognize that someone living in a nation with a state church, with the monarch its supreme governor, may not understand this point. For example, this is unimaginable in the U.S., which among many things, was also a radical political attempt to remove theocracy from political life – ‘The Supreme Governor of the Church of England is a title held by the British monarch that signifies titular leadership over the Church of England. Although the monarch’s authority over the Church of England is largely ceremonial, the position is still very relevant to the church and is mostly observed in a symbolic capacity. The Supreme Governor formally appoints high-ranking members of the church on the advice of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, who is in turn advised by church leaders.’ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Supreme_Governor_of_the_Church_of_England
But don’t worry, young earth creationists are also able to play the state money game in the UK – ‘Creationism is still taught in dozens of faith schools despite Government threats to withdraw their funding, the Telegraph can disclose.
Last August Education Secretary Nicky Morgan said schools found teaching creationism as scientific fact would not be eligible for any money from the taxpayer.
Yet a series of Freedom of Information (FOI) requests show that 54 private schools are still being funded by local authorities, while continuing to teach that the Earth began with Adam and Eve.
Only 14 of the 91 schools teaching creationism have had their funding withdrawn, an investigation by the British Humanist Association revealed.
The campaign group also found that some faith schools’ science departments were teaching pupils to identify what happened on each of the days of the creation.
The curriculum of one group of religious schools reads: “Creation stories give a holistic image of the origins of the earth, plants, animals and human beings’ http://www.telegraph.co.uk/education/educationnews/11578432/Creationism-still-taught-in-faith-schools-despite-Government-funding-threat.html