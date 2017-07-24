Newsworthy Deaths

Our World in Data has an excellent writeup of earlier research by Eisensee and Strömberg.
How many deaths does it take for a natural disaster to be newsworthy? This is a question researchers Thomas Eisensee and David Strömberg asked in a 2007 study. The two authors found that for every person killed by a volcano, nearly 40,000 people have to die of a food shortage to get the same probability of coverage in US televised news. In other words, the type of disaster matters to how newsworthy networks find it to be. The visualizations below show the extent of this observed “news effect”.
In other words, the famine you haven’t heard much about is more important than you think.
Now that Marshall McLuhan’s birthday observance has passed, this illustrates: a) just how our media lie by letting their ability to “show” govern the “reality” they purport to depict, and/or b) just how bereft of message our media have become (McLuhan’s “the medium is the message” has been displaced by “the medium is the medium”–there is no room left for message when the medium is pleased only to exhibit itself and its capabilities).
Do you fancy there was coverage proportionate to death tolls in 1920? Remember the aphorism attributed to a British newspaper editor: “50,000 wogs, 50 frogs, and 1 bloody Englishman!”.
You’re seeing a conspiracy where there is simple revealed preferences. WE, the consumers of news, want this, and the news media give us what WE want. You probably don’t notice the effect, because you click on news stories about famines and terrorist attacks equally frequently. The rest of us don’t have the same unbiased appetite for news, and can see this relationship more clearly.
My bias stems at least in part from having worked as a television news producer for three years.
Tragically, this bias/propaganda thingie has been the case for-freaking-ever.
Twain, “If you don’t read the papers, you are uniformed. If you read the papers, you are misinformed.”
Today, most of what you hear, read, see from the lying media (redundant) doesn’t contain the iota of truth which typically inhabits the common lie (see Orwell).
News flash!
The media trafficks in stories and extensions of the mundane problems in living to be found in much of the world incorporate many tragedies but not much of a story. About 30% of the children born in Tropical and Southern Africa die before they reach school age. That’s infectious ailments conjoined to malnutrition. The only mention you’ll see of that in the media will be a feature story in the Times or the Post about the latest report of the Food and Agriculture Organization.
How many deaths will it take till he knows?
40,000. (Not 42.)
Starving people make us feel guilty for not doing something about it, so we prefer not to hear or read much about it. An earthquake or volcanic eruption or flood, in contrast, can’t be blamed on us and doesn’t make us feel guilty. The meaning of personal responsibility has evolved over the years, at one time being very personal then not so personal as the world became a much smaller place but now reverting back to the very personal. I suppose it’s part of Cowen’s cyclical view of history.
Art Deco: No. It’s not true that 30% of sub-saharan african children die before school age. According to
https://www.usaid.gov/sites/default/files/documents/1860/Africa%20Key%20Facts%20and%20Figures.pdf
the figure is 1 in 9. Pretty bad, but not 30%.
Gee, I wonder how much of this has to do with the fact that volcanic eruptions and earthquakes are major disasters in very short time spans, as compared with droughts and food shortages?
They confined themselves to natural disasters, but I’m assuming terrorist attacks would be even more represented. London recently had a terrorist attack that killed 8 people and a fire that killed 80, and the terrorist attack was definitely covered more.